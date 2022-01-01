Go
Toast

Seascape Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

One Bay Street Box 1007 • $$

Avg 3.5 (452 reviews)

Popular Items

Seascape Garden Side Salad$6.99
Mixed greens & vegetable garnish.
Served with Seascape Bread and your choice of Fresh Made Dressings: Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Thousand Island, House Italian, Oil & Vinegar
Shake$6.95
Fried Calamari$12.99
Calamari Rings deep fried in batter
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

One Bay Street Box 1007

Trinidad CA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Seascape Boat Basin

No reviews yet

Trinidad Harbor Office and Store

The Larrupin Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fiesta Grill & Cantina

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Just 1 Click Away! Enjoy classic Mexican flavors made from recipes handed down through generations at this local family-owned restaurant. With hand-made fresh tortillas that are pressed daily, rich sauces made from scratch and plenty of delicious margaritas. to-go, you're guaranteed to enjoy this meal. Serving Arcata for 37 years!

Cafe Brio

No reviews yet

Casual Cafe & Bakery, Breakfast, Lunch, Pastries, quality coffee, beer & wine

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston