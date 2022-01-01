Seascape Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
One Bay Street Box 1007 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
One Bay Street Box 1007
Trinidad CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Seascape Boat Basin
Trinidad Harbor Office and Store
The Larrupin Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Fiesta Grill & Cantina
Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Just 1 Click Away! Enjoy classic Mexican flavors made from recipes handed down through generations at this local family-owned restaurant. With hand-made fresh tortillas that are pressed daily, rich sauces made from scratch and plenty of delicious margaritas. to-go, you're guaranteed to enjoy this meal. Serving Arcata for 37 years!
Cafe Brio
Casual Cafe & Bakery, Breakfast, Lunch, Pastries, quality coffee, beer & wine