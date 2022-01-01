Seaside restaurants you'll love

(32 oz pop-top crowler)

Hazy Pale Ale 6.6% ABV 25 IBU – We brewed Roundabouter IPA with copious amounts of tropical Samba hops for maximum drinkability and aroma. Leaning heavily on flaked oats and white wheat, Roundabouter offers a soft, smooth mouthfeel, while Maris Otter adds depth and spice. Roundabouter finishes with a well-merged flavor of biscuity malt in the background and punchy pineapple notes up front. So cruise right into this hazy IPA, and keep it movin’

