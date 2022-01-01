Seaside restaurants you'll love
More about The Meatery
The Meatery
1534 Fremont Avenue, Seaside
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Friday Meal
|$55.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken (6 pieces: 2 breast,2 leg, 2 thigh)
Dandy SuperSweet Corn Succotash
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Thyme & Black Pepper Gravy
Bitchen Biscuits & Blackberry Jam
Feeds 2 people
|MEATERY BURGER
|$11.00
Pickles, Onions, Aioli & Cheese
|18 HOUR SMOKED BRISKET SANDWICH
|$14.00
Coca Cola BBQ, Pickled Onions & Hot Pickles
More about The Butter House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Butter House
1760 Fremont Blvd Ste B1, Seaside
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken & Waffles
|$16.00
Voted Best Fried Chicken by Monterey County Weekly! Buttermilk fried chicken with Golden Waffle topped with powdered sugar. Served with syrup and butter on the side, if gravy is added, it is served in the side too. A fan favorite!
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Flour Tortilla with two scrambled eggs with bell peppers, onions, cheese and potato cakes inside. Your Choice of meat.
|Marciana's Fried Rice
|$14.00
Garlic butter fried rice with bacon, sausage, and your choice of ham or spam. Mixed with Sautéed onions, bell peppers, and topped with green onions. A local Favorite!
More about Other Brother Beer Co.
Other Brother Beer Co.
877 Broadway Ave, Seaside
|Popular items
|Junkyard Dry Stout
|$10.00
(32 oz pop-top crowler)
Dry Stout 3.5% ABV 17 IBU – Junkyard is a full-flavored beer that doesn’t sit heavy – it’s exceptionally crushable yet complex. Dark as night and sporting a full, creamy head, aromas of well-roasted coffee offer complement to subtle dark chocolate notes on the palate. Junkyard finishes light with a lingering brightness.
|Roundabouter Hazy IPA
|$11.00
(32 oz pop-top crowler)
Hazy Pale Ale 6.6% ABV 25 IBU – We brewed Roundabouter IPA with copious amounts of tropical Samba hops for maximum drinkability and aroma. Leaning heavily on flaked oats and white wheat, Roundabouter offers a soft, smooth mouthfeel, while Maris Otter adds depth and spice. Roundabouter finishes with a well-merged flavor of biscuity malt in the background and punchy pineapple notes up front. So cruise right into this hazy IPA, and keep it movin’
|The Bucket Brown Ale
|$11.00
(32 oz pop-top crowler)
Brown Ale 5.2% ABV 21 IBU – The Bucket is a medium-bodied, copper-brown creation that pleases the nose as well as the palate. Defined nutty, biscuity notes meld with restrained caramel malt sweetness, coupling with the suggestion of golden raisin to round out this highly drinkable beer.