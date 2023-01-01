Burritos in Seaside
Seaside restaurants that serve burritos
More about The Butter House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Butter House
1760 Fremont Blvd Ste B1, Seaside
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Scrambled eggs with potatoes, bell peppers, onions, cheese with choice of bacon, ham or sausage served with green salsa & fruit (SUB chorizo & jalapeño $2)
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Flour Tortilla with two scrambled eggs with bell peppers, onions, cheese and potato cakes inside. Your Choice of meat.
More about The Breakfast Club - 1130 Fremont Blvd
The Breakfast Club - 1130 Fremont Blvd
1130 Fremont Blvd, Seaside
|Chili Verde Burrito
|$17.25
A flour tortilla burrito filled with chili verde pork, lettuce, tomato, jack and cheddar cheese topped with chili verde sauce, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream served with a side of your choice