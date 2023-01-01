Burritos in Seaside

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Breakfast Burrito image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Butter House

1760 Fremont Blvd Ste B1, Seaside

Avg 4.8 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambled eggs with potatoes, bell peppers, onions, cheese with choice of bacon, ham or sausage served with green salsa & fruit (SUB chorizo & jalapeño $2)
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Flour Tortilla with two scrambled eggs with bell peppers, onions, cheese and potato cakes inside. Your Choice of meat.
More about The Butter House
Consumer pic

 

The Breakfast Club - 1130 Fremont Blvd

1130 Fremont Blvd, Seaside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Verde Burrito$17.25
A flour tortilla burrito filled with chili verde pork, lettuce, tomato, jack and cheddar cheese topped with chili verde sauce, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream served with a side of your choice
More about The Breakfast Club - 1130 Fremont Blvd

