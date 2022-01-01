Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Seaside
/
Seaside
/
Cake
Seaside restaurants that serve cake
The Meatery
1534 Fremont Avenue, Seaside
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake - slice
$6.00
More about The Meatery
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Butter House
1760 Fremont Blvd Ste B1, Seaside
Avg 4.8
(191 reviews)
Lemon Cake
$7.00
More about The Butter House
Browse other tasty dishes in Seaside
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Turkey Bacon
Chicken Sandwiches
Pork Belly
More near Seaside to explore
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(38 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Monterey
No reviews yet
Capitola
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Carmel By The Sea
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Carmel
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Aptos
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Pacific Grove
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Scotts Valley
Avg 3
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4.1
(38 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(195 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(40 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(601 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(160 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(403 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(623 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(394 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(580 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston