Chicken fried steaks in Seaside

Seaside restaurants
Toast

Seaside restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Butter House

1760 Fremont Blvd Ste B1, Seaside

Avg 4.8 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$16.50
Our hungry person's choice! Beef Fritter, Crispy on the outside and tender inside, topped with country gravy and served with two eggs; sub S.O.S or Chorizo Gravy for $2
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$14.00
Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Our hungry person's choice. Choose country gravy or upgrade $2 for our S.O.S Gravy. Comes with a side choice of fruit, potatoes, or rice. Choice of toast.
More about The Butter House
Consumer pic

 

The Breakfast Club - 1130 Fremont Blvd

1130 Fremont Blvd, Seaside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast$16.50
One piece of chicken fried steak topped with gravy, served with two eggs any style, biscuits and gravy or toast, and homefries
More about The Breakfast Club - 1130 Fremont Blvd

