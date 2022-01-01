Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Seaside

Seaside restaurants
Seaside restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Meatery

1534 Fremont Avenue, Seaside

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Chopped Pickle Mayo, Red Cabbage Slaw
More about The Meatery
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Butter House

1760 Fremont Blvd Ste B1, Seaside

Avg 4.8 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken and Prosciutto Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Chicken & Prosciutto with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and house made aioli on a brioche burger bun served with a pickle and your choice of side
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
House specialty fried chicken served on a brioche bun, green leaf lettuce, tomato, pickle and house-made aioli served with your side choice
More about The Butter House

