Chicken sandwiches in Seaside
Seaside restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Meatery
The Meatery
1534 Fremont Avenue, Seaside
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.00
Chopped Pickle Mayo, Red Cabbage Slaw
More about The Butter House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Butter House
1760 Fremont Blvd Ste B1, Seaside
|Grilled Chicken and Prosciutto Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken & Prosciutto with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and house made aioli on a brioche burger bun served with a pickle and your choice of side
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
House specialty fried chicken served on a brioche bun, green leaf lettuce, tomato, pickle and house-made aioli served with your side choice