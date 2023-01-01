Cookies in Seaside

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaside restaurants that serve cookies

Consumer pic

 

The Meatery

1534 Fremont Avenue, Seaside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cherry Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Double Chocolate Gluten Free Cookie$3.50
More about The Meatery
The Butter House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Butter House

1760 Fremont Blvd Ste B1, Seaside

Avg 4.8 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Milk N Cookies Cake$7.00
More about The Butter House

