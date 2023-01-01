French toast in Seaside
Seaside restaurants that serve french toast
More about The Butter House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Butter House
1760 Fremont Blvd Ste B1, Seaside
|Gluten Free French Toast
|$13.00
Two slices of gluten-free bread dipped in our house french toast batter and grilled to perfection and topped with butter & powdered sugar served with syrup on the side
|Chocolate Banana Bread French Toast
|$15.00
Chocolate Banana Bread dipped in our french toast batter and grilled. Topped with fresh strawberries, butter and drizzled with a strawberry sauce and dusted with powdered sugar
**syrup served upon request
|Pumpkin Bread French Toast
|$15.00
Pumpkin bread dipped in our delicious french toast batter and topped with caramel sauce, whipped cream and powdered sugar