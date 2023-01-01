Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Seaside

Go
Seaside restaurants
Toast

Seaside restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Butter House

1760 Fremont Blvd Ste B1, Seaside

Avg 4.8 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten Free French Toast$13.00
Two slices of gluten-free bread dipped in our house french toast batter and grilled to perfection and topped with butter & powdered sugar served with syrup on the side
Chocolate Banana Bread French Toast$15.00
Chocolate Banana Bread dipped in our french toast batter and grilled. Topped with fresh strawberries, butter and drizzled with a strawberry sauce and dusted with powdered sugar
**syrup served upon request
Pumpkin Bread French Toast$15.00
Pumpkin bread dipped in our delicious french toast batter and topped with caramel sauce, whipped cream and powdered sugar
More about The Butter House
Consumer pic

 

The Breakfast Club - 1130 Fremont Blvd

1130 Fremont Blvd, Seaside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids French Toast$6.25
More about The Breakfast Club - 1130 Fremont Blvd

