Pancakes in Seaside

Seaside restaurants
Seaside restaurants that serve pancakes

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Butter House

1760 Fremont Blvd Ste B1, Seaside

Avg 4.8 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Single Pancake$5.00
Pancake Combo!$15.00
Two House Recipe pancakes topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and butter, two eggs your way and two strips of bacon
**substitutions may change price
Single Lemon Curd Blueberry Pancake$8.00
More about The Butter House
The Breakfast Club - 1130 Fremont Blvd

1130 Fremont Blvd, Seaside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pancakes with Fresh Fruit$14.50
Two large pancakes topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and bananas, powdered sugar and cinnamon
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$12.25
Two large cinnamon swirl pancakes, topped with icing, powdered sugar and cinnamon
More about The Breakfast Club - 1130 Fremont Blvd

