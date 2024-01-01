Pancakes in Seaside
Seaside restaurants that serve pancakes
The Butter House
1760 Fremont Blvd Ste B1, Seaside
|Single Pancake
|$5.00
|Pancake Combo!
|$15.00
Two House Recipe pancakes topped with powdered sugar and served with syrup and butter, two eggs your way and two strips of bacon
**substitutions may change price
|Single Lemon Curd Blueberry Pancake
|$8.00
The Breakfast Club - 1130 Fremont Blvd
1130 Fremont Blvd, Seaside
|Pancakes with Fresh Fruit
|$14.50
Two large pancakes topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and bananas, powdered sugar and cinnamon
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$12.25
Two large cinnamon swirl pancakes, topped with icing, powdered sugar and cinnamon