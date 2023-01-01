Waffles in Seaside
Seaside restaurants that serve waffles
More about The Butter House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Butter House
1760 Fremont Blvd Ste B1, Seaside
|Golden Waffle
|$10.00
Our delicious house recipe waffle topped with butter and powdered sugar served with syrup on the side
|Cinnamon 'Roll' Waffle
|$16.00
Cinnamon waffle over brown-sugar-butter topped with cream cheese frosting, whipped cream, powdered sugar and a dash of cinnamon!
|Fried Chicken & Waffles
|$16.00
Voted Best Fried Chicken by Monterey County Weekly! Buttermilk fried chicken with Golden Waffle topped with powdered sugar. Served with syrup and butter on the side, if gravy is added, it is served in the side too. A fan favorite!
More about The Breakfast Club - 1130 Fremont Blvd
The Breakfast Club - 1130 Fremont Blvd
1130 Fremont Blvd, Seaside
|Waffle with 3 Piece Friend Chicken
|$17.50
A large belgian waffle topped with crispy bone-in fried chicken or chicken tenders
|Waffle with Fresh Fruit
|$14.50
A large Belgian waffle topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and banana with powdered sugar and cinnamon