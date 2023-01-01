Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Seaside

Seaside restaurants
Toast

Seaside restaurants that serve waffles

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Butter House

1760 Fremont Blvd Ste B1, Seaside

Avg 4.8 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Golden Waffle$10.00
Our delicious house recipe waffle topped with butter and powdered sugar served with syrup on the side
Cinnamon 'Roll' Waffle$16.00
Cinnamon waffle over brown-sugar-butter topped with cream cheese frosting, whipped cream, powdered sugar and a dash of cinnamon!
Fried Chicken & Waffles$16.00
Voted Best Fried Chicken by Monterey County Weekly! Buttermilk fried chicken with Golden Waffle topped with powdered sugar. Served with syrup and butter on the side, if gravy is added, it is served in the side too. A fan favorite!
More about The Butter House
The Breakfast Club - 1130 Fremont Blvd

1130 Fremont Blvd, Seaside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle with 3 Piece Friend Chicken$17.50
A large belgian waffle topped with crispy bone-in fried chicken or chicken tenders
Waffle with Fresh Fruit$14.50
A large Belgian waffle topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and banana with powdered sugar and cinnamon
More about The Breakfast Club - 1130 Fremont Blvd

