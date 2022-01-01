Clams in Seaside

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Seaside

30 N Prom, Seaside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Mo's Clam Chowder Base - 2 lb$11.95
A quick and easy meal. Add Milk, Heat and Enjoy! It makes six cups of Mo's Famous Clam Chowder.
Kid Clam Strips$5.95
Clam Strip Basket$13.95
A perfect portion of tasty and tender clam strips served with your choice of Mo's Clam Chowder, Coleslaw with Shrimp or Mo's Original Cabbage Salad with Shrimp.
More about Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Seaside
Tsunami Sandwich Company image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Tsunami Sandwich Company - 11 Broadway Street

11 Broadway Street, Seaside

Avg 4.1 (571 reviews)
Takeout
Cup of Clam$5.00
Cup of Clam$5.00
Bread Bowl Clam$12.00
More about Tsunami Sandwich Company - 11 Broadway Street
Item pic

 

Maggie's On The Prom

580 Beach Drive, Seaside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PNW Steamer Clams$19.00
Bacon, Herbs, White Wine, Butter Shallot
Clam Chowder$7.00
Potatoes, leek, celery, bacon, dill, parsley
More about Maggie's On The Prom

