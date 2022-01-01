Go
Season To Go

Come in and enjoy!!!

2447 Mass ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Season to Go Burger$16.00
Double Grass-Fed Beef Patties, Cabot Cheddar, Lettuce, Special Sauce
Mezzi Rigatoni$28.00
Latin Style Beef and Pork Bolognese, Cotija Cheese
Parisian Gnocchi$18.00
Farm Greens$10.00
Zesty Italian Vinaigrette
Chocolate Tarte$10.00
graham crust, toasted marshmallow
House Truffle Fries$8.00
Basil Aioli
Andy's Single Patty Cheeseburger$8.00
French Fries
Falafel Burger$14.00
Zhug, Tomato, Lettuce, Pickled Red Onions, Lemon Tahini
Seared Duck Breast$32.00
celery root purée, brussels sprouts, lacinato kale, port-poached currants
Location

2447 Mass ave

CAMBRIDGE MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
