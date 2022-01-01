Go
Seasonal Grille

Seasonal Grille provides upscale flavors with casual atmosphere. A full service American Italian restaurant with a full bar and extensive wine list. Fresh Salads, Steaks, and Seafood are always a good choice.

150 W. State St.

Popular Items

Bread & Oil$2.00
Church & Main$13.00
Shaved ribeye, caramelized onion, horsey mayo, goat cheese crumbles, lettuce, sliced cucumber, and tomato on toasted flatbread.
Tuscan Wrap$8.00
Smoked turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, fresh tomato, gouda cheese & a creamy sun-dried tomato dressing. Served with house-made potato chips.
The House$9.00
Mixed field greens topped with grape tomato, red onion, toasted almonds, Parmesan, and cranberry with your choice of dressing.
Side House$5.00
Mixed field greens topped with grape tomato, red onion, toasted almonds, Parmesan, and cranberry with your choice of dressing.
Wild Mushroom Risotto$4.00
Soup - Cup$3.00
Fettuccine Alfredo$16.00
Creamy alfredo sauce tossed with fettuccine noodles and fresh broccoli.
Classic Burger$13.00
Fresh ground beef topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and your choice of cheese.
Triple Threat$13.00
Sliced ham, bacon, and smoked turkey placed between toasted flatbreads with swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Location

150 W. State St.

Hastings MI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
