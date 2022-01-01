Go
Seasoned Mariner

601 Wise Ave

Popular Items

$45.00
Coconut shrimp$14.95
Scorpion$9.00
(shrimp tempura, avocado & crab)
Chicken Tenders & Fries$8.95
California Maki Kani$7.00
Empanada Beef$5.95
Baltimore$7.50
(lump crab, Old Bay, cucumber)
Spicy Tuna$6.25
Crab pretzel$15.95
Shrimp Tempura$7.25
Location

601 Wise Ave

Dundalk Sparrows MD

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
