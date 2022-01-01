Corner Market Cafe #20

blackie's

blackie’s is a neighborhood eatery cozied into the heart of Smithfield, Rhode Island. we pride ourselves on having fresh, seasonal menu items suited for everyone, including our allergen sensitive friends. your food memories matter to us, and we always want them to be filled with choices, freedom, warmth and inclusion.

owners Jeanine Iannucci and Executive Chef Angie Armenise, are true foodies at heart; dedicated to using local ingredients, making and executing blackie’s offerings from scratch daily, giving back to the community, and fostering a positive environment for the blackie’s team. we truly love what we do and are honored you came to visit.

