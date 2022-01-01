Go
Corner Market Cafe #21

FRESH COFFEE, GREAT FOOD, CLOSE TO HOME.
NEW ENGLANDERS KNOWN COFFFEE.
We also know that there's nothing like having a great customer café where we can enjoy it any time of the day. Corner Market Café is committed to bringing our customers flavorful, New England quality coffee, freshly-made food, and delicious juice and smoothies. We're your go-to for your morning joe, a quick bite on your lunch break, that cold drink after the gym, and a boost during a late-night shift. And the best part is, we're just around the corner.

34 Hartford Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Simply Orange Juice 11oz$2.19
See full menu

Location

34 Hartford Ave

Scituate RI

Sunday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
