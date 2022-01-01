Season's Harvest Cafe
We are a Backyard to Table Restaurant in Cypress that serves fresh & organic seasonal dishes, designed monthly.
17303 Shaw Road • $$
17303 Shaw Road
Cypress TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
