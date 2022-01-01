Go
Season's Harvest Cafe

We are a Backyard to Table Restaurant in Cypress that serves fresh & organic seasonal dishes, designed monthly.

17303 Shaw Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (1605 reviews)

Popular Items

Fiesta Protein Bowl$16.00
A bowl of Coconut-Cilantro-Lime Rice topped with Organic Black Beans, Shaved Onions, Sauteed Organic Kale from our gardens, Sauteed Bell Peppers, Cumin-Dusted Roasted Sweet Potato, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Pepitas (Organic Pumpkin Seeds) and Crema
Pancakes$10.00
Simply Breakfast$8.00
Two locally raised, farm-fresh, organic eggs served to order with two slices of Omega Healthy Grain Toast, butter & organic seasonal preserves
Ensalada Fresca Salad$17.00
Crisp Romaine Lettuce and Mixed Greens topped with Organic Black Beans, Roasted Organic Corn, Pico de Gallo, Jicama, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Crispy Home-made Corn Tortilla Chips, Shaved Red Onion, Pepitas (Organic Pumpkin Seeds), and House Pomegranate Balsamic Vinaigrette Salad Dressing
Breakfast Taco$7.00
Country Potatoes and Farm Egg Scramble cradled in Whole Wheat Tortilla.
A Cozy Bowl of Hot Oats$4.00
Organic Oats, Cinnamon, Brown Sugar, and Organic Cream (can be substituted).
Kids Hot Dog$6.00
BOWL Potato-Hatch Soup$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

17303 Shaw Road

Cypress TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

