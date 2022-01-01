Go
SEASONS PIZZERIA

Seasons famous pizza and much more.

9 S. Mechanic

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chef Salad$6.99
Iceberg/Romaine lettuce mix, seasoned chicken, smoked ham, egg, tomato, cucumbers, Italian cheese
Bosco Sticks$8.99
MOZZARELLA BREAD STICKS M/ DIPPING SAUCE
12" Grand Slam$17.99
Pizza Sauce, Italian Blend Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Salami, Ham, Mushroom & Green Pepper.
16" Grand Slam$21.99
Pizza Sauce, Italian Blend Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Salami, Ham, Mushroom & Green Pepper.
Oma's Garlic Cheese Bread
16" Thin Crut Sicilian Pizza$20.49
Thin Crust, Pizza Sauce, Italian Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canned Mushroom, Green Pepper, & Italian Seasoning
12" BYO Pizza$9.99
Classic'O Caesar'O$4.99
Iceberg/Romaine blend lettuce tossed in Seasons house made Ceasar 'O dressing with shaved parmesan.
Add chicken +2.00
16" BYO Pizza$12.99
Bread Sticks
Location

9 S. Mechanic

Fremont MI

Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
