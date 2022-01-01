Go
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

Specializing in fresh northwest seafood & shellfish plus a whole lot more. Seasons & Regions features the finest ingredients of the season in our favorite recipes from different regions around the world. So "Get in Here", bring the family and enjoy our wide selection of well prepared dishes at an excellent value that are sure to please everyone, every time. Our delicious soups, sauces, dressings and desserts are all made in-house by the Seasons & Regions Chefs and are available to go.

SEAFOOD

6660 SW Capitol Hwy • $$

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)

Popular Items

Alaskan Halibut Cakes$10.95
Poached fresh Alaskan halibut seasoned w/ fresh dill, Dijon, onions, chives & panko. Served w/ tartar sauce, garlic mashers & sautéed garden vegetables
Oregon Rockfish & Chips$16.90
Old bay brined wild Oregon Rockfish, buttermilk battered & panko breaded for extra crispness! Hand cut french fries & tartar sauce
Chef's Wine Suggestion: Pinot Blanc, Wine By Joe, Oregon 2020
Traditional Corned Beef & Cabbage$22.50
Lean corned beef brisket roasted for hours till fork tender w/ braised cabbage, peas, potatoes colcannon & horseradish cream sauce
Tomato Basil Bisque$9.00
Voted Portland's best tomato soup!! Rich and creamy w/ red wine, garlic, fresh herbs & spices. Vegetarian & gluten free. Can also be the most perfect tomato cream sauce in your favorite recipe!
Southern Fried Chicken Dinner$17.90
Buttermilk marinated, hand breaded & fried fresh boneless chicken breasts w/ roasted carrots, garlic mashers, chicken supreme sauce, green peas
Smoked Salmon Chowder
Applewood smoked salmon in a traditional New England cream chowder is now a Traditional Oregon chowder! Onions, celery, potatoes, cream, fresh herbs & spices
Honey Ginger Lime Salmon Salad$14.50
Grilled spice rubbed salmon fillet, mixed greens, onion, cucumber, tomato, sesame ginger vinaigrette, pineapple-mango salsa & crispy wontons
Fresh Oregon Razor Clams$24.90
Because we only serve fresh, never frozen clams, razors are only available when the moon & ocean says they are!
Our famous never frozen, in house live shucked & hand Panko breaded razor clams. Flash fried & served w/ Remoulade sauce, garlic mashers & seasonal vegetables
Dover Sole Parmesan$19.90
Parmesan & panko coated wild & fresh Oregon Dover sole w/ crispy capers, garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed seasonal vegetables & buerre blanc sauce
Chef's Wine Suggestion: Pinot Gris, Scenic Valley Farms, Oregon 2018
Cascade Farms Cheese Burger$12.50
Seasoned fresh 1/3 natural beef & cheddar, built w/ our house made burger sauce & grilled onions on a brioche bun w/ all the fixins. Served w/ house made potato chips
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6660 SW Capitol Hwy

Portland OR

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

