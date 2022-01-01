Seasons Restaurant
Welcome to Seasons!
4566 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
4566 Main Street
Manchester VT
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Haig's Inc
Come in and enjoy!
Works Bakery Cafe
Delicious sandwiches on artisan bread or New York-style bagels. Humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. Local eggs from cage-free chickens. Hormone- and antibiotic-free milk and cream cheese. Fresh salads. Real-fruit or veggie smoothies. Thoughtfully sourced and made-from-scratch since 1988 .
Depot Cafe
Come in and enjoy!