Seasons Restaurant

Welcome to Seasons!

4566 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fajitas$23.00
Chicken, onions, peppers, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese & sour cream served with whole wheat tortillas and spanish rice
Roasted Pear Salad$16.00
Spiced walnuts, crumbled bleu cheese & sun-dried cranberry sherry vinaigrette
St Louis Ribs$25.00
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Served with a Vermont maple dip
Vodka Pasta$16.00
Paccheri rustica pasta in a creamy tomato basil & garlic sauce with shaved parmesan
Sesame Chicken$14.00
Crispy tenders tossed in a sweet Asian sauce served with a cold Asian organic wheat udon noodle
Bogo Burger$16.00
8 oz burger, have it your way with cheese or not
Tuna Rice Bowl$18.00
Ahi tuna, cucumber, avocado, sushi rice, spicy mayo & sriracha
Broccoli Cheddar Bowl$6.00
Wings$16.00
Six wings/drums. Buffalo, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ or Sriracha Maple
Location

4566 Main Street

Manchester VT

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
