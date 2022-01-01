Go
Seasons of Coeur d'Alene Fresh Grill & Bar

Intimate dining room, vibrant bar, or quiet fireplace lounge | Live Music | Happy Hour | Join us in house or take a delicious meal to go!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

209 East Lakeside Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (1153 reviews)

Mini Beets$9.00
Baby kale, thyme braised lentil salad, golden balsamic vinaigrette, goat cheese *GF
Extraordinary Grilled Cheese$15.00
Artisan sourdough bread, herbs, pecorino, cheddar, cream cheese, tomato basil dip & side
1/2 Ceasons$11.00
A well-dressed Caesar; Chopped romaine, marinated tomatoes,
rustic croutons, Parmesan crisp *GF
Columbia River Steelhead Entrée$26.00
Crispy red skin potatoes, glazed baby carrots, roasted cipollini onions, spring artichokes & fines herbes beurre blanc *GFA
Edamame$8.00
Togarashi spice, lime, sea salt
Grilled Chicken Club$15.00
Special sauce, avocado, candied bacon, tomato, lettuce & side
SD Ranch$0.50
Intimate
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

209 East Lakeside Avenue

Coeur D Alene ID

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
