Burritos in Alki
Alki restaurants that serve burritos
More about Cactus Restaurant
Cactus Restaurant
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE
|Kids Brisket Burrito
|$9.00
Burrito with cheese, smoked brisket and black beans.
|Kids Burrito
|$5.50
Burrito with cheese and black beans.
|Kids Chicken Burrito
|$8.00
Burrito with cheese, shredded all natural chicken thigh and black beans.
