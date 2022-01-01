Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Alki

Go
Alki restaurants
Toast

Alki restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Harry's Beach House image

 

Harry's Beach House

2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Thigh, Pickles, Mayo, Harissa-Chili-Butter
Choice of Market Salad or HBH Fries
More about Harry's Beach House
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Moon Burgers

2504 Alki Ave SW,, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Immie's Spicy Chicken Sandwich (Contains Gluten)$12.99
The Burger of the Month for April is here.
Breaded Chicken Deep Fried to Perfection on a Brioche Bun With Lettuce ,Tomato, Fresh Jalapenos and our House Made Spicy Southwest Sauce...YUM! No Mods Available For The B.O.M.
More about Blue Moon Burgers

Browse other tasty dishes in Alki

Waffles

Steak Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

Steak Bowls

Tortilla Soup

Fajitas

Chimichangas

Enchiladas

Map

More near Alki to explore

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Queen Anne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Madison Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Greenlake

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston