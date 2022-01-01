Chicken sandwiches in Alki
Alki restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Harry's Beach House
Harry's Beach House
2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Thigh, Pickles, Mayo, Harissa-Chili-Butter
Choice of Market Salad or HBH Fries
More about Blue Moon Burgers
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Moon Burgers
2504 Alki Ave SW,, Seattle
|Immie's Spicy Chicken Sandwich (Contains Gluten)
|$12.99
The Burger of the Month for April is here.
Breaded Chicken Deep Fried to Perfection on a Brioche Bun With Lettuce ,Tomato, Fresh Jalapenos and our House Made Spicy Southwest Sauce...YUM! No Mods Available For The B.O.M.