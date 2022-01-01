Chimichangas in Alki
Alki restaurants that serve chimichangas
Cactus Restaurant
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE
|Chorizo Chimichanga
|$16.50
Crisp flour tortilla, housemade chorizo, jack cheese, green chile sauce, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream, served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans.
|Seafood Chimichanga
|$16.50
Crisp flour tortilla, pacific snapper, prawns, bay scallops, jack cheese, green chile sauce, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream, served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans.
|Brisket Chimichanga
|$16.50
Crisp flour tortilla, applewood smoked brisket, jack cheese, green chile sauce, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream, served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans.
Cactus Restaurant
350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle
|Brisket Chimichanga
|$16.50
|Chorizo Chimichanga
|$16.50
|Carnitas Chimichanga
|$16.50
Crisp flour tortilla, achiote pork braised in banana leaves, jack cheese, green chile sauce, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream, served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans.