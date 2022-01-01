Fish tacos in Alki
Alki restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Cactus Restaurant
Cactus Restaurant
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$16.50
Two tacos with housemade corn tortillas—hand-pressed daily. Served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans. We’d be happy to substitute lettuce cups for tortillas on request.
Crispy market fresh fish, coriander–pasilla slaw, pico de gallo, buttermilk crema.
|1 Taco Baja Fish
|$6.50
Crispy market fresh fish, coriander-pasilla slaw, pico de gallo, buttermilk crema.
|Kids Fish Taco
|$5.50
Kid taco with cheese, cripy Pacific Snapper, and shredded lettuce.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Cactus Restaurant
350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle
|1 Taco Baja Fish
|$6.50
Crispy market fresh fish, coriander-pasilla slaw, pico de gallo, buttermilk crema.
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$16.50
Two tacos with housemade corn tortillas—hand-pressed daily. Served with Spanish rice and cumin black beans. We’d be happy to substitute lettuce cups for tortillas on request.
Crispy market fresh fish, coriander–pasilla slaw, pico de gallo, buttermilk crema.
|Kids Fish Taco
|$5.50
Kid taco with cheese, cripy Pacific Snapper, and shredded lettuce.