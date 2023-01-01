Nachos in Alki

Don't accept mediocre grocery store salsa when you can have the real deal. Our Nacho Grocery Store Salsa is made fresh daily inside our kitchens using only the finest ingredients. This large portion will last you all week, so you can enjoy a healthy and flavorful snack anytime. If you'd like to enjoy with our Fresh Fried Chips, please order those separately or, better yet, order the "Weekend Snack Pack"!

