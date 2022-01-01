Ballard restaurants you'll love
Ballard's top cuisines
Must-try Ballard restaurants
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Macleod’s
5200 BALLARD AVE NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Cod & Chips
|$19.00
Crispy beer battered line-caught wild Alaskan cod. Served with house made chips, house-made tartar & mushy peas.
|Scotch Egg
|$9.00
A sausage wrapped soft-boiled egg, breaded & fried. Served with assorted pickles, Scottish cheddar & dijon mustard.
|SD Curry Sauce
|$3.00
Yes, for the fish. Don't knock it 'til you've tried it!
ESR Pop-Up
5205 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Christmas Dinner Package
|$300.00
Feeds 4-6 people
This kit includes a 4lb trussed and tied prime rib roast, seasoning kit and complete cooking instructions.
-Chicories Salad
blood orange, walnut vinaigrette, goat cheese crottin, pumpernickel
-Winter Carrots
hazelnuts, parsley, caraway gremolata
-Marble Potatoes
olive oil, rosemary, sea salt, lemon
-Delicata Squash
parsnip, pistachio, pearl onion, pomegranate
-Porcini Dinner Rolls
fennel honey butter
-Chocolate Dipped Cheesecake
raspberry sauce
|Laurent-Perrier "La Cuvee" Champagne
|$50.00
A classic Champagne, it is aged for 4 years. The blend is 55% Chardonnay, 35% Pinot Noir and 10% Meunier.
|***Add On*** Dungeness Crab
|$45.00
Whole Steamed Dungeness crab
*Crab cracker included
mustard sauce, lemon
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Dip Flight
|$13.50
All of our favorite dips – Creamy three cheese queso, fresh guacamole, hearty black bean queso served with house chips and salsa. (gf)
|Habanero Steak Enchiladas
|$14.50
Fiery hot and creamy habanero salsa, grilled carne asada, flour tortillas and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
|Grilled Stuffed Jalapenos
|$11.50
Bacon wrapped jalapenos, stuffed with garlic three cheese blend, served with ranch dressing (gf)
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Gracia
5313 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Arroz Blanco
|$3.00
White rice with garlic & chicken stock
|Vegetarian Arroz Rojo
|$3.00
Rice marinated with tomato, garlic, onion, adobo
|Cup of Salsa
|$4.00
Your choice of one cup of house made salsa
Staple & Fancy
4739 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Baguette
|$9.00
bagna cauda
|ESR 'Maggie & Ellie' Sangiovese
|$28.00
2018, 90% Sangiovese, 10% Caniolo | Mammolo | Colorino, Tuscany, IT
|Pork Chuck Loin Dinner for Two
|$75.00
--Applewood Grilled Pork Chuck Loin: red garnet, escarole, hazelnut crumble, pork caramel--
Package Includes: Tall Grass Baguette - olive oil, aged balsamic • Grilled Endive - pickled apple, candied pecans, honey mustard vinaigrette, gorgonzola • Burrata - squash agrodolce, pepitas, fresno chili, watercress • (Dessert) Ricotta Cheesecake - pineapple and orange marmalade
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
8oz Burger & Co.
2409 NW Market St, Seattle
|Popular items
|The Union
|$14.00
espresso rubbed patty, arugula, fried shallots, candied bacon, gorgonzola, peppercorn aioli
|The 8oz
|$15.00
arugula, balsamic onion, hills bacon, Beechers flagship cheddar, truffle aioli
|The Classic
|$13.00
tomato, onion, pickle, white American cheese, 8oz special sauce
SMOKED SALMON
Sawyer
5309 22nd Ave NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Grilled Carrots
|$13.00
winter citrus, baby beets, whipped blue cheese, honey aleppo vinaigrette, salted pistachios
|Pork Belly Steam Buns
|$11.00
gochujang, hoisin, sweet pickles, peanuts, cilantro
|Wood Grilled Artichokes
|$15.00
anchovy hazelnut remoulade, toasted bread crumbs, parmesan cheese
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Red Arrow Coffee
425 NW Market ST, Seattle
|Popular items
|Bread - Regular (butter, salt & pepper)
|$6.00
Grand Central Baking Como bread, thick cut, plenty of butter, toasted to order, topped with salt & pepper.
*Okay to sub extra virgin olive oil. Just mention in special requests.
|Housemade Ricotta
|$9.00
Served with grilled Grand Central Como toast, honey, flake salt
|Winter Squash & Cheese Frittata
|$10.00
served with a side of green salad
PIZZA • SALADS
Ballard Pizza Company
5107 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Large Ballard Bridge
|$30.00
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olive.
|Large Chef's Pie
|$34.00
pecorino, fontina, goat cheese, arugula, local WA Bosc pears, charcuterie and cipollini agrodolce on an olive oil base. designed by ESR's Chef Will Richey
|Medium Ballard Bridge
|$23.00
Shredded mozzarella, pecorino, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olive, tomato sauce.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hattie's Hat
5231 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|OL' CONS CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN
|$16.00
Chicken Fried Chicken, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Daily's Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo And Pickles on a Sesame Seed Bun
|ELSIE’S FAMOUS MARY
|$10.50
Hattie's famous classic Bloody Mary made with New Amsterdam Vodka
|Swedes
|$11.00
Old School Ballard Lives On With 3 Traditional Swedish Pancakes Sprinkled With Powdered Sugar And Served With Wild Swedish Lingonberries
SEAFOOD
Brimmer & Heeltap
425 NW Market ST, Seattle
|Popular items
|Bread
|$7.00
Grand Central Baking Como bread, thick cut, plenty of butter, toasted to order, topped with salt & pepper. *Okay to sub extra virgin olive oil. Just mention in special requests.
|Grilled Cabbage
|$16.00
burnt onion yogurt, vadouvan, herb salad
|Sunchokes
|$16.00
asian pear, sweet onion, sunflower seed miso
Skål Beer Hall
5429 Ballard Ave. NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Shoe-String Fries
|$6.00
Tossed in dill vinegar powder with curry ketchup and lemon aioli
|Norse Pølse
|$10.00
Oslo street vendor-style pork hot dog wrapped in lefse (Norwegian flatbread) with curry ketchup, IPA dijon mustard, & fried onions
|Pickled Eggs
|$8.00
Pickled in beet brine and finished with lemon aioli and dill salt (gf)
PIZZA • SALADS
Trailbend Taproom
1118 NW 50th St., Seattle
|Popular items
|Pretzel Knots
|$9.00
Served with beer cheese and a selection of mustards.
|Garlic Boat
|$13.00
House dough, roasted garlic, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara.
|Chicken Wings
|$13.00
Your choice of flavor. Served with glazed carrot, celery and choice of dipping sauce. Can sub cauliflower on request.
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Sunny Hill
3127 NW 85th St, seattle
|Popular items
|Crunchy Lettuces
|$13.00
white balsamic vin / pecorino romano
|Warchild Round Pie
|$24.00
black trumpet mushroom / roasted leeks / truffle cheese
|Square Pies
Loyal, Arcade, Lord General or Death By Stereo.
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL
The Walrus and the Carpenter
4743 Ballard Ave Nw, Seattle
|Popular items
|Steak Tartare
|$18.00
Egg yolk, ben’s rye toast
*Raw, Alliums & Gluten
|Halibut Ceviche
|$18.00
Charred tomato water, cucumber, zhoug
*Raw, Finned Fish & Nightsades
|Scallop Crudo
|$18.00
Wild Nettle Salsa Verde
Sabine
5307 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Breakfast Salad
|$15.00
arugula, king trumpet mushrooms, frisée, pickled shallot, date syrup vinaigrette, quinoa crunch, bacon, fried egg (gf)
|Avocado Toast
|$10.00
avocado, olive oil, flake salt, aleppo pepper, meyer lemon, como bread (ve)
|Hummus
|$10.00
za’atar, smoky olive oil (ve, gf)
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mean Sandwich
1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle
|Popular items
|Buon Appetito w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins
|$15.00
Fried Chicken Po' Boy made from thighs that are buttermilk brined, dredged in our seasoned dredge and then deep fried and topped with lettuce, shop-made pickles, shop-made pickled Calabrian chili pepper relish and Buffalo mayo.
**Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included.
Relax, we'll text you when its ready!
|Mandarin Orange Fried Chicken Po'Boy
|$16.00
Buttermilk brined, breaded and then deep fried chicken thighs tossed in a sweet and savory shop-made mandarin orange sauce and stuffed into a french roll. This craveable beast is topped with toasted sesame dressed cabbage, fresh cilantro, mayonnaise, white onion and a little spice to bring it all together.
|Midnight at the Oasis w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins
|$14.00
Shop-made falafel and hummus, topped with harissa beets, and shop-made Persian pickles with crisp lettuce and our shop-made white sauce. (Need it Dairy Free? Just ask, we'll sub tahini for our white sauce.)
**Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included.
Relax, we'll text you when its ready!
Great State Burger - Ballard
5411 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Egg and Cheese
|$5.50
Available until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffin, Organic Scrambled Eggs, and American Cheese.
|Boss Burger
|$11.75
Meet The Boss: 2 Beef Patties, Bacon, 2 Slices Of American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce.
|Hashbrown Egg and Cheese
|$7.50
Available Until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffin, Organic Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Hashbrown, American Cheese.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Ray's Boathouse
6049 Seaview Ave NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Brandied Cherries, House-made (10oz)
|$14.00
Toschi cherries steeped in toasted fall spice and brandy.
|Barrel Aged Negroni (32 oz., serves 11 drinks)
|$60.00
Hendricks Gin, Carpano Antica formula vermouth, Dolin rouge vermouth, Campari
Aged onsite in small American oak barrels