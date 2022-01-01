Ballard restaurants you'll love

Ballard restaurants
Toast

Ballard's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Must-try Ballard restaurants

Macleod’s image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Macleod’s

5200 BALLARD AVE NW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cod & Chips$19.00
Crispy beer battered line-caught wild Alaskan cod. Served with house made chips, house-made tartar & mushy peas.
Scotch Egg$9.00
A sausage wrapped soft-boiled egg, breaded & fried. Served with assorted pickles, Scottish cheddar & dijon mustard.
SD Curry Sauce$3.00
Yes, for the fish. Don't knock it 'til you've tried it!
ESR Pop-Up image

 

ESR Pop-Up

5205 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Christmas Dinner Package$300.00
Feeds 4-6 people
This kit includes a 4lb trussed and tied prime rib roast, seasoning kit and complete cooking instructions.
-Chicories Salad
blood orange, walnut vinaigrette, goat cheese crottin, pumpernickel
-Winter Carrots
hazelnuts, parsley, caraway gremolata
-Marble Potatoes
olive oil, rosemary, sea salt, lemon
-Delicata Squash
parsnip, pistachio, pearl onion, pomegranate
-Porcini Dinner Rolls
fennel honey butter
-Chocolate Dipped Cheesecake
raspberry sauce
Laurent-Perrier "La Cuvee" Champagne$50.00
A classic Champagne, it is aged for 4 years. The blend is 55% Chardonnay, 35% Pinot Noir and 10% Meunier.
***Add On*** Dungeness Crab$45.00
Whole Steamed Dungeness crab
*Crab cracker included
mustard sauce, lemon
The Matador image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dip Flight$13.50
All of our favorite dips – Creamy three cheese queso, fresh guacamole, hearty black bean queso served with house chips and salsa. (gf)
Habanero Steak Enchiladas$14.50
Fiery hot and creamy habanero salsa, grilled carne asada, flour tortillas and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
Grilled Stuffed Jalapenos$11.50
Bacon wrapped jalapenos, stuffed with garlic three cheese blend, served with ranch dressing (gf)
Gracia image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Gracia

5313 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1240 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arroz Blanco$3.00
White rice with garlic & chicken stock
Vegetarian Arroz Rojo$3.00
Rice marinated with tomato, garlic, onion, adobo
Cup of Salsa$4.00
Your choice of one cup of house made salsa
Staple & Fancy image

 

Staple & Fancy

4739 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baguette$9.00
bagna cauda
ESR 'Maggie & Ellie' Sangiovese$28.00
2018, 90% Sangiovese, 10% Caniolo | Mammolo | Colorino, Tuscany, IT
Pork Chuck Loin Dinner for Two$75.00
--Applewood Grilled Pork Chuck Loin: red garnet, escarole, hazelnut crumble, pork caramel--
Package Includes: Tall Grass Baguette - olive oil, aged balsamic • Grilled Endive - pickled apple, candied pecans, honey mustard vinaigrette, gorgonzola • Burrata - squash agrodolce, pepitas, fresno chili, watercress • (Dessert) Ricotta Cheesecake - pineapple and orange marmalade
8oz Burger & Co. (Ballard) image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

8oz Burger & Co.

2409 NW Market St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (3013 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Union$14.00
espresso rubbed patty, arugula, fried shallots, candied bacon, gorgonzola, peppercorn aioli
The 8oz$15.00
arugula, balsamic onion, hills bacon, Beechers flagship cheddar, truffle aioli
The Classic$13.00
tomato, onion, pickle, white American cheese, 8oz special sauce
Sawyer image

SMOKED SALMON

Sawyer

5309 22nd Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (1985 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Carrots$13.00
winter citrus, baby beets, whipped blue cheese, honey aleppo vinaigrette, salted pistachios
Pork Belly Steam Buns$11.00
gochujang, hoisin, sweet pickles, peanuts, cilantro
Wood Grilled Artichokes$15.00
anchovy hazelnut remoulade, toasted bread crumbs, parmesan cheese
Red Arrow Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Red Arrow Coffee

425 NW Market ST, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (81 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bread - Regular (butter, salt & pepper)$6.00
Grand Central Baking Como bread, thick cut, plenty of butter, toasted to order, topped with salt & pepper.
*Okay to sub extra virgin olive oil. Just mention in special requests.
Housemade Ricotta$9.00
Served with grilled Grand Central Como toast, honey, flake salt
Winter Squash & Cheese Frittata$10.00
served with a side of green salad
Ballard Pizza Company image

PIZZA • SALADS

Ballard Pizza Company

5107 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1497 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large Ballard Bridge$30.00
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olive.
Large Chef's Pie$34.00
pecorino, fontina, goat cheese, arugula, local WA Bosc pears, charcuterie and cipollini agrodolce on an olive oil base. designed by ESR's Chef Will Richey
Medium Ballard Bridge$23.00
Shredded mozzarella, pecorino, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olive, tomato sauce.
Hattie's Hat image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hattie's Hat

5231 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (844 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
OL' CONS CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN$16.00
Chicken Fried Chicken, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Daily's Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo And Pickles on a Sesame Seed Bun
ELSIE’S FAMOUS MARY$10.50
Hattie's famous classic Bloody Mary made with New Amsterdam Vodka
Swedes$11.00
Old School Ballard Lives On With 3 Traditional Swedish Pancakes Sprinkled With Powdered Sugar And Served With Wild Swedish Lingonberries
Brimmer & Heeltap image

SEAFOOD

Brimmer & Heeltap

425 NW Market ST, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (1055 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bread$7.00
Grand Central Baking Como bread, thick cut, plenty of butter, toasted to order, topped with salt & pepper. *Okay to sub extra virgin olive oil. Just mention in special requests.
Grilled Cabbage$16.00
burnt onion yogurt, vadouvan, herb salad
Sunchokes$16.00
asian pear, sweet onion, sunflower seed miso
Skål Beer Hall image

 

Skål Beer Hall

5429 Ballard Ave. NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shoe-String Fries$6.00
Tossed in dill vinegar powder with curry ketchup and lemon aioli
Norse Pølse$10.00
Oslo street vendor-style pork hot dog wrapped in lefse (Norwegian flatbread) with curry ketchup, IPA dijon mustard, & fried onions
Pickled Eggs$8.00
Pickled in beet brine and finished with lemon aioli and dill salt (gf)
Trailbend Taproom image

PIZZA • SALADS

Trailbend Taproom

1118 NW 50th St., Seattle

Avg 4.2 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel Knots$9.00
Served with beer cheese and a selection of mustards.
Garlic Boat$13.00
House dough, roasted garlic, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara.
Chicken Wings$13.00
Your choice of flavor. Served with glazed carrot, celery and choice of dipping sauce. Can sub cauliflower on request.
Sunny Hill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Sunny Hill

3127 NW 85th St, seattle

Avg 4.6 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crunchy Lettuces$13.00
white balsamic vin / pecorino romano
Warchild Round Pie$24.00
black trumpet mushroom / roasted leeks / truffle cheese
Square Pies
Loyal, Arcade, Lord General or Death By Stereo.
The Walrus and the Carpenter image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL

The Walrus and the Carpenter

4743 Ballard Ave Nw, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (3189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak Tartare$18.00
Egg yolk, ben’s rye toast
*Raw, Alliums & Gluten
Halibut Ceviche$18.00
Charred tomato water, cucumber, zhoug
*Raw, Finned Fish & Nightsades
Scallop Crudo$18.00
Wild Nettle Salsa Verde
Sabine image

 

Sabine

5307 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Salad$15.00
arugula, king trumpet mushrooms, frisée, pickled shallot, date syrup vinaigrette, quinoa crunch, bacon, fried egg (gf)
Avocado Toast$10.00
avocado, olive oil, flake salt, aleppo pepper, meyer lemon, como bread (ve)
Hummus$10.00
za’atar, smoky olive oil (ve, gf)
Mean Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mean Sandwich

1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (727 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buon Appetito w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins$15.00
Fried Chicken Po' Boy made from thighs that are buttermilk brined, dredged in our seasoned dredge and then deep fried and topped with lettuce, shop-made pickles, shop-made pickled Calabrian chili pepper relish and Buffalo mayo.
**Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included.
Relax, we'll text you when its ready!
Mandarin Orange Fried Chicken Po'Boy$16.00
Buttermilk brined, breaded and then deep fried chicken thighs tossed in a sweet and savory shop-made mandarin orange sauce and stuffed into a french roll. This craveable beast is topped with toasted sesame dressed cabbage, fresh cilantro, mayonnaise, white onion and a little spice to bring it all together.
Midnight at the Oasis w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins$14.00
Shop-made falafel and hummus, topped with harissa beets, and shop-made Persian pickles with crisp lettuce and our shop-made white sauce. (Need it Dairy Free? Just ask, we'll sub tahini for our white sauce.)
**Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included.
Relax, we'll text you when its ready!
Great State Burger image

 

Great State Burger - Ballard

5411 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Egg and Cheese$5.50
Available until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffin, Organic Scrambled Eggs, and American Cheese.
Boss Burger$11.75
Meet The Boss: 2 Beef Patties, Bacon, 2 Slices Of American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce.
Hashbrown Egg and Cheese$7.50
Available Until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffin, Organic Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Hashbrown, American Cheese.
Ray's Boathouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Ray's Boathouse

6049 Seaview Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (5410 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brandied Cherries, House-made (10oz)$14.00
Toschi cherries steeped in toasted fall spice and brandy.
Barrel Aged Negroni (32 oz., serves 11 drinks)$60.00
Hendricks Gin, Carpano Antica formula vermouth, Dolin rouge vermouth, Campari
Aged onsite in small American oak barrels
Restaurant banner

 

Pie Bar - Ballard

2218 NW Market ST, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Silk$9.00
