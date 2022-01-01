Ballard American restaurants you'll love

ESR Pop-Up image

 

ESR Pop-Up

5205 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Christmas Dinner Package$300.00
Feeds 4-6 people
This kit includes a 4lb trussed and tied prime rib roast, seasoning kit and complete cooking instructions.
-Chicories Salad
blood orange, walnut vinaigrette, goat cheese crottin, pumpernickel
-Winter Carrots
hazelnuts, parsley, caraway gremolata
-Marble Potatoes
olive oil, rosemary, sea salt, lemon
-Delicata Squash
parsnip, pistachio, pearl onion, pomegranate
-Porcini Dinner Rolls
fennel honey butter
-Chocolate Dipped Cheesecake
raspberry sauce
Laurent-Perrier "La Cuvee" Champagne$50.00
A classic Champagne, it is aged for 4 years. The blend is 55% Chardonnay, 35% Pinot Noir and 10% Meunier.
***Add On*** Dungeness Crab$45.00
Whole Steamed Dungeness crab
*Crab cracker included
mustard sauce, lemon
More about ESR Pop-Up
Sawyer image

SMOKED SALMON

Sawyer

5309 22nd Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (1985 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Carrots$13.00
winter citrus, baby beets, whipped blue cheese, honey aleppo vinaigrette, salted pistachios
Pork Belly Steam Buns$11.00
gochujang, hoisin, sweet pickles, peanuts, cilantro
Wood Grilled Artichokes$15.00
anchovy hazelnut remoulade, toasted bread crumbs, parmesan cheese
More about Sawyer
Red Arrow Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Red Arrow Coffee

425 NW Market ST, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (81 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bread - Regular (butter, salt & pepper)$6.00
Grand Central Baking Como bread, thick cut, plenty of butter, toasted to order, topped with salt & pepper.
*Okay to sub extra virgin olive oil. Just mention in special requests.
Housemade Ricotta$9.00
Served with grilled Grand Central Como toast, honey, flake salt
Winter Squash & Cheese Frittata$10.00
served with a side of green salad
More about Red Arrow Coffee
Hattie's Hat image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hattie's Hat

5231 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (844 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
OL' CONS CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN$16.00
Chicken Fried Chicken, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Daily's Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo And Pickles on a Sesame Seed Bun
ELSIE’S FAMOUS MARY$10.50
Hattie's famous classic Bloody Mary made with New Amsterdam Vodka
Swedes$11.00
Old School Ballard Lives On With 3 Traditional Swedish Pancakes Sprinkled With Powdered Sugar And Served With Wild Swedish Lingonberries
More about Hattie's Hat
Brimmer & Heeltap image

SEAFOOD

Brimmer & Heeltap

425 NW Market ST, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (1055 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bread$7.00
Grand Central Baking Como bread, thick cut, plenty of butter, toasted to order, topped with salt & pepper. *Okay to sub extra virgin olive oil. Just mention in special requests.
Grilled Cabbage$16.00
burnt onion yogurt, vadouvan, herb salad
Sunchokes$16.00
asian pear, sweet onion, sunflower seed miso
More about Brimmer & Heeltap
Ray's Boathouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Ray's Boathouse

6049 Seaview Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (5410 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brandied Cherries, House-made (10oz)$14.00
Toschi cherries steeped in toasted fall spice and brandy.
Barrel Aged Negroni (32 oz., serves 11 drinks)$60.00
Hendricks Gin, Carpano Antica formula vermouth, Dolin rouge vermouth, Campari
Aged onsite in small American oak barrels
More about Ray's Boathouse

