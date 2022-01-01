Ballard American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Ballard
More about ESR Pop-Up
ESR Pop-Up
5205 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Christmas Dinner Package
|$300.00
Feeds 4-6 people
This kit includes a 4lb trussed and tied prime rib roast, seasoning kit and complete cooking instructions.
-Chicories Salad
blood orange, walnut vinaigrette, goat cheese crottin, pumpernickel
-Winter Carrots
hazelnuts, parsley, caraway gremolata
-Marble Potatoes
olive oil, rosemary, sea salt, lemon
-Delicata Squash
parsnip, pistachio, pearl onion, pomegranate
-Porcini Dinner Rolls
fennel honey butter
-Chocolate Dipped Cheesecake
raspberry sauce
|Laurent-Perrier "La Cuvee" Champagne
|$50.00
A classic Champagne, it is aged for 4 years. The blend is 55% Chardonnay, 35% Pinot Noir and 10% Meunier.
|***Add On*** Dungeness Crab
|$45.00
Whole Steamed Dungeness crab
*Crab cracker included
mustard sauce, lemon
More about Sawyer
SMOKED SALMON
Sawyer
5309 22nd Ave NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Grilled Carrots
|$13.00
winter citrus, baby beets, whipped blue cheese, honey aleppo vinaigrette, salted pistachios
|Pork Belly Steam Buns
|$11.00
gochujang, hoisin, sweet pickles, peanuts, cilantro
|Wood Grilled Artichokes
|$15.00
anchovy hazelnut remoulade, toasted bread crumbs, parmesan cheese
More about Red Arrow Coffee
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Red Arrow Coffee
425 NW Market ST, Seattle
|Popular items
|Bread - Regular (butter, salt & pepper)
|$6.00
Grand Central Baking Como bread, thick cut, plenty of butter, toasted to order, topped with salt & pepper.
*Okay to sub extra virgin olive oil. Just mention in special requests.
|Housemade Ricotta
|$9.00
Served with grilled Grand Central Como toast, honey, flake salt
|Winter Squash & Cheese Frittata
|$10.00
served with a side of green salad
More about Hattie's Hat
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hattie's Hat
5231 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|OL' CONS CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN
|$16.00
Chicken Fried Chicken, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Daily's Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo And Pickles on a Sesame Seed Bun
|ELSIE’S FAMOUS MARY
|$10.50
Hattie's famous classic Bloody Mary made with New Amsterdam Vodka
|Swedes
|$11.00
Old School Ballard Lives On With 3 Traditional Swedish Pancakes Sprinkled With Powdered Sugar And Served With Wild Swedish Lingonberries
More about Brimmer & Heeltap
SEAFOOD
Brimmer & Heeltap
425 NW Market ST, Seattle
|Popular items
|Bread
|$7.00
Grand Central Baking Como bread, thick cut, plenty of butter, toasted to order, topped with salt & pepper. *Okay to sub extra virgin olive oil. Just mention in special requests.
|Grilled Cabbage
|$16.00
burnt onion yogurt, vadouvan, herb salad
|Sunchokes
|$16.00
asian pear, sweet onion, sunflower seed miso
More about Ray's Boathouse
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Ray's Boathouse
6049 Seaview Ave NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Brandied Cherries, House-made (10oz)
|$14.00
Toschi cherries steeped in toasted fall spice and brandy.
|Barrel Aged Negroni (32 oz., serves 11 drinks)
|$60.00
Hendricks Gin, Carpano Antica formula vermouth, Dolin rouge vermouth, Campari
Aged onsite in small American oak barrels