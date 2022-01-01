Ballard burger restaurants you'll love

Ballard restaurants
Must-try burger restaurants in Ballard

8oz Burger & Co. (Ballard) image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

8oz Burger & Co.

2409 NW Market St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (3013 reviews)
The Union$14.00
espresso rubbed patty, arugula, fried shallots, candied bacon, gorgonzola, peppercorn aioli
The 8oz$15.00
arugula, balsamic onion, hills bacon, Beechers flagship cheddar, truffle aioli
The Classic$13.00
tomato, onion, pickle, white American cheese, 8oz special sauce
Sunny Hill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Sunny Hill

3127 NW 85th St, seattle

Avg 4.6 (103 reviews)
Crunchy Lettuces$13.00
white balsamic vin / pecorino romano
Warchild Round Pie$24.00
black trumpet mushroom / roasted leeks / truffle cheese
Square Pies
Loyal, Arcade, Lord General or Death By Stereo.
Mean Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mean Sandwich

1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (727 reviews)
Buon Appetito w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins$15.00
Fried Chicken Po' Boy made from thighs that are buttermilk brined, dredged in our seasoned dredge and then deep fried and topped with lettuce, shop-made pickles, shop-made pickled Calabrian chili pepper relish and Buffalo mayo.
**Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included.
Relax, we'll text you when its ready!
Mandarin Orange Fried Chicken Po'Boy$16.00
Buttermilk brined, breaded and then deep fried chicken thighs tossed in a sweet and savory shop-made mandarin orange sauce and stuffed into a french roll. This craveable beast is topped with toasted sesame dressed cabbage, fresh cilantro, mayonnaise, white onion and a little spice to bring it all together.
Midnight at the Oasis w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins$14.00
Shop-made falafel and hummus, topped with harissa beets, and shop-made Persian pickles with crisp lettuce and our shop-made white sauce. (Need it Dairy Free? Just ask, we'll sub tahini for our white sauce.)
**Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included.
Relax, we'll text you when its ready!
Great State Burger image

 

Great State Burger - Ballard

5411 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
Egg and Cheese$5.50
Available until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffin, Organic Scrambled Eggs, and American Cheese.
Boss Burger$11.75
Meet The Boss: 2 Beef Patties, Bacon, 2 Slices Of American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce.
Hashbrown Egg and Cheese$7.50
Available Until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffin, Organic Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Hashbrown, American Cheese.
