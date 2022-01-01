Ballard burger restaurants you'll love
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
8oz Burger & Co.
2409 NW Market St, Seattle
|The Union
|$14.00
espresso rubbed patty, arugula, fried shallots, candied bacon, gorgonzola, peppercorn aioli
|The 8oz
|$15.00
arugula, balsamic onion, hills bacon, Beechers flagship cheddar, truffle aioli
|The Classic
|$13.00
tomato, onion, pickle, white American cheese, 8oz special sauce
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Sunny Hill
3127 NW 85th St, seattle
|Crunchy Lettuces
|$13.00
white balsamic vin / pecorino romano
|Warchild Round Pie
|$24.00
black trumpet mushroom / roasted leeks / truffle cheese
|Square Pies
Loyal, Arcade, Lord General or Death By Stereo.
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mean Sandwich
1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle
|Buon Appetito w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins
|$15.00
Fried Chicken Po' Boy made from thighs that are buttermilk brined, dredged in our seasoned dredge and then deep fried and topped with lettuce, shop-made pickles, shop-made pickled Calabrian chili pepper relish and Buffalo mayo.
**Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included.
|Mandarin Orange Fried Chicken Po'Boy
|$16.00
Buttermilk brined, breaded and then deep fried chicken thighs tossed in a sweet and savory shop-made mandarin orange sauce and stuffed into a french roll. This craveable beast is topped with toasted sesame dressed cabbage, fresh cilantro, mayonnaise, white onion and a little spice to bring it all together.
|Midnight at the Oasis w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins
|$14.00
Shop-made falafel and hummus, topped with harissa beets, and shop-made Persian pickles with crisp lettuce and our shop-made white sauce. (Need it Dairy Free? Just ask, we'll sub tahini for our white sauce.)
**Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included.
Great State Burger - Ballard
5411 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Egg and Cheese
|$5.50
Available until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffin, Organic Scrambled Eggs, and American Cheese.
|Boss Burger
|$11.75
Meet The Boss: 2 Beef Patties, Bacon, 2 Slices Of American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce.
|Hashbrown Egg and Cheese
|$7.50
Available Until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffin, Organic Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Hashbrown, American Cheese.