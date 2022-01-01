Ballard Mexican restaurants you'll love

The Matador image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dip Flight$13.50
All of our favorite dips – Creamy three cheese queso, fresh guacamole, hearty black bean queso served with house chips and salsa. (gf)
Habanero Steak Enchiladas$14.50
Fiery hot and creamy habanero salsa, grilled carne asada, flour tortillas and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
Grilled Stuffed Jalapenos$11.50
Bacon wrapped jalapenos, stuffed with garlic three cheese blend, served with ranch dressing (gf)
More about The Matador
Gracia image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Gracia

5313 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1240 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Arroz Blanco$3.00
White rice with garlic & chicken stock
Vegetarian Arroz Rojo$3.00
Rice marinated with tomato, garlic, onion, adobo
Cup of Salsa$4.00
Your choice of one cup of house made salsa
More about Gracia

