Ballard pizza restaurants you'll love

Ballard Pizza Company image

PIZZA • SALADS

Ballard Pizza Company

5107 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1497 reviews)
Large Ballard Bridge$30.00
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olive.
Large Chef's Pie$34.00
pecorino, fontina, goat cheese, arugula, local WA Bosc pears, charcuterie and cipollini agrodolce on an olive oil base. designed by ESR's Chef Will Richey
Medium Ballard Bridge$23.00
Shredded mozzarella, pecorino, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olive, tomato sauce.
Trailbend Taproom image

PIZZA • SALADS

Trailbend Taproom

1118 NW 50th St., Seattle

Avg 4.2 (108 reviews)
Pretzel Knots$9.00
Served with beer cheese and a selection of mustards.
Garlic Boat$13.00
House dough, roasted garlic, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara.
Chicken Wings$13.00
Your choice of flavor. Served with glazed carrot, celery and choice of dipping sauce. Can sub cauliflower on request.
Sunny Hill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Sunny Hill

3127 NW 85th St, seattle

Avg 4.6 (103 reviews)
Crunchy Lettuces$13.00
white balsamic vin / pecorino romano
Warchild Round Pie$24.00
black trumpet mushroom / roasted leeks / truffle cheese
Square Pies
Loyal, Arcade, Lord General or Death By Stereo.
