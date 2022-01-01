Ballard pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Ballard
More about Ballard Pizza Company
PIZZA • SALADS
Ballard Pizza Company
5107 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Large Ballard Bridge
|$30.00
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olive.
|Large Chef's Pie
|$34.00
pecorino, fontina, goat cheese, arugula, local WA Bosc pears, charcuterie and cipollini agrodolce on an olive oil base. designed by ESR's Chef Will Richey
|Medium Ballard Bridge
|$23.00
Shredded mozzarella, pecorino, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olive, tomato sauce.
More about Trailbend Taproom
PIZZA • SALADS
Trailbend Taproom
1118 NW 50th St., Seattle
|Popular items
|Pretzel Knots
|$9.00
Served with beer cheese and a selection of mustards.
|Garlic Boat
|$13.00
House dough, roasted garlic, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara.
|Chicken Wings
|$13.00
Your choice of flavor. Served with glazed carrot, celery and choice of dipping sauce. Can sub cauliflower on request.