Al pastor tacos in Ballard
Ballard restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
The Matador - Ballard
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$0.00
Version of a classic Mexican pork dish. Pork marinated in chiles, spices, and onion is grilled with pineapple and served in cheese filled corn tortillas. The tacos are then topped with an arbol salsa and cilantro/onion mix. Served with rice & beans.
Senor Moose Cafe
5242 Leary Ave North West, Seattle
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$19.38
Pineapple marinated ponded pork tacos topped with cilantro, diced onions, pineapple and a fresh avocado salsa.
