Calamari in Ballard

Ballard restaurants
Toast

Ballard restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - Ballard

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Masa Battered Calamari$15.00
Tender calamari, pickled jalapenos, and red bell pepper are battered in a masa batter and then tossed in panko breadcrumbs. We flash fry the calamari and serve it with chimichurri mayo, spicy arbol-tomato sauce, and lime.
More about The Matador - Ballard
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

MEAN Sandwich

1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (727 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari Dreamin'$22.00
**SPECIAL**
.
Dreamin' about BRAT London's calamari sandwich! Collaboratin' with Marimakan Crab House!
.
Buttermilk brined California squid, dredged & deep fried crispy then piled high on our challah bun dressed in Marimakan Crab House's signature blackpepper sauce and Hellman's mayo and topped with shop-made pickles.
**Salt-N-Pepa Skins & Ins included of course
Order ONLINE and RELAX!
We'll text you when your order is Hot & Ready!
More about MEAN Sandwich

