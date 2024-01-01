Calamari in Ballard
Ballard restaurants that serve calamari
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador - Ballard
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Masa Battered Calamari
|$15.00
Tender calamari, pickled jalapenos, and red bell pepper are battered in a masa batter and then tossed in panko breadcrumbs. We flash fry the calamari and serve it with chimichurri mayo, spicy arbol-tomato sauce, and lime.
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
MEAN Sandwich
1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle
|Calamari Dreamin'
|$22.00
**SPECIAL**
.
Dreamin' about BRAT London's calamari sandwich! Collaboratin' with Marimakan Crab House!
.
Buttermilk brined California squid, dredged & deep fried crispy then piled high on our challah bun dressed in Marimakan Crab House's signature blackpepper sauce and Hellman's mayo and topped with shop-made pickles.
**Salt-N-Pepa Skins & Ins included of course
