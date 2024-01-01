Calamari in Ballard

**SPECIAL**

.

Dreamin' about BRAT London's calamari sandwich! Collaboratin' with Marimakan Crab House!

.

Buttermilk brined California squid, dredged & deep fried crispy then piled high on our challah bun dressed in Marimakan Crab House's signature blackpepper sauce and Hellman's mayo and topped with shop-made pickles.

**Salt-N-Pepa Skins & Ins included of course

Order ONLINE and RELAX!

We'll text you when your order is Hot & Ready!

