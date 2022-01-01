Ceviche in
Ballard
/
Seattle
/
Ballard
/
Ceviche
Ballard restaurants that serve ceviche
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL
The Walrus and the Carpenter
4743 Ballard Ave Nw, Seattle
Avg 4.4
(3189 reviews)
Halibut Ceviche
$18.00
Charred tomato water, cucumber, zhoug
*Raw, Finned Fish & Nightsades
More about The Walrus and the Carpenter
Browse other tasty dishes in Ballard
Salmon
Burritos
Scallops
Enchiladas
Tacos
Pretzels
Pork Belly
Egg Sandwiches
More near Ballard to explore
Capitol Hill
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.1
(28 restaurants)
Fremont
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Belltown
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Pioneer Square
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Central District
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Junction
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Eastlake
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Alki
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bremerton
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
Bellingham
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(276 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(146 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston