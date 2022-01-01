Chicken wraps in Ballard
Ballard restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Agave Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Agave marinated chicken breast, bacon, avocado, cilantro pepita dressing, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and cotija wrapped in a large tortilla, served with seasoned French fries.
PIZZA • SALADS
Trailbend Taproom
1118 NW 50th St., Seattle
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
Wheat tortilla, chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, cream cheese, blue cheese, romaine, glazed carrot, celery, and creamy herb dressing. Sub cauliflower on request.
|Chicken Bacon Caesar Wrap
|$16.00
wheat tortilla, grilled chicken breast, bacon, creamy caesar dressing, romaine lettuce