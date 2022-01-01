Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Ballard

Ballard restaurants
Ballard restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Agave Chicken Wrap image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1153 reviews)
Takeout
Agave Chicken Wrap$13.00
Agave marinated chicken breast, bacon, avocado, cilantro pepita dressing, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and cotija wrapped in a large tortilla, served with seasoned French fries.
More about The Matador
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Trailbend Taproom

1118 NW 50th St., Seattle

Avg 4.2 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
Wheat tortilla, chicken breast tossed in Buffalo sauce, cream cheese, blue cheese, romaine, glazed carrot, celery, and creamy herb dressing. Sub cauliflower on request.
Chicken Bacon Caesar Wrap$16.00
wheat tortilla, grilled chicken breast, bacon, creamy caesar dressing, romaine lettuce
More about Trailbend Taproom

