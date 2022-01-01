Enchiladas in Ballard
Ballard restaurants that serve enchiladas
The Matador
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Enchiladas Divorciadas
|$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
Gracia
5313 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Enchilada Suizas
|$19.00
Poached organic chicken, rajas and green chiles rolled into two Oaxacan corn tortillas, topped with tomatillo cream, chihuahua & cotija cheese; garnished with iceberg lettuce, pickled onions & cilantro