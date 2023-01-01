Meatball subs in Ballard

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • SALADS

Trailbend Taproom

1118 NW 50th St., Seattle

Avg 4.2 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Sandwich$18.00
Meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, basil. Served on a house-made roll and baked in the oven.
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

MEAN Sandwich

1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (727 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Meatball Sub$17.00
CLASSIC: Beef and Pork meatballs smothered with our signature smoked tomato sauce and topped with pecorino cheese and fresh basil.
**S&P Skins & Ins included of course
