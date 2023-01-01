Meatball subs in Ballard
Ballard restaurants that serve meatball subs
More about Trailbend Taproom
PIZZA • SALADS
Trailbend Taproom
1118 NW 50th St., Seattle
|Meatball Sandwich
|$18.00
Meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, basil. Served on a house-made roll and baked in the oven.
More about MEAN Sandwich
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
MEAN Sandwich
1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle
|Spicy Meatball Sub
|$17.00
CLASSIC: Beef and Pork meatballs smothered with our signature smoked tomato sauce and topped with pecorino cheese and fresh basil.
**S&P Skins & Ins included of course
Order ONLINE and RELAX!
We'll text you when your order is Hot & Ready!