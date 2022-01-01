Pies in
Ballard restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Sunny Hill
3127 NW 85th St, seattle
Avg 4.6
(103 reviews)
Warchild Round Pie
$24.00
black trumpet mushroom / roasted leeks / truffle cheese
Loyal Round Pie
$19.00
mozzarella / provolone / parmesan
Square Pies
Loyal, Arcade, Lord General or Death By Stereo.
More about Sunny Hill
