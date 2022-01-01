Pies in Ballard

Item pic

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Sunny Hill

3127 NW 85th St, seattle

Avg 4.6 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Warchild Round Pie$24.00
black trumpet mushroom / roasted leeks / truffle cheese
Loyal Round Pie$19.00
mozzarella / provolone / parmesan
Square Pies
Loyal, Arcade, Lord General or Death By Stereo.
More about Sunny Hill

