Beacon Hill restaurants you'll love

More about Oak
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Oak
3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle
|Popular items
|Minimum Wage Burger
|$16.00
1/3 pound Country Natural Beef patty (GAP certified), served with arugula, tomato, onion, & our house-made chipotle aioli (CBGB sauce)
*available GF
* Overtime your burger with a double patty!
|Herky’s Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Generous portion of Draper Valley organic, cage-free thighs, our CBGB sauce, sliced pickles
|Fried Chicken Kale/Romaine Caesar
|$16.00
Baby kale and romaine tossed in a house-made Caesar Dressing with cherry tomatoes and house-made croutons topped with fresh shaved Parmesan and fried organic Draper Valley chicken breast
*contains cashews
More about Milk Drunk
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Milk Drunk
2805 Beacon Avenue South, Seattle
|Popular items
|The Strips
|$13.00
Brined & Double Fried Chicken Breast with Curly Fries & Choice of Sauce
|Original
|$13.00
Brined & Double Fried Chicken, Mustard-Seed Slaw, House Pickles, Avocado & Green Aioli
|Basic
|$10.00
Brined & Double Fried Chicken, Mayo, House Pickles & Iceberg Lettuce
More about The Flora Bakehouse
The Flora Bakehouse
1511 S Lucile St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Mocha Pecan Pie
|$30.00
Your favorite pecan pie with a splash of cocoa and coffee for a delicious depth of flavor. 9" in a butter crust.
Note: all pie orders will be ready for pick up at our Thanksgiving Night Market on November 26th, 3-7pm at Cafe Flora.
|Vegan, Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pie
|$35.00
A rich and creamy pumpkin pie with a chickpea flour crust and all your favorite spices. This is a 9" pie, open faced with a leaf cookie topping.
Note: all pie orders will be ready for pick up at our Thanksgiving Night Market on November 26th, 3-7pm at Cafe Flora.
|Apple Streusel Pie
|$28.00
A spiced apple filling with a crunchy topping in a butter crust. This is a 9" pie that is egg free and nut free.
Note: all pie orders will be ready for pick up at our Thanksgiving Night Market on November 26th, 3-7pm at Cafe Flora.
More about Homer
Homer
3013 Beacon Avenue South, Seattle
|Popular items
|Labneh
|$8.00
With dried tomato & mint (served with 1 house-made pita) (vegetarian)
|Roasted Half Chicken
|$23.00
With turnips & a paste of chilis & fruits
|Roasted Cauliflower
|$12.00
With currants, za'atar, aioli & kumquats (gluten-free, vegetarian)
More about Victrola
Victrola
3215 Beacon Ave S, Seattle