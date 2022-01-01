Beacon Hill restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try Beacon Hill restaurants

Oak image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Oak

3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Minimum Wage Burger$16.00
1/3 pound Country Natural Beef patty (GAP certified), served with arugula, tomato, onion, & our house-made chipotle aioli (CBGB sauce)
*available GF
* Overtime your burger with a double patty!
Herky’s Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Generous portion of Draper Valley organic, cage-free thighs, our CBGB sauce, sliced pickles
Fried Chicken Kale/Romaine Caesar$16.00
Baby kale and romaine tossed in a house-made Caesar Dressing with cherry tomatoes and house-made croutons topped with fresh shaved Parmesan and fried organic Draper Valley chicken breast
*contains cashews
Milk Drunk image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Milk Drunk

2805 Beacon Avenue South, Seattle

Avg 4 (162 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Strips$13.00
Brined & Double Fried Chicken Breast with Curly Fries & Choice of Sauce
Original$13.00
Brined & Double Fried Chicken, Mustard-Seed Slaw, House Pickles, Avocado & Green Aioli
Basic$10.00
Brined & Double Fried Chicken, Mayo, House Pickles & Iceberg Lettuce
The Flora Bakehouse image

 

The Flora Bakehouse

1511 S Lucile St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (39 reviews)
Popular items
Mocha Pecan Pie$30.00
Your favorite pecan pie with a splash of cocoa and coffee for a delicious depth of flavor. 9" in a butter crust.
Note: all pie orders will be ready for pick up at our Thanksgiving Night Market on November 26th, 3-7pm at Cafe Flora.
Vegan, Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pie$35.00
A rich and creamy pumpkin pie with a chickpea flour crust and all your favorite spices. This is a 9" pie, open faced with a leaf cookie topping.
Note: all pie orders will be ready for pick up at our Thanksgiving Night Market on November 26th, 3-7pm at Cafe Flora.
Apple Streusel Pie$28.00
A spiced apple filling with a crunchy topping in a butter crust. This is a 9" pie that is egg free and nut free.
Note: all pie orders will be ready for pick up at our Thanksgiving Night Market on November 26th, 3-7pm at Cafe Flora.
Homer image

 

Homer

3013 Beacon Avenue South, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (507 reviews)
Popular items
Labneh$8.00
With dried tomato & mint (served with 1 house-made pita) (vegetarian)
Roasted Half Chicken$23.00
With turnips & a paste of chilis & fruits
Roasted Cauliflower$12.00
With currants, za'atar, aioli & kumquats (gluten-free, vegetarian)
Victrola image

 

Victrola

3215 Beacon Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (364 reviews)
