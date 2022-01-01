Belltown restaurants you'll love

Belltown restaurants
Toast

Belltown's top cuisines

Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
Latin American
Must-try Belltown restaurants

Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya

2311 2nd Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (2006 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sexy Scorpion$20.00
Maguro$4.00
Spicy Tuna$9.00
Kanak image

 

Kanak

2211 4th ave, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Palak Masala$12.00
Cooked with Indian spices and spinach
Plain Naan$3.00
Olive oil and cilantro
Butter Masala$12.00
A deliciously smooth butter, tomato and cream sauce, spiced with ginger and garlic
Rob Roy image

 

Rob Roy

2332 2nd Ave, Seattel

Avg 4.5 (543 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Yippie Ki Yay Mother F*****! Single Serving Cocktail$14.00
Barbados Rum, Appleton Blend, Plantation Overproof Rum, JM Rhum Agricole, Pumpkin-Almond Orgeat, Lime, Angostura *contains nuts. Directions: Shake with ice & strain over Ice in Mug, Garnish with Mint Bouquet, Parasol & Confectioner's Sugar. Glassware sold separately.
***PER LCB RULES YOU MUST ORDER AN ENTREE WITH PRE-MIXED COCKTAILS***
Christmas Carol Barrel Single Serving Cocktail$16.00
Reposado Tequila, Coffee Liqueur, Dry Curaçao, Spiced-Iced Hot Chocolate. Directions: Shake with ice & strain over ice into mug. Garnish with orange and a parasol.
Glassware sold separately.
***PER LCB RULES YOU MUST ORDER AN ENTREE WITH PRE-MIXED COCKTAILS***
Christmopolitan Single Serving Cocktail$15.00
Vodka, St. Germaine Elderflower, Spiced Cranberry Sauce, Dry Vermouth, Fresh Lime, Absinthe Spritz, Rosemary Sprig Garnish
Navy Strength/Vinnie's Wine Shop image

 

Navy Strength/Vinnie's Wine Shop

2505 2nd Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
La Ferme du Plateau Grolleau 2016$26.00
Loire, FR;\tGrolleau
2019 Nightmare Zombie Glass$15.00
Order now for pick up or pre-order for shipping. We will email you within 1 week to get your shipping info. Glassware will ship the last week of June!
Reindeer Shot Glass$10.00
Tavolata - Belltown image

PASTA

Tavolata - Belltown

2323 2nd Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Beets$14.00
•Ricotta
•Pistachio
•Basil
•Sherry Vinegar
Sea Wolf Baguette$7.00
•Whipped Butter
•Olive Oil
•Aged Balsamic
Tavolata Salad$14.00
•Gem Lettuce
•Treviso
•Frissee
•Champagne Vinegar
•Pine Nut
•Apple
•Parmesan
Al Basha Mediterranean Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Al Basha Mediterranean Grill

2300 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (8115 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lamb Kabab Grill Sandwich$9.99
Chicken Gyro Plate$14.99
Lamb Shawarma Plate$14.99
The Grill from Ipanema image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Grill from Ipanema

2313 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (3675 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MIXED GRILLED MEAT PLATTER$30.00
Includes the following;
6oz Picanha (Coulotte Sirloin),
6oz Garlic Steak,
6oz Fraldinha (Flap Meat),
6oz Parmesan Pork Loin,
1ea Brazilian Sausage,
12oz Passion Fruit Chicken Wings,

**Please choose the minimum of 3 sides in order to complete your order**
MIXED GRILLED MEAT PLATTER$39.00
ASSORTED 2.5 LBS OF 6oz COULOTTE SIRLOIN (PICANHA), 6oz GARLIC STEAK, 6oz FLAP MEAT, 6oz PARMESAN PORK LOIN, 12oz PASSION FRUIT CHICKEN AND A BRAZILIAN PORK SAUSAGE (AUTHENTIC LINGUICA) ALL GRILLED ON A OPEN FIRE BRAZILIAN CHARCOAL GRILL.
COMES WITH 2oz OF EACH, FAROFA, RIO SAUCE AND CHIMICHURRI ON THE SIDE PER ORDER.
BEEF SPECIAL MEAT PLATTER$54.00
2.5LBS OF ASSORTED CUTS OF BEEF SUCH AS, 12oz COULOTTE SIRLOIN (PICANHA), 12oz TOP SIRLOIN WITH GARLIC (ALCATRA COM ALHO), 6oz BAVETTE SIRLOIN FLAP(FRALDINHA), 10oz PEPPERED STEAK (TOP SIRLOIN WITH BLACK PEPPER). ALL GRILLED ON A OPEN FIRE BRAZILIAN CHARCOAL GRILL.
COMES WITH 2oz OF EACH, FAROFA, RIO SAUCE AND CHIMICHURRI ON THE SIDE PER ORDER.
Umi Sake House image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Umi Sake House

2230 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (8197 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Miso Soup$3.00
tofu, scallions, seaweed
HH Garlic Short Ribs$9.00
sweet garlic soy marinated beef ribs
HH Crunchy Seattle Roll$7.00
salmon, avocado & cream cheese, tempura roll
Belltown Provisions image

 

Belltown Provisions

2137 2nd Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ole What’s Her Name$13.00
a more complex old fashioned with a whisper of smoke
Old Grand-Dad BiB, Averna, Lillet Blanc, Torres Magdala orange liqueur, Connemara Irish Whiskey, Angostura bitters, Regan’s orange bitters
Rabbit Hole - Belltown image

 

Rabbit Hole - Belltown

2222 2nd ave, SEATTLE

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Trade Winds Tavern image

 

Trade Winds Tavern

2505 2nd Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
