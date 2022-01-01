Belltown restaurants you'll love
Belltown's top cuisines
Must-try Belltown restaurants
More about Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
SUSHI • RAMEN
Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
2311 2nd Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Sexy Scorpion
|$20.00
|Maguro
|$4.00
|Spicy Tuna
|$9.00
More about Kanak
Kanak
2211 4th ave, seattle
|Popular items
|Palak Masala
|$12.00
Cooked with Indian spices and spinach
|Plain Naan
|$3.00
Olive oil and cilantro
|Butter Masala
|$12.00
A deliciously smooth butter, tomato and cream sauce, spiced with ginger and garlic
More about Rob Roy
Rob Roy
2332 2nd Ave, Seattel
|Popular items
|Yippie Ki Yay Mother F*****! Single Serving Cocktail
|$14.00
Barbados Rum, Appleton Blend, Plantation Overproof Rum, JM Rhum Agricole, Pumpkin-Almond Orgeat, Lime, Angostura *contains nuts. Directions: Shake with ice & strain over Ice in Mug, Garnish with Mint Bouquet, Parasol & Confectioner's Sugar. Glassware sold separately.
***PER LCB RULES YOU MUST ORDER AN ENTREE WITH PRE-MIXED COCKTAILS***
|Christmas Carol Barrel Single Serving Cocktail
|$16.00
Reposado Tequila, Coffee Liqueur, Dry Curaçao, Spiced-Iced Hot Chocolate. Directions: Shake with ice & strain over ice into mug. Garnish with orange and a parasol.
Glassware sold separately.
***PER LCB RULES YOU MUST ORDER AN ENTREE WITH PRE-MIXED COCKTAILS***
|Christmopolitan Single Serving Cocktail
|$15.00
Vodka, St. Germaine Elderflower, Spiced Cranberry Sauce, Dry Vermouth, Fresh Lime, Absinthe Spritz, Rosemary Sprig Garnish
More about Navy Strength/Vinnie's Wine Shop
Navy Strength/Vinnie's Wine Shop
2505 2nd Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|La Ferme du Plateau Grolleau 2016
|$26.00
Loire, FR;\tGrolleau
|2019 Nightmare Zombie Glass
|$15.00
Order now for pick up or pre-order for shipping. We will email you within 1 week to get your shipping info. Glassware will ship the last week of June!
|Reindeer Shot Glass
|$10.00
More about Tavolata - Belltown
PASTA
Tavolata - Belltown
2323 2nd Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Roasted Beets
|$14.00
•Ricotta
•Pistachio
•Basil
•Sherry Vinegar
|Sea Wolf Baguette
|$7.00
•Whipped Butter
•Olive Oil
•Aged Balsamic
|Tavolata Salad
|$14.00
•Gem Lettuce
•Treviso
•Frissee
•Champagne Vinegar
•Pine Nut
•Apple
•Parmesan
More about Al Basha Mediterranean Grill
FRENCH FRIES
Al Basha Mediterranean Grill
2300 1st Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Lamb Kabab Grill Sandwich
|$9.99
|Chicken Gyro Plate
|$14.99
|Lamb Shawarma Plate
|$14.99
More about The Grill from Ipanema
SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Grill from Ipanema
2313 1st Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|MIXED GRILLED MEAT PLATTER
|$30.00
Includes the following;
6oz Picanha (Coulotte Sirloin),
6oz Garlic Steak,
6oz Fraldinha (Flap Meat),
6oz Parmesan Pork Loin,
1ea Brazilian Sausage,
12oz Passion Fruit Chicken Wings,
**Please choose the minimum of 3 sides in order to complete your order**
|MIXED GRILLED MEAT PLATTER
|$39.00
ASSORTED 2.5 LBS OF 6oz COULOTTE SIRLOIN (PICANHA), 6oz GARLIC STEAK, 6oz FLAP MEAT, 6oz PARMESAN PORK LOIN, 12oz PASSION FRUIT CHICKEN AND A BRAZILIAN PORK SAUSAGE (AUTHENTIC LINGUICA) ALL GRILLED ON A OPEN FIRE BRAZILIAN CHARCOAL GRILL.
COMES WITH 2oz OF EACH, FAROFA, RIO SAUCE AND CHIMICHURRI ON THE SIDE PER ORDER.
|BEEF SPECIAL MEAT PLATTER
|$54.00
2.5LBS OF ASSORTED CUTS OF BEEF SUCH AS, 12oz COULOTTE SIRLOIN (PICANHA), 12oz TOP SIRLOIN WITH GARLIC (ALCATRA COM ALHO), 6oz BAVETTE SIRLOIN FLAP(FRALDINHA), 10oz PEPPERED STEAK (TOP SIRLOIN WITH BLACK PEPPER). ALL GRILLED ON A OPEN FIRE BRAZILIAN CHARCOAL GRILL.
COMES WITH 2oz OF EACH, FAROFA, RIO SAUCE AND CHIMICHURRI ON THE SIDE PER ORDER.
More about Umi Sake House
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Umi Sake House
2230 1st Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
tofu, scallions, seaweed
|HH Garlic Short Ribs
|$9.00
sweet garlic soy marinated beef ribs
|HH Crunchy Seattle Roll
|$7.00
salmon, avocado & cream cheese, tempura roll
More about Belltown Provisions
Belltown Provisions
2137 2nd Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Ole What’s Her Name
|$13.00
a more complex old fashioned with a whisper of smoke
Old Grand-Dad BiB, Averna, Lillet Blanc, Torres Magdala orange liqueur, Connemara Irish Whiskey, Angostura bitters, Regan’s orange bitters