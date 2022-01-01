Belltown bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Belltown

Rob Roy

2332 2nd Ave, Seattel

Avg 4.5 (543 reviews)
Popular items
Yippie Ki Yay Mother F*****! Single Serving Cocktail$14.00
Barbados Rum, Appleton Blend, Plantation Overproof Rum, JM Rhum Agricole, Pumpkin-Almond Orgeat, Lime, Angostura *contains nuts. Directions: Shake with ice & strain over Ice in Mug, Garnish with Mint Bouquet, Parasol & Confectioner's Sugar. Glassware sold separately.
***PER LCB RULES YOU MUST ORDER AN ENTREE WITH PRE-MIXED COCKTAILS***
Christmas Carol Barrel Single Serving Cocktail$16.00
Reposado Tequila, Coffee Liqueur, Dry Curaçao, Spiced-Iced Hot Chocolate. Directions: Shake with ice & strain over ice into mug. Garnish with orange and a parasol.
Glassware sold separately.
***PER LCB RULES YOU MUST ORDER AN ENTREE WITH PRE-MIXED COCKTAILS***
Christmopolitan Single Serving Cocktail$15.00
Vodka, St. Germaine Elderflower, Spiced Cranberry Sauce, Dry Vermouth, Fresh Lime, Absinthe Spritz, Rosemary Sprig Garnish
Navy Strength/Vinnie's Wine Shop

2505 2nd Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (10 reviews)
Popular items
La Ferme du Plateau Grolleau 2016$26.00
Loire, FR;\tGrolleau
2019 Nightmare Zombie Glass$15.00
Order now for pick up or pre-order for shipping. We will email you within 1 week to get your shipping info. Glassware will ship the last week of June!
Reindeer Shot Glass$10.00
Belltown Provisions

2137 2nd Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Popular items
Ole What’s Her Name$13.00
a more complex old fashioned with a whisper of smoke
Old Grand-Dad BiB, Averna, Lillet Blanc, Torres Magdala orange liqueur, Connemara Irish Whiskey, Angostura bitters, Regan’s orange bitters
Rabbit Hole - Belltown

2222 2nd ave, SEATTLE

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
Trade Winds Tavern

2505 2nd Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
