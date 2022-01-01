Seattle American restaurants you'll love

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Seattle

Elysian Brewing image

 

Elysian Brewing

542 1st Avenue South, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CONTACT HAZE 6 cans$10.00
a hazy ipa with bursts of bright raspberry, currant, citrus, guava, and passionfruit, with a slight floral note, 5.3% abv.
ID required for beer purchases.
DAYGLOW 4 cans$10.00
packed with juicy hops featuring pineapple and tropical fruit flavors and aromas, 7.4% abv. ID required for beer purchases.
Bavarian Pretzel$8.00
More about Elysian Brewing
San Juan Seltzery image

 

San Juan Seltzery

2622 NW Market St., Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
San Juan Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
beef patty, American cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and San Juan secret sauce
Salt & Vinegar Chips$7.00
Skin on potato chips with our salt & vinegar seasoning
Oregon Pear On Tap$7.00
Relish in the sweet mellow taste of the official state fruit of Oregon. Take in the ripe pear essence as you savor your first sip... absolute juicy perfection!
More about San Juan Seltzery
ESR Pop-Up image

 

ESR Pop-Up

5205 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Christmas Dinner Package$300.00
Feeds 4-6 people
This kit includes a 4lb trussed and tied prime rib roast, seasoning kit and complete cooking instructions.
-Chicories Salad
blood orange, walnut vinaigrette, goat cheese crottin, pumpernickel
-Winter Carrots
hazelnuts, parsley, caraway gremolata
-Marble Potatoes
olive oil, rosemary, sea salt, lemon
-Delicata Squash
parsnip, pistachio, pearl onion, pomegranate
-Porcini Dinner Rolls
fennel honey butter
-Chocolate Dipped Cheesecake
raspberry sauce
Laurent-Perrier "La Cuvee" Champagne$50.00
A classic Champagne, it is aged for 4 years. The blend is 55% Chardonnay, 35% Pinot Noir and 10% Meunier.
***Add On*** Dungeness Crab$45.00
Whole Steamed Dungeness crab
*Crab cracker included
mustard sauce, lemon
More about ESR Pop-Up
Purple Cafe & Wine Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Cafe - Seattle

1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (9052 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PLEASE PROVIDE UTENSILS
please add utensils if you'd like them, we will not automatically include utensils.
Roast Beef Dip$20.00
gruyère, caramelized onion, horseradish aïoli, red wine jus
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$17.00
provolone, smoked gouda, gruyère, charred onion confit, grilled sourdough
More about Purple Cafe - Seattle
DeLuxe Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DeLuxe Bar & Grill

625 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Chicken Breast fried to perfection, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Diablo Aioli, ON Macrina Sodo bun
Fish N' Chips
Beer battered wild-caught Alaskan cod, lemon, coleslaw, tartar sauce, hand-cut fries
Turkey Avocado Club$16.00
House Roasted Turkey Breast, Fresh Greens, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, served on Sourdough
More about DeLuxe Bar & Grill
Haymaker image

 

Haymaker

1903 Yale PL E, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fusili$19.00
seasonal mushroom, parmesan
Carrots$13.00
ricotta, pistachio gemolata
Strozzapretti$19.00
walnut pesto, boquerone, green olive
More about Haymaker
Pasta & Co image

 

Pasta & Co

4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Just Chicken$19.95
Chicken breast, our famous herb rub, shredded
Creamy Tomato Garlic$6.95
The perfect in-between. Heavy cream/ tomato sauce combo with sauterne wine, garlic & olive oil. Our most popular.
House Pasta$13.95
Cavatappi , romano cheese, house herbs, lemon juice, tabasco, garlic, olive oil, spices
More about Pasta & Co
Sea Creatures image

 

Westward

2501 N Northlake Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Dill Dip and Chips$9.00
House made dill dip. Served with house made chips.
Clam Dip and Chips$13.00
House made spicy clam dip. Served with house made chips.
Salsify$12.00
Roasted root vegetables, lime crema, winter citrus
More about Westward
The Lodge Sports Grille image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

4209 SW Alaska St, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (613 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
LODGE WINGS 3/4 LB$12.00
Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.
LODGE WINGS 1.5 LB$22.00
Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.
HUSKY BIG DAWG$16.00
Caramelized onions, mushrooms, lettuce, and bacon topped with Tillamook white cheddar and finished with garlic aioli.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
The Victor Tavern image

 

The Victor Tavern

2121 6th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Smoked Tavern Wings$14.00
hot sauce, carrot, celery, blue cheese dip
Blue Burger$18.00
all-beef patty, smokey blue cheese, applewood bacon, sourdough bun
The Victory$18.00
all-beef patty, lettuce, onion, sweet pickle, american cheese, secret sauce, sourdough bun
More about The Victor Tavern
West 5 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

West 5

4539 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1004 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Meatloaf Sammy$13.50
Our homemade bacon wrapped meatloaf on old fashioned white bread with monterey jack cheese, carmelized onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and ketchup.
Chicken Avocado Sandwich$15.50
Lightly seasoned chicken breast grilled with sauteed red onion, mayo, and swiss cheese, topped with avocado, tomato and lettuce on a warm onion bun.
Classic Reuben Sandwich$15.50
Roasted in house corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled sour rye.
More about West 5
The Lodge Sports Grille image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Lodge Sports Grille

501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
WAZZU DOUBLE CHEESE$14.00
Double cheeseburger topped with American and Amera Melt cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles and special sauce.
FISH TACOS$14.00
Three grilled cod tacos with our spicy slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and stuffed in a grilled corn tortilla.
Add avocado for $2.
*Gluten free
SKOOKI$9.00
Fresh baked giant chocolate chip cookie in a skillet topped with vanilla bean ice cream.
More about The Lodge Sports Grille
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Portage Bay Cafe

4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (5518 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Swedish Pancakes$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Rancher's Breakfast$20.50
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and either pancakes or challah french toast, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Migas$16.25
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Tap & Trotter: image

 

Tap & Trotter:

709 Westlake Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mountain Fresh Italian Hoagie$4.69
Hard Salami, Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, and Provolone Cheese on a hoagie roll.
420 Calories, 21 grams of protein.
Cutwater Paloma 4 Pack$18.99
2 Towns Bright Cider 6-pack$12.99
More about Tap & Trotter:
Portage Bay Cafe image

 

Portage Bay Cafe

2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Migas$16.25
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
Mole Verde Burrito$16.00
Uli’s chorizo & carlton farms carnitas, organic potatoes, spicy bean blend, organic cilantro-lime crema, wrapped in a large, organic flour tortilla, topped with our house-made, mole verde sauce & a sunny-side up organic stiebrs farm egg*, queso cotija & green onion garnish,
Bananas Foster French Toast$16.50
Classic french toast, the kraken rum & caramel sauce, sautéed organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Portage Bay Cafe

900 NE 65th, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy$15.50
House-made organic cheddar biscuit, organic roasted potatoes, 2 stiebrs farms eggs* & your choice of vegetarian mushroom gravy or pork sausage gravy
Rancher's Breakfast$20.50
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and either pancakes or challah french toast, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Swedish Pancakes$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Eden Hill Restaurant image

 

Eden Hill Restaurant

2209 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (603 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
northwest waldorf$14.00
pickled celery, green apple, dehydrated grapes, smokey blue cheese, candied hazelnuts
Red Rockfish$22.00
fennel aioli, grilled peach chutney, herb salad
Waldorf Salad$14.00
Apples, Smokey Bleu Cheese and Blue Cheese Crumb, Candied Walnuts, Pickled Celery, Dehydrated Grape, Walnut Vinaigrette.
Contains Gluten and Dairy
More about Eden Hill Restaurant
mkt. image

 

mkt.

2108 N 55th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baguette$6.00
plugra butter
King Salmon$42.00
onion soubise, grilled rapini, taggiasca olive walnut salsa verde, lemon
Radiatori$24.00
Braised lamb, red pepper sofrito, kale, pangrattato
More about mkt.
Sawyer image

SMOKED SALMON

Sawyer

5309 22nd Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (1985 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Carrots$13.00
winter citrus, baby beets, whipped blue cheese, honey aleppo vinaigrette, salted pistachios
Pork Belly Steam Buns$11.00
gochujang, hoisin, sweet pickles, peanuts, cilantro
Wood Grilled Artichokes$15.00
anchovy hazelnut remoulade, toasted bread crumbs, parmesan cheese
More about Sawyer
Red Arrow Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Red Arrow Coffee

425 NW Market ST, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (81 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bread - Regular (butter, salt & pepper)$6.00
Grand Central Baking Como bread, thick cut, plenty of butter, toasted to order, topped with salt & pepper.
*Okay to sub extra virgin olive oil. Just mention in special requests.
Housemade Ricotta$9.00
Served with grilled Grand Central Como toast, honey, flake salt
Winter Squash & Cheese Frittata$10.00
served with a side of green salad
More about Red Arrow Coffee
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Portage Bay Cafe

391 Terry Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4808 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Swedish Pancakes$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Joe's Scramble$15.00
Beecher's Flagship cheddar, organic spinach, sauteed local mushrooms and your choice of sausages.
Farmer's Hash Bowl$14.00
3 organic over-easy stiebrs eggs*, a variety of local, organic, sustainably grown vegetables (ask your server for today’s mix), roasted onions, fingerling potatoes, tuscan herb blend from the kitchen imp.
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Harry's Beach House image

 

Harry's Beach House

2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Broccolini$12.00
Local Broccolini, Mustard Vinaigrette, Aged Cheddar Cheese, Scallions, Slivered Almonds
Harry's Fries$11.00
House Fries, 601 Sauce, Sage, Rosemary, Pecorino
Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Thigh, Pickles, Mayo, Harissa-Chili-Butter
Choice of Market Salad or HBH Fries
More about Harry's Beach House
The Maple image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Maple

8929 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (271 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk fried and cajun spiced chicken, house pickled veggies, garlic aioli, brioche bun
Steak Frites$25.00
Washington raised NY Strip, truffle fries, herbed cambozola butter
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Sambal maple glaze, romesco, sage, almonds [vegetarian][gluten free][dairy free]
More about The Maple
Hattie's Hat image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hattie's Hat

5231 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (844 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
OL' CONS CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN$16.00
Chicken Fried Chicken, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Daily's Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo And Pickles on a Sesame Seed Bun
ELSIE’S FAMOUS MARY$10.50
Hattie's famous classic Bloody Mary made with New Amsterdam Vodka
Swedes$11.00
Old School Ballard Lives On With 3 Traditional Swedish Pancakes Sprinkled With Powdered Sugar And Served With Wild Swedish Lingonberries
More about Hattie's Hat
Tavern Law image

FRENCH FRIES

Tavern Law

1406 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Yukon Potatoes Togo$8.00
Rosemary, Parmesan, Garlic.
Gluten free.
Brisket Togo$26.00
Molasses, Baby Carrot, Caramelized Onion.
Gluten free.
Mac & Cheese Togo$14.00
Garlic breadcrumbs, scallions.
More about Tavern Law
Eastlake Bar and Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Eastlake Bar and Grill

2947 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

Avg 4 (1722 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Cheeseburger$14.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheddar, thousand island
Slab Cut Prime Rib Sandwich$17.95
In-house roasted slab cut prime rib sandwich, horsey mayo, melted cheese served with au jus and French fries.
California Chicken Club$16.95
Chicken breast, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, chipotle mayo, French baguette, fresh hand cut French fries.
More about Eastlake Bar and Grill
Brimmer & Heeltap image

SEAFOOD

Brimmer & Heeltap

425 NW Market ST, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (1055 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bread$7.00
Grand Central Baking Como bread, thick cut, plenty of butter, toasted to order, topped with salt & pepper. *Okay to sub extra virgin olive oil. Just mention in special requests.
Grilled Cabbage$16.00
burnt onion yogurt, vadouvan, herb salad
Sunchokes$16.00
asian pear, sweet onion, sunflower seed miso
More about Brimmer & Heeltap
Endolyne Joe's image

FRENCH FRIES

Endolyne Joe's

9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (701 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FAUNTLEROY FISH N' CHIPS$17.50
Panko battered Cod, fries, lemon wedge,
and house made remoulade.
TAVERN SALAD$18.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, bleu cheese, avocado & tomato tossed in red wine vinaigrette.
BUTTERNUT SQUASH RAVIOLI$18.50
Butternut squash ravioli tossed with portobello & oyster mushrooms, kale, roasted onion, a mushroom cream sauce and parmesan cheese.
More about Endolyne Joe's
Revel image

 

Revel

401 NORTH 36TH STREET #100, Seattle

Avg 3.9 (2552 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Noodle$21.00
Dungeness crab noodle with red curry sauce and creme fraiche (NF)
Rice Cake$17.00
Rice cake, wild mushroom, dandelion greens, truffle soy (VEGAN, DF, NF)
Lumpia$13.00
Crispy lumpia Shanghai made with pork and collard green and served with sweet and sour chili sauce. (NF, DF)
More about Revel
Copper Coin image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Copper Coin

2329 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (602 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Market$13.99
all natural 7oz flame broiled beef, monterey jack, pesto mayo, arugula, raddichio, onion, tomato. served with haystack fries
Ranch$0.49
Classic homestyle ranch
Kids Chicken Fritters$7.99
buttermilk fried all natural white chicken strips, served with haystack fries
More about Copper Coin

