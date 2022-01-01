Seattle American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Seattle
Elysian Brewing
542 1st Avenue South, Seattle
|CONTACT HAZE 6 cans
|$10.00
a hazy ipa with bursts of bright raspberry, currant, citrus, guava, and passionfruit, with a slight floral note, 5.3% abv.
ID required for beer purchases.
|DAYGLOW 4 cans
|$10.00
packed with juicy hops featuring pineapple and tropical fruit flavors and aromas, 7.4% abv. ID required for beer purchases.
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$8.00
San Juan Seltzery
2622 NW Market St., Seattle
|San Juan Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.00
beef patty, American cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and San Juan secret sauce
|Salt & Vinegar Chips
|$7.00
Skin on potato chips with our salt & vinegar seasoning
|Oregon Pear On Tap
|$7.00
Relish in the sweet mellow taste of the official state fruit of Oregon. Take in the ripe pear essence as you savor your first sip... absolute juicy perfection!
ESR Pop-Up
5205 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Christmas Dinner Package
|$300.00
Feeds 4-6 people
This kit includes a 4lb trussed and tied prime rib roast, seasoning kit and complete cooking instructions.
-Chicories Salad
blood orange, walnut vinaigrette, goat cheese crottin, pumpernickel
-Winter Carrots
hazelnuts, parsley, caraway gremolata
-Marble Potatoes
olive oil, rosemary, sea salt, lemon
-Delicata Squash
parsnip, pistachio, pearl onion, pomegranate
-Porcini Dinner Rolls
fennel honey butter
-Chocolate Dipped Cheesecake
raspberry sauce
|Laurent-Perrier "La Cuvee" Champagne
|$50.00
A classic Champagne, it is aged for 4 years. The blend is 55% Chardonnay, 35% Pinot Noir and 10% Meunier.
|***Add On*** Dungeness Crab
|$45.00
Whole Steamed Dungeness crab
*Crab cracker included
mustard sauce, lemon
FRENCH FRIES
Purple Cafe - Seattle
1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE
|PLEASE PROVIDE UTENSILS
please add utensils if you'd like them, we will not automatically include utensils.
|Roast Beef Dip
|$20.00
gruyère, caramelized onion, horseradish aïoli, red wine jus
|Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
|$17.00
provolone, smoked gouda, gruyère, charred onion confit, grilled sourdough
DeLuxe Bar & Grill
625 Broadway E, Seattle
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Chicken Breast fried to perfection, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Diablo Aioli, ON Macrina Sodo bun
|Fish N' Chips
Beer battered wild-caught Alaskan cod, lemon, coleslaw, tartar sauce, hand-cut fries
|Turkey Avocado Club
|$16.00
House Roasted Turkey Breast, Fresh Greens, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, served on Sourdough
Haymaker
1903 Yale PL E, Seattle
|Fusili
|$19.00
seasonal mushroom, parmesan
|Carrots
|$13.00
ricotta, pistachio gemolata
|Strozzapretti
|$19.00
walnut pesto, boquerone, green olive
Pasta & Co
4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle
|Just Chicken
|$19.95
Chicken breast, our famous herb rub, shredded
|Creamy Tomato Garlic
|$6.95
The perfect in-between. Heavy cream/ tomato sauce combo with sauterne wine, garlic & olive oil. Our most popular.
|House Pasta
|$13.95
Cavatappi , romano cheese, house herbs, lemon juice, tabasco, garlic, olive oil, spices
Westward
2501 N Northlake Way, Seattle
|Dill Dip and Chips
|$9.00
House made dill dip. Served with house made chips.
|Clam Dip and Chips
|$13.00
House made spicy clam dip. Served with house made chips.
|Salsify
|$12.00
Roasted root vegetables, lime crema, winter citrus
The Lodge Sports Grille
4209 SW Alaska St, Seattle
|LODGE WINGS 3/4 LB
|$12.00
Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.
|LODGE WINGS 1.5 LB
|$22.00
Hot crispy chicken tossed with your choice of Spicy Dry Rub, Chipotle Honey, Buffalo, or BBQ. With carrots, celery and ranch or Bleu cheese.
|HUSKY BIG DAWG
|$16.00
Caramelized onions, mushrooms, lettuce, and bacon topped with Tillamook white cheddar and finished with garlic aioli.
The Victor Tavern
2121 6th Ave, Seattle
|Smoked Tavern Wings
|$14.00
hot sauce, carrot, celery, blue cheese dip
|Blue Burger
|$18.00
all-beef patty, smokey blue cheese, applewood bacon, sourdough bun
|The Victory
|$18.00
all-beef patty, lettuce, onion, sweet pickle, american cheese, secret sauce, sourdough bun
West 5
4539 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Meatloaf Sammy
|$13.50
Our homemade bacon wrapped meatloaf on old fashioned white bread with monterey jack cheese, carmelized onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and ketchup.
|Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$15.50
Lightly seasoned chicken breast grilled with sauteed red onion, mayo, and swiss cheese, topped with avocado, tomato and lettuce on a warm onion bun.
|Classic Reuben Sandwich
|$15.50
Roasted in house corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 Island on grilled sour rye.
The Lodge Sports Grille
501 Fairview Avenue North, Seattle
|WAZZU DOUBLE CHEESE
|$14.00
Double cheeseburger topped with American and Amera Melt cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles and special sauce.
|FISH TACOS
|$14.00
Three grilled cod tacos with our spicy slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and stuffed in a grilled corn tortilla.
Add avocado for $2.
*Gluten free
|SKOOKI
|$9.00
Fresh baked giant chocolate chip cookie in a skillet topped with vanilla bean ice cream.
Portage Bay Cafe
4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Swedish Pancakes
|$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Rancher's Breakfast
|$20.50
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and either pancakes or challah french toast, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Migas
|$16.25
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
Tap & Trotter:
709 Westlake Ave, Seattle
|Mountain Fresh Italian Hoagie
|$4.69
Hard Salami, Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, and Provolone Cheese on a hoagie roll.
420 Calories, 21 grams of protein.
|Cutwater Paloma 4 Pack
|$18.99
|2 Towns Bright Cider 6-pack
|$12.99
Portage Bay Cafe
2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle
|Migas
|$16.25
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
|Mole Verde Burrito
|$16.00
Uli’s chorizo & carlton farms carnitas, organic potatoes, spicy bean blend, organic cilantro-lime crema, wrapped in a large, organic flour tortilla, topped with our house-made, mole verde sauce & a sunny-side up organic stiebrs farm egg*, queso cotija & green onion garnish,
|Bananas Foster French Toast
|$16.50
Classic french toast, the kraken rum & caramel sauce, sautéed organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Portage Bay Cafe
900 NE 65th, Seattle
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$15.50
House-made organic cheddar biscuit, organic roasted potatoes, 2 stiebrs farms eggs* & your choice of vegetarian mushroom gravy or pork sausage gravy
|Rancher's Breakfast
|$20.50
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and either pancakes or challah french toast, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Swedish Pancakes
|$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Eden Hill Restaurant
2209 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle
|northwest waldorf
|$14.00
pickled celery, green apple, dehydrated grapes, smokey blue cheese, candied hazelnuts
|Red Rockfish
|$22.00
fennel aioli, grilled peach chutney, herb salad
|Waldorf Salad
|$14.00
Apples, Smokey Bleu Cheese and Blue Cheese Crumb, Candied Walnuts, Pickled Celery, Dehydrated Grape, Walnut Vinaigrette.
Contains Gluten and Dairy
mkt.
2108 N 55th Street, Seattle
|Baguette
|$6.00
plugra butter
|King Salmon
|$42.00
onion soubise, grilled rapini, taggiasca olive walnut salsa verde, lemon
|Radiatori
|$24.00
Braised lamb, red pepper sofrito, kale, pangrattato
Sawyer
5309 22nd Ave NW, Seattle
|Grilled Carrots
|$13.00
winter citrus, baby beets, whipped blue cheese, honey aleppo vinaigrette, salted pistachios
|Pork Belly Steam Buns
|$11.00
gochujang, hoisin, sweet pickles, peanuts, cilantro
|Wood Grilled Artichokes
|$15.00
anchovy hazelnut remoulade, toasted bread crumbs, parmesan cheese
Red Arrow Coffee
425 NW Market ST, Seattle
|Bread - Regular (butter, salt & pepper)
|$6.00
Grand Central Baking Como bread, thick cut, plenty of butter, toasted to order, topped with salt & pepper.
*Okay to sub extra virgin olive oil. Just mention in special requests.
|Housemade Ricotta
|$9.00
Served with grilled Grand Central Como toast, honey, flake salt
|Winter Squash & Cheese Frittata
|$10.00
served with a side of green salad
Portage Bay Cafe
391 Terry Ave N, Seattle
|Swedish Pancakes
|$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Joe's Scramble
|$15.00
Beecher's Flagship cheddar, organic spinach, sauteed local mushrooms and your choice of sausages.
|Farmer's Hash Bowl
|$14.00
3 organic over-easy stiebrs eggs*, a variety of local, organic, sustainably grown vegetables (ask your server for today’s mix), roasted onions, fingerling potatoes, tuscan herb blend from the kitchen imp.
Harry's Beach House
2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle
|Grilled Broccolini
|$12.00
Local Broccolini, Mustard Vinaigrette, Aged Cheddar Cheese, Scallions, Slivered Almonds
|Harry's Fries
|$11.00
House Fries, 601 Sauce, Sage, Rosemary, Pecorino
|Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Thigh, Pickles, Mayo, Harissa-Chili-Butter
Choice of Market Salad or HBH Fries
The Maple
8929 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Buttermilk fried and cajun spiced chicken, house pickled veggies, garlic aioli, brioche bun
|Steak Frites
|$25.00
Washington raised NY Strip, truffle fries, herbed cambozola butter
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
Sambal maple glaze, romesco, sage, almonds [vegetarian][gluten free][dairy free]
Hattie's Hat
5231 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|OL' CONS CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN
|$16.00
Chicken Fried Chicken, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Daily's Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo And Pickles on a Sesame Seed Bun
|ELSIE’S FAMOUS MARY
|$10.50
Hattie's famous classic Bloody Mary made with New Amsterdam Vodka
|Swedes
|$11.00
Old School Ballard Lives On With 3 Traditional Swedish Pancakes Sprinkled With Powdered Sugar And Served With Wild Swedish Lingonberries
Tavern Law
1406 12th Ave, Seattle
|Crispy Yukon Potatoes Togo
|$8.00
Rosemary, Parmesan, Garlic.
Gluten free.
|Brisket Togo
|$26.00
Molasses, Baby Carrot, Caramelized Onion.
Gluten free.
|Mac & Cheese Togo
|$14.00
Garlic breadcrumbs, scallions.
Eastlake Bar and Grill
2947 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$14.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheddar, thousand island
|Slab Cut Prime Rib Sandwich
|$17.95
In-house roasted slab cut prime rib sandwich, horsey mayo, melted cheese served with au jus and French fries.
|California Chicken Club
|$16.95
Chicken breast, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, chipotle mayo, French baguette, fresh hand cut French fries.
Brimmer & Heeltap
425 NW Market ST, Seattle
|Bread
|$7.00
Grand Central Baking Como bread, thick cut, plenty of butter, toasted to order, topped with salt & pepper. *Okay to sub extra virgin olive oil. Just mention in special requests.
|Grilled Cabbage
|$16.00
burnt onion yogurt, vadouvan, herb salad
|Sunchokes
|$16.00
asian pear, sweet onion, sunflower seed miso
Endolyne Joe's
9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle
|FAUNTLEROY FISH N' CHIPS
|$17.50
Panko battered Cod, fries, lemon wedge,
and house made remoulade.
|TAVERN SALAD
|$18.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, bleu cheese, avocado & tomato tossed in red wine vinaigrette.
|BUTTERNUT SQUASH RAVIOLI
|$18.50
Butternut squash ravioli tossed with portobello & oyster mushrooms, kale, roasted onion, a mushroom cream sauce and parmesan cheese.
Revel
401 NORTH 36TH STREET #100, Seattle
|Crab Noodle
|$21.00
Dungeness crab noodle with red curry sauce and creme fraiche (NF)
|Rice Cake
|$17.00
Rice cake, wild mushroom, dandelion greens, truffle soy (VEGAN, DF, NF)
|Lumpia
|$13.00
Crispy lumpia Shanghai made with pork and collard green and served with sweet and sour chili sauce. (NF, DF)
Copper Coin
2329 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Market
|$13.99
all natural 7oz flame broiled beef, monterey jack, pesto mayo, arugula, raddichio, onion, tomato. served with haystack fries
|Ranch
|$0.49
Classic homestyle ranch
|Kids Chicken Fritters
|$7.99
buttermilk fried all natural white chicken strips, served with haystack fries