Seattle bakeries you'll love

Toast

Must-try bakeries in Seattle

Moonshot Coffee image

 

Moonshot Coffee

9622B 16th Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Filter Coffee
Olympia Coffee’s Little Buddy blend is produced for flavor intensity and sweetness. Adventurous, complex fruit laden cup balanced perfectly by comfortable chocolaty flavor. A rotating single origin is also available..
Americano
Big Truck espresso and hot water. Simple, but greater than the sum of its parts. Sub single origin espresso for an alternative.
Theo Mocha
Theo 55% Dark Chocolate & Big Truck Espresso Combined with Steamed Milk
More about Moonshot Coffee
Saint Bread image

 

Saint Bread

1421 NE Boat Street, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (54 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
sourdough bread$10.00
Michael's Saint Sourdough Loaf :)
saint spice trio$45.00
our box set of chili crisp, furikake za'atar & pickled ginger!
Pan Pizza - 14"$34.00
More about Saint Bread
The Whale Wins image

TAPAS

The Whale Wins

3506 Stone Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1661 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salt Roasted Half Chicken$36.00
savory pain perdu, dijon beurre blanc, apple, kohlrabi
Bay Shrimp Dip$18.00
with Kennebec potato chips.
Pickled Vegetables$12.00
Assorted vegetables pickled in-house
More about The Whale Wins
Mainstay Provisions image

 

Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
House made buttermilk English muffin with egg, bacon, white cheddar, aioli
Americano$2.50
2 espresso shots cut with hot water--a nice alternative to drip coffee!
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$15.00
House-roasted turkey breast on toasted rustic white bread. With habanero dijonaise, bibb lettuce, roasted tomato, shaved white onion and white cheddar cheese.
More about Mainstay Provisions
Belle Epicurean image

SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY

Belle Epicurean

3109 E Madison St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (631 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Belles Buns$3.50
Twice Bake$5.50
Chocolate Croissant$4.95
More about Belle Epicurean
How to Cook a Wolf - Madison Park image

 

How to Cook a Wolf - Madison Park

4200 East Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Burrata$16.00
fried brussel sprouts, cranberries, crispy prosciutto
Yeasted Polenta Fritters$15.00
house-made ricotta, chestnut honey, sage
Ahi Tuna Crudo$18.00
blood orange jus, fresno chili, basil seeds, lemon agrumato
More about How to Cook a Wolf - Madison Park
Ba Bar - South Lake Union image

SOUPS • PHO

Ba Bar - South Lake Union

500 Terry Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1590 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Combo Vermicelli$18.50
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, prawn, housemade pork & beef sausage, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Crispy Imperial Rolls$11.00
Pure Country Pork, prawns, mushroom, fresh mint, lettuce, pickle, nước chấm.
Pho Ha Noi$17.00
Beef broth, rice noodle, Meyer Ranch prime eye of round steak, fresh ginger, pickled bird's eye chili, cilantro, savory Chinese donut.
More about Ba Bar - South Lake Union
0101 - WA-Tukwila image

 

0101 - WA-Tukwila

1341 Westfield Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0101 - WA-Tukwila
Le Panier image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Le Panier

1902 Pike Place, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1683 reviews)
Takeout
More about Le Panier

