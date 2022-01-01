Seattle bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Seattle
Moonshot Coffee
9622B 16th Ave SW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Filter Coffee
Olympia Coffee’s Little Buddy blend is produced for flavor intensity and sweetness. Adventurous, complex fruit laden cup balanced perfectly by comfortable chocolaty flavor. A rotating single origin is also available..
|Americano
Big Truck espresso and hot water. Simple, but greater than the sum of its parts. Sub single origin espresso for an alternative.
|Theo Mocha
Theo 55% Dark Chocolate & Big Truck Espresso Combined with Steamed Milk
Saint Bread
1421 NE Boat Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|sourdough bread
|$10.00
Michael's Saint Sourdough Loaf :)
|saint spice trio
|$45.00
our box set of chili crisp, furikake za'atar & pickled ginger!
|Pan Pizza - 14"
|$34.00
TAPAS
The Whale Wins
3506 Stone Way N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Salt Roasted Half Chicken
|$36.00
savory pain perdu, dijon beurre blanc, apple, kohlrabi
|Bay Shrimp Dip
|$18.00
with Kennebec potato chips.
|Pickled Vegetables
|$12.00
Assorted vegetables pickled in-house
Mainstay Provisions
612 NW 65th St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.00
House made buttermilk English muffin with egg, bacon, white cheddar, aioli
|Americano
|$2.50
2 espresso shots cut with hot water--a nice alternative to drip coffee!
|Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$15.00
House-roasted turkey breast on toasted rustic white bread. With habanero dijonaise, bibb lettuce, roasted tomato, shaved white onion and white cheddar cheese.
SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY
Belle Epicurean
3109 E Madison St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Belles Buns
|$3.50
|Twice Bake
|$5.50
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.95
How to Cook a Wolf - Madison Park
4200 East Madison Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|Burrata
|$16.00
fried brussel sprouts, cranberries, crispy prosciutto
|Yeasted Polenta Fritters
|$15.00
house-made ricotta, chestnut honey, sage
|Ahi Tuna Crudo
|$18.00
blood orange jus, fresno chili, basil seeds, lemon agrumato
SOUPS • PHO
Ba Bar - South Lake Union
500 Terry Ave N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Combo Vermicelli
|$18.50
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, prawn, housemade pork & beef sausage, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
|Crispy Imperial Rolls
|$11.00
Pure Country Pork, prawns, mushroom, fresh mint, lettuce, pickle, nước chấm.
|Pho Ha Noi
|$17.00
Beef broth, rice noodle, Meyer Ranch prime eye of round steak, fresh ginger, pickled bird's eye chili, cilantro, savory Chinese donut.