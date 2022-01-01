Seattle breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Seattle

Marmite image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Marmite

1424 11th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (697 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Paupiettes de Légumes$16.00
roasted parcels of winter vegetables, enveloped in cabbage leaves, salsify, mushrooms, Jerusalem artichokes, beets & grilled raddichio, on a vegetable stock, wine & fresh ginger reduction
Filet de Truite sautée, sauce Vin Jaune$34.00
sautéed trout filet on a carrot & Jura wine sauce with a pinch of saffron & garnished with chanterelles, assorted carrots, fondue of leeks & bacon
Roulé de Lapin Rôti, farce de sauge et de Marron$38.00
roasted rabbit loin stuffed with chestnut and sage
served with green herbed spaetzle
DeLuxe Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DeLuxe Bar & Grill

625 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Chicken Breast fried to perfection, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Diablo Aioli, ON Macrina Sodo bun
Fish N' Chips
Beer battered wild-caught Alaskan cod, lemon, coleslaw, tartar sauce, hand-cut fries
Turkey Avocado Club$16.00
House Roasted Turkey Breast, Fresh Greens, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, served on Sourdough
Sea Creatures image

 

Westward

2501 N Northlake Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Dill Dip and Chips$9.00
House made dill dip. Served with house made chips.
Clam Dip and Chips$13.00
House made spicy clam dip. Served with house made chips.
Salsify$12.00
Roasted root vegetables, lime crema, winter citrus
Mainstay Provisions image

 

Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
House made buttermilk English muffin with egg, bacon, white cheddar, aioli
Americano$2.50
2 espresso shots cut with hot water--a nice alternative to drip coffee!
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$15.00
House-roasted turkey breast on toasted rustic white bread. With habanero dijonaise, bibb lettuce, roasted tomato, shaved white onion and white cheddar cheese.
Meet the Moon image

FRENCH FRIES

Meet the Moon

120 LAKESIDE AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (2378 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BLTA$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, garlic-chive aioli on sourdough
CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES$17.00
buttermilk ranch & barbecue sauce
CRISPY PORK CARNITAS$22.00
with guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde, fresh onions, flour tortillas
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Portage Bay Cafe

4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (5518 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Swedish Pancakes$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Rancher's Breakfast$20.50
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and either pancakes or challah french toast, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Migas$16.25
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
Portage Bay Cafe image

 

Portage Bay Cafe

2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Migas$16.25
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
Mole Verde Burrito$16.00
Uli’s chorizo & carlton farms carnitas, organic potatoes, spicy bean blend, organic cilantro-lime crema, wrapped in a large, organic flour tortilla, topped with our house-made, mole verde sauce & a sunny-side up organic stiebrs farm egg*, queso cotija & green onion garnish,
Bananas Foster French Toast$16.50
Classic french toast, the kraken rum & caramel sauce, sautéed organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Portage Bay Cafe

900 NE 65th, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy$15.50
House-made organic cheddar biscuit, organic roasted potatoes, 2 stiebrs farms eggs* & your choice of vegetarian mushroom gravy or pork sausage gravy
Rancher's Breakfast$20.50
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and either pancakes or challah french toast, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Swedish Pancakes$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Retreat image

 

Retreat

6900 E Green Lake Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (807 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latte
2 shots espresso with milk.
Green Retreat$9.00
Frozen pineapples, mangos, spinach, kale, avocado, lemon juice, and coconut water. Garnished with hemp seeds.
Strawberry Fields$9.00
Frozen strawberries, banana, almond butter, date syrup, and hemp milk. Garnished with hemp seeds.
Red Arrow Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Red Arrow Coffee

425 NW Market ST, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (81 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bread - Regular (butter, salt & pepper)$6.00
Grand Central Baking Como bread, thick cut, plenty of butter, toasted to order, topped with salt & pepper.
*Okay to sub extra virgin olive oil. Just mention in special requests.
Housemade Ricotta$9.00
Served with grilled Grand Central Como toast, honey, flake salt
Winter Squash & Cheese Frittata$10.00
served with a side of green salad
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Portage Bay Cafe

391 Terry Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4808 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Swedish Pancakes$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Joe's Scramble$15.00
Beecher's Flagship cheddar, organic spinach, sauteed local mushrooms and your choice of sausages.
Farmer's Hash Bowl$14.00
3 organic over-easy stiebrs eggs*, a variety of local, organic, sustainably grown vegetables (ask your server for today’s mix), roasted onions, fingerling potatoes, tuscan herb blend from the kitchen imp.
Great State Burger image

 

Great State Burger - International District

504 5TH AVE S, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crinkle-Cut Fries$3.50
Crispy and hot all the time. Comes with one State Sauce per order.
Egg and Cheese$5.50
Available until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffin, Organic Scrambled Eggs, and American Cheese.
Bacon Egg and Cheese$7.50
Available until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffin, Organic Scrambled Eggs, Jack Mountain Bacon, American Cheese.
Harry's Beach House image

 

Harry's Beach House

2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Broccolini$12.00
Local Broccolini, Mustard Vinaigrette, Aged Cheddar Cheese, Scallions, Slivered Almonds
Harry's Fries$11.00
House Fries, 601 Sauce, Sage, Rosemary, Pecorino
Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Thigh, Pickles, Mayo, Harissa-Chili-Butter
Choice of Market Salad or HBH Fries
The Maple image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Maple

8929 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (271 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk fried and cajun spiced chicken, house pickled veggies, garlic aioli, brioche bun
Steak Frites$25.00
Washington raised NY Strip, truffle fries, herbed cambozola butter
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Sambal maple glaze, romesco, sage, almonds [vegetarian][gluten free][dairy free]
206 Burger Company image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

206 Burger Company

1000 MADISON ST, SEATTLE

Avg 4.5 (1341 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Cheese$9.99
Two 1/4 lb Natural Beef Patties, 2 slices of american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house Sauce on a Sesame Bun.
Cheeseburger$7.99
1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, American cheese Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and house Sauce on a Sesame Bun.
Bacon Cheese$8.99
1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, American cheese, 2 strips of bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and house Sauce on a Sesame Bun.
Great State Burger image

 

Great State Burger - Third Ave

1111 3rd Ave., Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Browns$1.75
Available Until 11 AM
Boss Burger$11.75
Meet The Boss: 2 Beef Patties, Bacon, 2 Slices Of American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce.
Crinkle-Cut Fries$3.50
Crispy and hot all the time. Comes with one State Sauce per order.
Hattie's Hat image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hattie's Hat

5231 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (844 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
OL' CONS CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN$16.00
Chicken Fried Chicken, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Daily's Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo And Pickles on a Sesame Seed Bun
ELSIE’S FAMOUS MARY$10.50
Hattie's famous classic Bloody Mary made with New Amsterdam Vodka
Swedes$11.00
Old School Ballard Lives On With 3 Traditional Swedish Pancakes Sprinkled With Powdered Sugar And Served With Wild Swedish Lingonberries
Eastlake Bar and Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Eastlake Bar and Grill

2947 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

Avg 4 (1722 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Cheeseburger$14.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheddar, thousand island
Slab Cut Prime Rib Sandwich$17.95
In-house roasted slab cut prime rib sandwich, horsey mayo, melted cheese served with au jus and French fries.
California Chicken Club$16.95
Chicken breast, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, chipotle mayo, French baguette, fresh hand cut French fries.
Brimmer & Heeltap image

SEAFOOD

Brimmer & Heeltap

425 NW Market ST, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (1055 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bread$7.00
Grand Central Baking Como bread, thick cut, plenty of butter, toasted to order, topped with salt & pepper. *Okay to sub extra virgin olive oil. Just mention in special requests.
Grilled Cabbage$16.00
burnt onion yogurt, vadouvan, herb salad
Sunchokes$16.00
asian pear, sweet onion, sunflower seed miso
Agua Verde Cafe image

 

Agua Verde Cafe

1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (2445 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole & Chips$11.00
avocado, onion, garlic, cilantro, serrano peppers, fresh lime juice
*Mangodilla$10.50
quesadilla with mango, poblano peppers, green onions
Carne Tacos$16.00
grilled steak, onions, cilantro, radish, avocado salsa
Homegrown - Southcenter image

 

Homegrown - Southcenter

2800 Southcenter Mall, #532, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Combo$11.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Plus your choice of side.
Plant Powered$12.95
shredded carrots, roasted broccoli, chickpeas, shredded beets, sultanas, feta, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & lemon chermoula dressing (Vg, D, GF)
Chicken Pesto$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, basil almond pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (N, GF*)
Homegrown - University Village image

 

Homegrown - University Village

2623 NE University Village St. #1013, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
Smoked Pastrami$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Skalka image

SANDWICHES

Skalka

77 Spring St, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (499 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Stroganoff Boat$15.00
Shredded beef and mushroom in a creamy sauce topped with pickles combined together with Adjaruli.
Adjaruli Boat$15.00
Melty fresh cheese, grass-fed butter, and organic soft runny yolk (optional).
Veggie Boat$15.00
Eggplants, red bell peppers with tomatoes, and fresh herbs combined together with Adjaruli.
Homegrown - Downtown Seattle image

 

Homegrown - Downtown Seattle

999 3rd Ave, Plaza 2, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Matcha Chicken Avocado$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
Farmstead Cobb$14.95
mary’s free-range chicken, blue cheese, pasture-raised egg, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, farm greens & lemon avocado vinaigrette (D, E, GF)
Lake Forest Bar and Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lake Forest Bar and Grill

17535 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park

Avg 3.8 (1429 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
California Chicken Club$16.95
Chicken breast, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, chipotle mayo, French baguette, fresh hand cut French fries.
Mustard Bourbon Meatloaf$16.95
Homemade beef & pork meatloaf, tangy bourbon mustard glaze, fingerling potatoes, seasonal veggies
Grilled Salmon$17.95
Lemon caper butter sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and served with seasonal vegetables
Sunny Hill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Sunny Hill

3127 NW 85th St, seattle

Avg 4.6 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crunchy Lettuces$13.00
white balsamic vin / pecorino romano
Warchild Round Pie$24.00
black trumpet mushroom / roasted leeks / truffle cheese
Square Pies
Loyal, Arcade, Lord General or Death By Stereo.
Homegrown - Queen Anne image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown - Queen Anne

2201 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (4982 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Pesto$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, basil almond pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (N, GF*)
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
Sonoran (vegan)$10.95
black beans, ancho roasted corn, avocado, pickled red onions, red cabbage, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & carrot lime habanero dressing (V, GF)
Greenlake Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Greenlake Grill

7200 E Green Lake Dr N, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (571 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Prime Rib - Friday Only$24.99
10oz slab cut slow roasted prime rib beef. Garlic mashers, fresh veg, focaccia bread and au jus
Mustard Bourbon Meatloaf$16.95
Homemade beef & pork meatloaf, tangy bourbon mustard glaze, fingerling potatoes, seasonal veggies
California Chicken Club$16.95
Chicken breast, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, chipotle mayo, French baguette, fresh hand cut French fries.
Oak image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Oak

3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Herky’s Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.25
Generous portion of Draper Valley organic, cage-free thighs, our CBGB sauce, sliced pickles
Oak's Classic Burger$15.00
1/3 pound Country Natural Beef patty (GAP certified), served with arugula, tomato, onion, & our house-made chipotle aioli (CBGB sauce)
*available GF
* Overtime your burger with a double patty!
Brussel Sprouts Plate$9.50
Fried Brussel Sprouts lightly tossed in rosemary with our maple balsamic reduction
*GF, *available vegan
Homegrown - South Lake Union image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown - South Lake Union

208 Westlake Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Matcha Chicken Avocado$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Za’atar Smashed Chickpea$11.95
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)
