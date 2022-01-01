Seattle breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Seattle
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Marmite
1424 11th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Paupiettes de Légumes
|$16.00
roasted parcels of winter vegetables, enveloped in cabbage leaves, salsify, mushrooms, Jerusalem artichokes, beets & grilled raddichio, on a vegetable stock, wine & fresh ginger reduction
|Filet de Truite sautée, sauce Vin Jaune
|$34.00
sautéed trout filet on a carrot & Jura wine sauce with a pinch of saffron & garnished with chanterelles, assorted carrots, fondue of leeks & bacon
|Roulé de Lapin Rôti, farce de sauge et de Marron
|$38.00
roasted rabbit loin stuffed with chestnut and sage
served with green herbed spaetzle
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DeLuxe Bar & Grill
625 Broadway E, Seattle
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Chicken Breast fried to perfection, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Diablo Aioli, ON Macrina Sodo bun
|Fish N' Chips
Beer battered wild-caught Alaskan cod, lemon, coleslaw, tartar sauce, hand-cut fries
|Turkey Avocado Club
|$16.00
House Roasted Turkey Breast, Fresh Greens, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, served on Sourdough
Westward
2501 N Northlake Way, Seattle
|Popular items
|Dill Dip and Chips
|$9.00
House made dill dip. Served with house made chips.
|Clam Dip and Chips
|$13.00
House made spicy clam dip. Served with house made chips.
|Salsify
|$12.00
Roasted root vegetables, lime crema, winter citrus
Mainstay Provisions
612 NW 65th St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.00
House made buttermilk English muffin with egg, bacon, white cheddar, aioli
|Americano
|$2.50
2 espresso shots cut with hot water--a nice alternative to drip coffee!
|Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$15.00
House-roasted turkey breast on toasted rustic white bread. With habanero dijonaise, bibb lettuce, roasted tomato, shaved white onion and white cheddar cheese.
FRENCH FRIES
Meet the Moon
120 LAKESIDE AVE, SEATTLE
|Popular items
|BLTA
|$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, garlic-chive aioli on sourdough
|CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES
|$17.00
buttermilk ranch & barbecue sauce
|CRISPY PORK CARNITAS
|$22.00
with guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde, fresh onions, flour tortillas
SMOKED SALMON
Portage Bay Cafe
4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Popular items
|Swedish Pancakes
|$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Rancher's Breakfast
|$20.50
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and either pancakes or challah french toast, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Migas
|$16.25
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
Portage Bay Cafe
2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle
|Popular items
|Migas
|$16.25
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
|Mole Verde Burrito
|$16.00
Uli’s chorizo & carlton farms carnitas, organic potatoes, spicy bean blend, organic cilantro-lime crema, wrapped in a large, organic flour tortilla, topped with our house-made, mole verde sauce & a sunny-side up organic stiebrs farm egg*, queso cotija & green onion garnish,
|Bananas Foster French Toast
|$16.50
Classic french toast, the kraken rum & caramel sauce, sautéed organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Portage Bay Cafe
900 NE 65th, Seattle
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$15.50
House-made organic cheddar biscuit, organic roasted potatoes, 2 stiebrs farms eggs* & your choice of vegetarian mushroom gravy or pork sausage gravy
|Rancher's Breakfast
|$20.50
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and either pancakes or challah french toast, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Swedish Pancakes
|$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Retreat
6900 E Green Lake Way N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Latte
2 shots espresso with milk.
|Green Retreat
|$9.00
Frozen pineapples, mangos, spinach, kale, avocado, lemon juice, and coconut water. Garnished with hemp seeds.
|Strawberry Fields
|$9.00
Frozen strawberries, banana, almond butter, date syrup, and hemp milk. Garnished with hemp seeds.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Red Arrow Coffee
425 NW Market ST, Seattle
|Popular items
|Bread - Regular (butter, salt & pepper)
|$6.00
Grand Central Baking Como bread, thick cut, plenty of butter, toasted to order, topped with salt & pepper.
*Okay to sub extra virgin olive oil. Just mention in special requests.
|Housemade Ricotta
|$9.00
Served with grilled Grand Central Como toast, honey, flake salt
|Winter Squash & Cheese Frittata
|$10.00
served with a side of green salad
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Portage Bay Cafe
391 Terry Ave N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Swedish Pancakes
|$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Joe's Scramble
|$15.00
Beecher's Flagship cheddar, organic spinach, sauteed local mushrooms and your choice of sausages.
|Farmer's Hash Bowl
|$14.00
3 organic over-easy stiebrs eggs*, a variety of local, organic, sustainably grown vegetables (ask your server for today’s mix), roasted onions, fingerling potatoes, tuscan herb blend from the kitchen imp.
Great State Burger - International District
504 5TH AVE S, Seattle
|Popular items
|Crinkle-Cut Fries
|$3.50
Crispy and hot all the time. Comes with one State Sauce per order.
|Egg and Cheese
|$5.50
Available until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffin, Organic Scrambled Eggs, and American Cheese.
|Bacon Egg and Cheese
|$7.50
Available until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffin, Organic Scrambled Eggs, Jack Mountain Bacon, American Cheese.
Harry's Beach House
2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Grilled Broccolini
|$12.00
Local Broccolini, Mustard Vinaigrette, Aged Cheddar Cheese, Scallions, Slivered Almonds
|Harry's Fries
|$11.00
House Fries, 601 Sauce, Sage, Rosemary, Pecorino
|Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Thigh, Pickles, Mayo, Harissa-Chili-Butter
Choice of Market Salad or HBH Fries
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Maple
8929 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Buttermilk fried and cajun spiced chicken, house pickled veggies, garlic aioli, brioche bun
|Steak Frites
|$25.00
Washington raised NY Strip, truffle fries, herbed cambozola butter
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
Sambal maple glaze, romesco, sage, almonds [vegetarian][gluten free][dairy free]
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
206 Burger Company
1000 MADISON ST, SEATTLE
|Popular items
|Double Cheese
|$9.99
Two 1/4 lb Natural Beef Patties, 2 slices of american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house Sauce on a Sesame Bun.
|Cheeseburger
|$7.99
1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, American cheese Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and house Sauce on a Sesame Bun.
|Bacon Cheese
|$8.99
1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, American cheese, 2 strips of bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and house Sauce on a Sesame Bun.
Great State Burger - Third Ave
1111 3rd Ave., Seattle
|Popular items
|Side Browns
|$1.75
Available Until 11 AM
|Boss Burger
|$11.75
Meet The Boss: 2 Beef Patties, Bacon, 2 Slices Of American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce.
|Crinkle-Cut Fries
|$3.50
Crispy and hot all the time. Comes with one State Sauce per order.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hattie's Hat
5231 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|OL' CONS CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN
|$16.00
Chicken Fried Chicken, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Daily's Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo And Pickles on a Sesame Seed Bun
|ELSIE’S FAMOUS MARY
|$10.50
Hattie's famous classic Bloody Mary made with New Amsterdam Vodka
|Swedes
|$11.00
Old School Ballard Lives On With 3 Traditional Swedish Pancakes Sprinkled With Powdered Sugar And Served With Wild Swedish Lingonberries
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Eastlake Bar and Grill
2947 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle
|Popular items
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$14.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheddar, thousand island
|Slab Cut Prime Rib Sandwich
|$17.95
In-house roasted slab cut prime rib sandwich, horsey mayo, melted cheese served with au jus and French fries.
|California Chicken Club
|$16.95
Chicken breast, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, chipotle mayo, French baguette, fresh hand cut French fries.
SEAFOOD
Brimmer & Heeltap
425 NW Market ST, Seattle
|Popular items
|Bread
|$7.00
Grand Central Baking Como bread, thick cut, plenty of butter, toasted to order, topped with salt & pepper. *Okay to sub extra virgin olive oil. Just mention in special requests.
|Grilled Cabbage
|$16.00
burnt onion yogurt, vadouvan, herb salad
|Sunchokes
|$16.00
asian pear, sweet onion, sunflower seed miso
Agua Verde Cafe
1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|Guacamole & Chips
|$11.00
avocado, onion, garlic, cilantro, serrano peppers, fresh lime juice
|*Mangodilla
|$10.50
quesadilla with mango, poblano peppers, green onions
|Carne Tacos
|$16.00
grilled steak, onions, cilantro, radish, avocado salsa
Homegrown - Southcenter
2800 Southcenter Mall, #532, Seattle
|Popular items
|Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Combo
|$11.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Plus your choice of side.
|Plant Powered
|$12.95
shredded carrots, roasted broccoli, chickpeas, shredded beets, sultanas, feta, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & lemon chermoula dressing (Vg, D, GF)
|Chicken Pesto
|$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, basil almond pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (N, GF*)
Homegrown - University Village
2623 NE University Village St. #1013, Seattle
|Popular items
|Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
|Smoked Pastrami
|$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
|Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
|$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
SANDWICHES
Skalka
77 Spring St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Stroganoff Boat
|$15.00
Shredded beef and mushroom in a creamy sauce topped with pickles combined together with Adjaruli.
|Adjaruli Boat
|$15.00
Melty fresh cheese, grass-fed butter, and organic soft runny yolk (optional).
|Veggie Boat
|$15.00
Eggplants, red bell peppers with tomatoes, and fresh herbs combined together with Adjaruli.
Homegrown - Downtown Seattle
999 3rd Ave, Plaza 2, Seattle
|Popular items
|Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
|$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
|Matcha Chicken Avocado
|$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
|Farmstead Cobb
|$14.95
mary’s free-range chicken, blue cheese, pasture-raised egg, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, farm greens & lemon avocado vinaigrette (D, E, GF)
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Lake Forest Bar and Grill
17535 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park
|Popular items
|California Chicken Club
|$16.95
Chicken breast, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, chipotle mayo, French baguette, fresh hand cut French fries.
|Mustard Bourbon Meatloaf
|$16.95
Homemade beef & pork meatloaf, tangy bourbon mustard glaze, fingerling potatoes, seasonal veggies
|Grilled Salmon
|$17.95
Lemon caper butter sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and served with seasonal vegetables
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Sunny Hill
3127 NW 85th St, seattle
|Popular items
|Crunchy Lettuces
|$13.00
white balsamic vin / pecorino romano
|Warchild Round Pie
|$24.00
black trumpet mushroom / roasted leeks / truffle cheese
|Square Pies
Loyal, Arcade, Lord General or Death By Stereo.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown - Queen Anne
2201 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Chicken Pesto
|$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, basil almond pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (N, GF*)
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$10.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
|Sonoran (vegan)
|$10.95
black beans, ancho roasted corn, avocado, pickled red onions, red cabbage, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & carrot lime habanero dressing (V, GF)
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Greenlake Grill
7200 E Green Lake Dr N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Prime Rib - Friday Only
|$24.99
10oz slab cut slow roasted prime rib beef. Garlic mashers, fresh veg, focaccia bread and au jus
|Mustard Bourbon Meatloaf
|$16.95
Homemade beef & pork meatloaf, tangy bourbon mustard glaze, fingerling potatoes, seasonal veggies
|California Chicken Club
|$16.95
Chicken breast, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, chipotle mayo, French baguette, fresh hand cut French fries.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Oak
3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle
|Popular items
|Herky’s Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.25
Generous portion of Draper Valley organic, cage-free thighs, our CBGB sauce, sliced pickles
|Oak's Classic Burger
|$15.00
1/3 pound Country Natural Beef patty (GAP certified), served with arugula, tomato, onion, & our house-made chipotle aioli (CBGB sauce)
*available GF
* Overtime your burger with a double patty!
|Brussel Sprouts Plate
|$9.50
Fried Brussel Sprouts lightly tossed in rosemary with our maple balsamic reduction
*GF, *available vegan
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown - South Lake Union
208 Westlake Ave N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Matcha Chicken Avocado
|$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
|Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
|$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
|Za’atar Smashed Chickpea
|$11.95
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)
