Seattle brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Elysian Brewing

 

Elysian Brewing

542 1st Avenue South, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CONTACT HAZE 6 cans$10.00
a hazy ipa with bursts of bright raspberry, currant, citrus, guava, and passionfruit, with a slight floral note, 5.3% abv.
ID required for beer purchases.
DAYGLOW 4 cans$10.00
packed with juicy hops featuring pineapple and tropical fruit flavors and aromas, 7.4% abv. ID required for beer purchases.
Bavarian Pretzel$8.00
More about Elysian Brewing
Rhein Haus Seattle

FRENCH FRIES

Rhein Haus Seattle

912 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 3.9 (1500 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grillwurst Schmankerl$34.00
A generous sampler of all the sausages we offer, with sauerkraut and mashed potatoes. (GF)
Wurst Platte$16.00
Choice of house-made sausage with mashed potatoes, and sauerkraut. (GF)
Pork Schnitzel$22.00
Pork cutlet with pretzel breading, lemon, caper, parsley, & shallot butter sauce, granny smith apple slaw and lemon.
More about Rhein Haus Seattle
Aslan Brewing Co.

 

Aslan Brewing Co.

401 N 36th St. STE B, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Six Pack Subalpine$18.00
7.4% Three Tasting Notes: pine + bitter + medium body
Six Pack Coastal Pils$13.00
4.8% A northern German-style pilsener with citrus like bitterness
Six Pack Cosmic Dreams$14.00
6.0% A Hazy IPA with notes of freshly pressed tangerine, mandarin, and navel orange juices.
More about Aslan Brewing Co.
Elysian Brewing

 

Elysian Brewing

1221 East Pike Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SNAILBONES IPA 6 cans$10.00
an ipa full of grapefruit, peach, and guava, notes
GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO SOUP$13.00
fresh mozzarella, swiss cheese, white american cheese, melted w/tomato on toasted como bread w/tomato cream soup on side
SUPERFUZZ PALE ALE 6 cans$10.00
mind bending whirl of the flavors and aromas of blood orange and nw hops.
ID required for beer purchases.
More about Elysian Brewing
Magnuson Cafe & Brewery

 

Magnuson Cafe & Brewery

7801 62nd Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 3.5 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$6.95
Classic Burger$5.95
More about Magnuson Cafe & Brewery
Elysian Brewing Co.

 

Elysian Brewing Co.

5410 Airport Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SET OF THE MONTH$35.00
PICK UP AT TAPROOM
Limited Release Brews of the Month! Are you looking to try something out of the norm? Perhaps some Elysian brews you haven't had before or... ehem.. are not your go-to?
HERE IT IS, EVERY MONTH!
Octoberr: 2 OF EACH 375ml bottles
MR. YUK
Sour Ale Brewed With Pumpkin 7.4%
We brewed Mr. Yuk at Airport Way, letting it ferment and then condition for a few years in one of our Italian foeders. Brewed with Pale, Weyermann Munich, unmated wheat and flaked barley. Incidentally bittered with fuggles. With pumpkin in the mash, kettle and fermenter.
RYE BARREL-AGED OLD FASHIONED
Barrel-Aged Pumpkin Ale 13.2%
It's like rye barrel-aged pumpkin pie in a rocks glass. Bittered with Chinook, Mandarin Bavaria, a squeeze of orange juice and a twist of zest to finish. Bitters, maple syrup and pumpkin stirred in. Garnish with a cherry and enjoy!
More about Elysian Brewing Co.
Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien

255 SW 152nd St, Burien

Avg 4.2 (1193 reviews)
Takeout
More about Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
Redhook Brewlab

PIZZA

Redhook Brewlab

714 E PIKE ST, SEATTLE

Avg 4.3 (881 reviews)
Takeout
More about Redhook Brewlab
Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City

 

Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City

12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle

4720 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (2615 reviews)
Takeout
More about Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
Queen Anne Beerhall

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Queen Anne Beerhall

203 W Thomas St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel$13.50
Our giant fresh baked pretzel made in house. Served with beer cheese sauce and stone ground mustard.
Salt / Vinegar Fries$6.00
Our classic fries with our house salt / vinegar seasoning.
The Hall Reuben$16.00
Brisket brined in-house for 14 days and braised in Reuben's Brews Robust Porter until it’s perfectly juicy. Our sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and special sauce on grilled sourdough. Along with a cup of Ancho Chili Au Jus for dipping! Yep!
More about Queen Anne Beerhall

