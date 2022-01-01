Seattle brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Seattle
More about Elysian Brewing
Elysian Brewing
542 1st Avenue South, Seattle
|Popular items
|CONTACT HAZE 6 cans
|$10.00
a hazy ipa with bursts of bright raspberry, currant, citrus, guava, and passionfruit, with a slight floral note, 5.3% abv.
ID required for beer purchases.
|DAYGLOW 4 cans
|$10.00
packed with juicy hops featuring pineapple and tropical fruit flavors and aromas, 7.4% abv. ID required for beer purchases.
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$8.00
More about Rhein Haus Seattle
FRENCH FRIES
Rhein Haus Seattle
912 12th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Grillwurst Schmankerl
|$34.00
A generous sampler of all the sausages we offer, with sauerkraut and mashed potatoes. (GF)
|Wurst Platte
|$16.00
Choice of house-made sausage with mashed potatoes, and sauerkraut. (GF)
|Pork Schnitzel
|$22.00
Pork cutlet with pretzel breading, lemon, caper, parsley, & shallot butter sauce, granny smith apple slaw and lemon.
More about Aslan Brewing Co.
Aslan Brewing Co.
401 N 36th St. STE B, Seattle
|Popular items
|Six Pack Subalpine
|$18.00
7.4% Three Tasting Notes: pine + bitter + medium body
|Six Pack Coastal Pils
|$13.00
4.8% A northern German-style pilsener with citrus like bitterness
|Six Pack Cosmic Dreams
|$14.00
6.0% A Hazy IPA with notes of freshly pressed tangerine, mandarin, and navel orange juices.
More about Elysian Brewing
Elysian Brewing
1221 East Pike Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|SNAILBONES IPA 6 cans
|$10.00
an ipa full of grapefruit, peach, and guava, notes
|GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO SOUP
|$13.00
fresh mozzarella, swiss cheese, white american cheese, melted w/tomato on toasted como bread w/tomato cream soup on side
|SUPERFUZZ PALE ALE 6 cans
|$10.00
mind bending whirl of the flavors and aromas of blood orange and nw hops.
ID required for beer purchases.
More about Magnuson Cafe & Brewery
Magnuson Cafe & Brewery
7801 62nd Ave NE, Seattle
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts
|$6.95
|Classic Burger
|$5.95
More about Elysian Brewing Co.
Elysian Brewing Co.
5410 Airport Way, Seattle
|Popular items
|SET OF THE MONTH
|$35.00
PICK UP AT TAPROOM
Limited Release Brews of the Month! Are you looking to try something out of the norm? Perhaps some Elysian brews you haven't had before or... ehem.. are not your go-to?
HERE IT IS, EVERY MONTH!
Octoberr: 2 OF EACH 375ml bottles
MR. YUK
Sour Ale Brewed With Pumpkin 7.4%
We brewed Mr. Yuk at Airport Way, letting it ferment and then condition for a few years in one of our Italian foeders. Brewed with Pale, Weyermann Munich, unmated wheat and flaked barley. Incidentally bittered with fuggles. With pumpkin in the mash, kettle and fermenter.
RYE BARREL-AGED OLD FASHIONED
Barrel-Aged Pumpkin Ale 13.2%
It's like rye barrel-aged pumpkin pie in a rocks glass. Bittered with Chinook, Mandarin Bavaria, a squeeze of orange juice and a twist of zest to finish. Bitters, maple syrup and pumpkin stirred in. Garnish with a cherry and enjoy!
More about Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
FRENCH FRIES
Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
255 SW 152nd St, Burien
More about Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle
More about Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
FRENCH FRIES
Elliott Bay Brewery & Pub-West Seattle
4720 California Ave SW, Seattle
More about Queen Anne Beerhall
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Queen Anne Beerhall
203 W Thomas St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Pretzel
|$13.50
Our giant fresh baked pretzel made in house. Served with beer cheese sauce and stone ground mustard.
|Salt / Vinegar Fries
|$6.00
Our classic fries with our house salt / vinegar seasoning.
|The Hall Reuben
|$16.00
Brisket brined in-house for 14 days and braised in Reuben's Brews Robust Porter until it’s perfectly juicy. Our sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and special sauce on grilled sourdough. Along with a cup of Ancho Chili Au Jus for dipping! Yep!