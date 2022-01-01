Seattle cafés you'll love

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Seattle

Ceres Roasting Company image

SANDWICHES

Ceres Roasting Company

305 Harrison St, Seattle

Avg 3.5 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cold Brew/Toddy
Iced Chai Tea Latte
Iced White Mocha
More about Ceres Roasting Company
Moonshot Coffee image

 

Moonshot Coffee

9622B 16th Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (236 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Filter Coffee
Olympia Coffee’s Little Buddy blend is produced for flavor intensity and sweetness. Adventurous, complex fruit laden cup balanced perfectly by comfortable chocolaty flavor. A rotating single origin is also available..
Americano
Big Truck espresso and hot water. Simple, but greater than the sum of its parts. Sub single origin espresso for an alternative.
Theo Mocha
Theo 55% Dark Chocolate & Big Truck Espresso Combined with Steamed Milk
More about Moonshot Coffee
Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union image

 

Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union

2121 6th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Open Faced Lox Sandwich$12.00
open faced lox, schmear, capers, red onion. PRO TIP - add Salmon Roe
Jalapeno Cheddar$2.50
Cheddar blistered over roasted jalapeño peppers
Sesame$2.50
Topped with organic brown sesame seeds and a light tossing of crunchy sea salt
More about Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe image

TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe

1121 E. Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Rice$15.95
Jasmine rice, eggs, onions and tomatoes stir-fried in a hot wok.
Crab Wontons$10.95
Crispy-fried wontons stuffed with a combination of imitation crab meat and cream cheese, served with plum sauce.
Pad Sei-lew$15.95
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with sweet soy sauce, eggs, and Chinese broccoli.
More about Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
Rubinstein Bagels Delivery image

 

Rubinstein Bagels Delivery

Serving Greater Seattle, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mixed Bag$25.00
4 Choices + Bonus Bagel
Little Mixed Bag$15.00
You pick 2 sets of 3.
Dozen Sesame$25.00
More about Rubinstein Bagels Delivery
Mainstay Provisions image

 

Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
House made buttermilk English muffin with egg, bacon, white cheddar, aioli
Americano$2.50
2 espresso shots cut with hot water--a nice alternative to drip coffee!
Roasted Turkey Sandwich$15.00
House-roasted turkey breast on toasted rustic white bread. With habanero dijonaise, bibb lettuce, roasted tomato, shaved white onion and white cheddar cheese.
More about Mainstay Provisions
Meet the Moon image

FRENCH FRIES

Meet the Moon

120 LAKESIDE AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (2378 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BLTA$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, garlic-chive aioli on sourdough
CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES$17.00
buttermilk ranch & barbecue sauce
CRISPY PORK CARNITAS$22.00
with guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde, fresh onions, flour tortillas
More about Meet the Moon
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Portage Bay Cafe

4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (5518 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Swedish Pancakes$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Rancher's Breakfast$20.50
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and either pancakes or challah french toast, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Migas$16.25
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Portage Bay Cafe image

 

Portage Bay Cafe

2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Migas$16.25
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
Mole Verde Burrito$16.00
Uli’s chorizo & carlton farms carnitas, organic potatoes, spicy bean blend, organic cilantro-lime crema, wrapped in a large, organic flour tortilla, topped with our house-made, mole verde sauce & a sunny-side up organic stiebrs farm egg*, queso cotija & green onion garnish,
Bananas Foster French Toast$16.50
Classic french toast, the kraken rum & caramel sauce, sautéed organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Portage Bay Cafe

900 NE 65th, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy$15.50
House-made organic cheddar biscuit, organic roasted potatoes, 2 stiebrs farms eggs* & your choice of vegetarian mushroom gravy or pork sausage gravy
Rancher's Breakfast$20.50
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and either pancakes or challah french toast, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Swedish Pancakes$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Retreat image

 

Retreat

6900 E Green Lake Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (807 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latte
2 shots espresso with milk.
Green Retreat$9.00
Frozen pineapples, mangos, spinach, kale, avocado, lemon juice, and coconut water. Garnished with hemp seeds.
Strawberry Fields$9.00
Frozen strawberries, banana, almond butter, date syrup, and hemp milk. Garnished with hemp seeds.
More about Retreat
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Portage Bay Cafe

391 Terry Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4808 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Swedish Pancakes$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Joe's Scramble$15.00
Beecher's Flagship cheddar, organic spinach, sauteed local mushrooms and your choice of sausages.
Farmer's Hash Bowl$14.00
3 organic over-easy stiebrs eggs*, a variety of local, organic, sustainably grown vegetables (ask your server for today’s mix), roasted onions, fingerling potatoes, tuscan herb blend from the kitchen imp.
More about Portage Bay Cafe
General Porpoise Capitol Hill image

PASTRY • DONUTS

General Porpoise Capitol Hill

1020 E Union St, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1491 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Marshmallow$5.00
Lemon Curd$5.00
Chocolate Covered Cherry$5.00
More about General Porpoise Capitol Hill
Belle Epicurean image

SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY

Belle Epicurean

3109 E Madison St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (631 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Belles Buns$3.50
Twice Bake$5.50
Chocolate Croissant$4.95
More about Belle Epicurean
General Porpoise Laurelhurst image

 

General Porpoise Laurelhurst

4520 Union Bay Place NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Jam$5.00
Chocolate Marshmallow$5.00
Cortado$3.75
More about General Porpoise Laurelhurst
Oasis Tea Zone image

SMOOTHIES

Oasis Tea Zone

606 E Pine St, Seattle

Avg 3.5 (178 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Specialty Drink
These are our house specialty drinks that we've gotten creative with over the years. Most have dairy and ice cream in them.
Slush
a smooth ice blended drink with no milk, your choice of flavors and toppings.
Milk Tea
The traditional milk tea made with fresh brewed tea, non dairy creamer and your choice of flavors
More about Oasis Tea Zone
GP Pioneer Square image

 

General Porpoise Pioneer Square

401 1st Ave South, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chai Latte$4.00
Vanilla Custard$5.00
Chocolate Covered Cherry$5.00
More about General Porpoise Pioneer Square
Homegrown - University Village image

 

Homegrown - University Village

2623 NE University Village St. #1013, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
Smoked Pastrami$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
More about Homegrown - University Village
Skalka image

SANDWICHES

Skalka

77 Spring St, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (499 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Stroganoff Boat$15.00
Shredded beef and mushroom in a creamy sauce topped with pickles combined together with Adjaruli.
Adjaruli Boat$15.00
Melty fresh cheese, grass-fed butter, and organic soft runny yolk (optional).
Veggie Boat$15.00
Eggplants, red bell peppers with tomatoes, and fresh herbs combined together with Adjaruli.
More about Skalka
The Stop image

 

The Stop

616 1st Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Melting Pot$13.00
Red bell pepper spread , chargrilled artichoke , roasted cherry tomato , zucchini & eggplant , served on Naan bread
Dolce Vita$13.50
Prosciutto Di Parma , Fresh mozzarella . Roasted cherry tomatoes , Arugula on a baguette
Parisien w/ Comté$11.00
Parisian ham, cornichons, sea salt butter ,Comté cheese ,served on a baguette
More about The Stop
Post Pike Bar & Cafe image

 

Post Pike Bar & Cafe

212A Braodway E, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#8 Hot Turkey$10.00
Hot turkey sandwich with cheddar, havarti, banana peppers, tomato, spinach, and chipotle mayo
#3 Lox Bagel Sandwich$13.00
Lox, dill & black pepper shmear, pickled onions, cucumber
#1 Scrambled Egg and Cheese$8.00
Scrambled eggs, plain shmear, cheddar on your choice of toasted bagel. Add bacon for $2
More about Post Pike Bar & Cafe
Nana's Green Tea image

ICE CREAM • CURRY

Nana's Green Tea

1007 Stewart St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Salmon Sashimi Don$13.00
Salmon sashimi over rice served with sesame dressing, sides of pickled ginger, wasabi, and potato salad
**contains raw fish
*GLUTEN FREE without dressing
Sukiyaki Don$15.50
Thinly sliced beef, carrot, napa cabbage, shimeji mushrooms, and tofu in soy sauce broth, soft boiled egg, over rice.
*contains gluten
Matcha Tiramisu$6.50
Layers of matcha sponge cake and mascarpone cream, topped with matcha white chocolate shavings
Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, gelatin
More about Nana's Green Tea
Sabine image

 

Sabine

5307 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Salad$15.00
arugula, king trumpet mushrooms, frisée, pickled shallot, date syrup vinaigrette, quinoa crunch, bacon, fried egg (gf)
Avocado Toast$10.00
avocado, olive oil, flake salt, aleppo pepper, meyer lemon, como bread (ve)
Hummus$10.00
za’atar, smoky olive oil (ve, gf)
More about Sabine
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Café Hitchcock Exchange

818 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Porchetta$18.00
house cured porchetta with crispy skin, salsa verde, arugula
Grain Bowl$17.00
grain medley, massaged kale, mama lils, seasonal veg, crunchy hominy, za'atar
Green Goddess$15.00
little gems, napa cabbage, arugula, roasted broccoli, pickled leek, parmesan, pepitas
More about Café Hitchcock Exchange
Oasis image

 

Oasis

519 6th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Slush
a smooth ice blended drink with no milk, your choice of flavors and toppings.
Smoothie
Made with 100% real fruit smoothies. Made with milk, dairy alternative available
Specialty Drink
These are our house specialty drinks that we've gotten creative with over the years. Most have dairy and ice cream in them.
More about Oasis
Cortina Cafe image

PASTA • STEAKS

Cortina Cafe

621 Union St, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sea Salt$2.50
96oz traveler$20.00
More about Cortina Cafe
0101 - WA-Tukwila image

 

0101 - WA-Tukwila

1341 Westfield Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0101 - WA-Tukwila
Jucivana Bar & Coffee image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRUITS

Jucivana Bar & Coffee

110 Boren Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Jucivana Bar & Coffee

