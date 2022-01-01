Seattle cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Seattle
SANDWICHES
Ceres Roasting Company
305 Harrison St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Cold Brew/Toddy
|Iced Chai Tea Latte
|Iced White Mocha
Moonshot Coffee
9622B 16th Ave SW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Filter Coffee
Olympia Coffee’s Little Buddy blend is produced for flavor intensity and sweetness. Adventurous, complex fruit laden cup balanced perfectly by comfortable chocolaty flavor. A rotating single origin is also available..
|Americano
Big Truck espresso and hot water. Simple, but greater than the sum of its parts. Sub single origin espresso for an alternative.
|Theo Mocha
Theo 55% Dark Chocolate & Big Truck Espresso Combined with Steamed Milk
Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union
2121 6th Avenue, Seattle
|Popular items
|Open Faced Lox Sandwich
|$12.00
open faced lox, schmear, capers, red onion. PRO TIP - add Salmon Roe
|Jalapeno Cheddar
|$2.50
Cheddar blistered over roasted jalapeño peppers
|Sesame
|$2.50
Topped with organic brown sesame seeds and a light tossing of crunchy sea salt
TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
1121 E. Pike St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Fried Rice
|$15.95
Jasmine rice, eggs, onions and tomatoes stir-fried in a hot wok.
|Crab Wontons
|$10.95
Crispy-fried wontons stuffed with a combination of imitation crab meat and cream cheese, served with plum sauce.
|Pad Sei-lew
|$15.95
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with sweet soy sauce, eggs, and Chinese broccoli.
Rubinstein Bagels Delivery
Serving Greater Seattle, Seattle
|Popular items
|Mixed Bag
|$25.00
4 Choices + Bonus Bagel
|Little Mixed Bag
|$15.00
You pick 2 sets of 3.
|Dozen Sesame
|$25.00
Mainstay Provisions
612 NW 65th St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.00
House made buttermilk English muffin with egg, bacon, white cheddar, aioli
|Americano
|$2.50
2 espresso shots cut with hot water--a nice alternative to drip coffee!
|Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$15.00
House-roasted turkey breast on toasted rustic white bread. With habanero dijonaise, bibb lettuce, roasted tomato, shaved white onion and white cheddar cheese.
FRENCH FRIES
Meet the Moon
120 LAKESIDE AVE, SEATTLE
|Popular items
|BLTA
|$15.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, garlic-chive aioli on sourdough
|CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES
|$17.00
buttermilk ranch & barbecue sauce
|CRISPY PORK CARNITAS
|$22.00
with guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde, fresh onions, flour tortillas
SMOKED SALMON
Portage Bay Cafe
4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Popular items
|Swedish Pancakes
|$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Rancher's Breakfast
|$20.50
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and either pancakes or challah french toast, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Migas
|$16.25
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
Portage Bay Cafe
2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle
|Popular items
|Migas
|$16.25
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
|Mole Verde Burrito
|$16.00
Uli’s chorizo & carlton farms carnitas, organic potatoes, spicy bean blend, organic cilantro-lime crema, wrapped in a large, organic flour tortilla, topped with our house-made, mole verde sauce & a sunny-side up organic stiebrs farm egg*, queso cotija & green onion garnish,
|Bananas Foster French Toast
|$16.50
Classic french toast, the kraken rum & caramel sauce, sautéed organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Portage Bay Cafe
900 NE 65th, Seattle
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$15.50
House-made organic cheddar biscuit, organic roasted potatoes, 2 stiebrs farms eggs* & your choice of vegetarian mushroom gravy or pork sausage gravy
|Rancher's Breakfast
|$20.50
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and either pancakes or challah french toast, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Swedish Pancakes
|$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Retreat
6900 E Green Lake Way N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Latte
2 shots espresso with milk.
|Green Retreat
|$9.00
Frozen pineapples, mangos, spinach, kale, avocado, lemon juice, and coconut water. Garnished with hemp seeds.
|Strawberry Fields
|$9.00
Frozen strawberries, banana, almond butter, date syrup, and hemp milk. Garnished with hemp seeds.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Portage Bay Cafe
391 Terry Ave N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Swedish Pancakes
|$14.50
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Joe's Scramble
|$15.00
Beecher's Flagship cheddar, organic spinach, sauteed local mushrooms and your choice of sausages.
|Farmer's Hash Bowl
|$14.00
3 organic over-easy stiebrs eggs*, a variety of local, organic, sustainably grown vegetables (ask your server for today’s mix), roasted onions, fingerling potatoes, tuscan herb blend from the kitchen imp.
PASTRY • DONUTS
General Porpoise Capitol Hill
1020 E Union St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Chocolate Marshmallow
|$5.00
|Lemon Curd
|$5.00
|Chocolate Covered Cherry
|$5.00
SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY
Belle Epicurean
3109 E Madison St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Belles Buns
|$3.50
|Twice Bake
|$5.50
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.95
General Porpoise Laurelhurst
4520 Union Bay Place NE, Seattle
|Popular items
|Strawberry Jam
|$5.00
|Chocolate Marshmallow
|$5.00
|Cortado
|$3.75
SMOOTHIES
Oasis Tea Zone
606 E Pine St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Specialty Drink
These are our house specialty drinks that we've gotten creative with over the years. Most have dairy and ice cream in them.
|Slush
a smooth ice blended drink with no milk, your choice of flavors and toppings.
|Milk Tea
The traditional milk tea made with fresh brewed tea, non dairy creamer and your choice of flavors
General Porpoise Pioneer Square
401 1st Ave South, Seattle
|Popular items
|Chai Latte
|$4.00
|Vanilla Custard
|$5.00
|Chocolate Covered Cherry
|$5.00
Homegrown - University Village
2623 NE University Village St. #1013, Seattle
|Popular items
|Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
|Smoked Pastrami
|$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
|Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
|$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
SANDWICHES
Skalka
77 Spring St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Stroganoff Boat
|$15.00
Shredded beef and mushroom in a creamy sauce topped with pickles combined together with Adjaruli.
|Adjaruli Boat
|$15.00
Melty fresh cheese, grass-fed butter, and organic soft runny yolk (optional).
|Veggie Boat
|$15.00
Eggplants, red bell peppers with tomatoes, and fresh herbs combined together with Adjaruli.
The Stop
616 1st Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Melting Pot
|$13.00
Red bell pepper spread , chargrilled artichoke , roasted cherry tomato , zucchini & eggplant , served on Naan bread
|Dolce Vita
|$13.50
Prosciutto Di Parma , Fresh mozzarella . Roasted cherry tomatoes , Arugula on a baguette
|Parisien w/ Comté
|$11.00
Parisian ham, cornichons, sea salt butter ,Comté cheese ,served on a baguette
Post Pike Bar & Cafe
212A Braodway E, SEATTLE
|Popular items
|#8 Hot Turkey
|$10.00
Hot turkey sandwich with cheddar, havarti, banana peppers, tomato, spinach, and chipotle mayo
|#3 Lox Bagel Sandwich
|$13.00
Lox, dill & black pepper shmear, pickled onions, cucumber
|#1 Scrambled Egg and Cheese
|$8.00
Scrambled eggs, plain shmear, cheddar on your choice of toasted bagel. Add bacon for $2
ICE CREAM • CURRY
Nana's Green Tea
1007 Stewart St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Salmon Sashimi Don
|$13.00
Salmon sashimi over rice served with sesame dressing, sides of pickled ginger, wasabi, and potato salad
**contains raw fish
*GLUTEN FREE without dressing
|Sukiyaki Don
|$15.50
Thinly sliced beef, carrot, napa cabbage, shimeji mushrooms, and tofu in soy sauce broth, soft boiled egg, over rice.
*contains gluten
|Matcha Tiramisu
|$6.50
Layers of matcha sponge cake and mascarpone cream, topped with matcha white chocolate shavings
Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, gelatin
Sabine
5307 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Breakfast Salad
|$15.00
arugula, king trumpet mushrooms, frisée, pickled shallot, date syrup vinaigrette, quinoa crunch, bacon, fried egg (gf)
|Avocado Toast
|$10.00
avocado, olive oil, flake salt, aleppo pepper, meyer lemon, como bread (ve)
|Hummus
|$10.00
za’atar, smoky olive oil (ve, gf)
SANDWICHES
Café Hitchcock Exchange
818 1st Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Porchetta
|$18.00
house cured porchetta with crispy skin, salsa verde, arugula
|Grain Bowl
|$17.00
grain medley, massaged kale, mama lils, seasonal veg, crunchy hominy, za'atar
|Green Goddess
|$15.00
little gems, napa cabbage, arugula, roasted broccoli, pickled leek, parmesan, pepitas
Oasis
519 6th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Slush
a smooth ice blended drink with no milk, your choice of flavors and toppings.
|Smoothie
Made with 100% real fruit smoothies. Made with milk, dairy alternative available
|Specialty Drink
These are our house specialty drinks that we've gotten creative with over the years. Most have dairy and ice cream in them.
PASTA • STEAKS
Cortina Cafe
621 Union St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Sea Salt
|$2.50
|96oz traveler
|$20.00