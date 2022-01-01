Seattle sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Seattle
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Jack's BBQ
3924 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Popular items
|Mac And Cheese
|$4.50
Texas style Queso dip is our secret ingredient in this 8 oz. three cheese mac... Our most popular side.
|1 lbs Pork Ribs
|$15.00
Smoked and dry rubbed with our custom spice blend. One rack (12 ribs) is about 3 lbs.
|Double Trouble
|$28.00
Choice of any two meats and two sides! Our most popular!
The Wing Dome - Seattle Center Armory
305 Harrison Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|Dome Burger
|$9.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, chedder cheese, and house sauce on a brioche bun. Bacon 1.00 | maket it a double 2.25
|8 Tenders
|$18.95
Tossed in up to 2 sauces
|12 Wings
|$18.95
Tossed in up to 2 sauces
Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union
2121 6th Avenue, Seattle
|Popular items
|Open Faced Lox Sandwich
|$12.00
open faced lox, schmear, capers, red onion. PRO TIP - add Salmon Roe
|Jalapeno Cheddar
|$2.50
Cheddar blistered over roasted jalapeño peppers
|Sesame
|$2.50
Topped with organic brown sesame seeds and a light tossing of crunchy sea salt
Rubinstein Bagels Delivery
Serving Greater Seattle, Seattle
|Popular items
|Mixed Bag
|$25.00
4 Choices + Bonus Bagel
|Little Mixed Bag
|$15.00
You pick 2 sets of 3.
|Dozen Sesame
|$25.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
uneeda burger
4302 fremont ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Mushroom Burger
|$9.75
all-natural beef patty on our traditional bun, topped with savory grilled mushrooms, gruyere cheese, and truffle aioli.
|Big Star Burger
|$10.75
all-natural beef patty on our traditional bun, topped with crispy-fried onions, bacon, cheddar, coleslaw, roasted fresno chili, and bbq sauce
|Classic Burger
|$6.50
all-natural beef patty on a sesame-seed bun, topped with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and our house sauce.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
88 Yesler Way, Seattle
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Capitol Cider
818 E Pike St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Half Pound Burger
|$20.00
White cheddar, heirloom tomato, house dill pickle, lettuce, and aleppo aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with hand cut fries.
|Crispy Calamari
|$12.00
Spicy House Creole, Honey Jalapeño Aioli, Cilantro Oil
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
A Cider classic: Buttermilk Brined Chicken Thigh, Heirloom Tomato, House Dill Pickles, Lettuce, and Aleppo Aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with Hand Cut Fries and Stoneground Mustard Aioli.
HoneyHole Sandwiches - Central District
1305 East Jefferson Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|Waverider
|$12.95
House roasted all natural turkey breast, homemade pesto, smoked gouda, red onion, Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, tomato, and mayo on a demi baguette
|Buford T. Justice
|$12.75
House smoked all natural pork, pulled and smothered in our sweet and tangy Pineapple BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and melted pepper jack on a demi baguette
|The Gooch
|$14.95
Thinly sliced house roasted hot tri-tip beef, red onions, sharp cheddah cheese, horseradish mayo, and a side of au jus on a demi baguette
TACOS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Jack's BBQ
701 5th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Ribs Plate
|$16.50
Dry rubbed and smoked with our custom spice blend. Served with a side of your choice.
|Plain Caesar
|$7.00
Crisp romaine, parmesan, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy), and spiced cornbread croutons.
|Brisket Plate
|$17.00
Double R Ranch "USDA Choice", seasoned with salt and pepper. Smoked low and slow. Served with one side.
Beecher's Handmade Cheese
17801 International Boulevard, SeaTac
|Popular items
|"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Large
|$10.99
Made with our handcrafted Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, 16 ounces.
|"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Small
|$6.49
Made with our handcrafted Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, 8 ounces.
|Tomato Flagship Soup 16oz
|$7.50
Made daily with fresh tomatoes and Beecher's Flagship cheese
PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
Beecher's Handmade Cheese
1600 Pike Place, Seattle
|Popular items
|Tomato Flagship Soup 16oz
|$7.50
Made daily with fresh tomatoes and Beecher's Flagship cheese
|Smoked Turkey
|$8.99
Nitrite-free smoked turkey, Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, fresh sliced tomatoes, Beecher's spread
|Grilled Cheese
|$7.99
Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, melted to perfection
Georgetown Liquor Company
5501 Airport Way S Ste.B, Seattle
|Popular items
|REUBEN
|$13.50
House made corned beef seitan, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing topped with sauerkraut on a New York marbled rye.
|BLT
|$13.50
House made bacon seitan, romaine lettuce and tomatoes with roasted garlic aioli on a toasted ciabatta roll.
|BBQ PULLED PORK
|$13.50
House made BBQ pulled pork soy curls and roasted garlic aioli topped with creamy coleslaw and tangy red onions on a French roll.
SANDWICHES
Can Bar
9427 17TH AVE SW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Deluxe Can Burger
|$16.00
Hand formed patty, house bacon, burger sauce, choice of swiss or cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear.
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$14.00
Fresh shrimp, served with avocado, tomato and fresh tortillas chips.
|Fish and Chips
|$18.00
Served with slaw and house made jalapeno tartar.
FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Aviv Hummus Bar
107 15th Ave East, Seattle
|Popular items
|GREEN S'CHUG
|$1.00
fresh herbs & spicy peppers ground into a spread.
|PLATED FALAFEL
|$14.00
the "falafel b'pita" sandwich but everything on the side, including the pita!
|FALAFEL
crunchy on the outside, fluffy on the inside & all around herbaceous
Homegrown - Southcenter
2800 Southcenter Mall, #532, Seattle
|Popular items
|Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Combo
|$11.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Plus your choice of side.
|Plant Powered
|$12.95
shredded carrots, roasted broccoli, chickpeas, shredded beets, sultanas, feta, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & lemon chermoula dressing (Vg, D, GF)
|Chicken Pesto
|$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, basil almond pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (N, GF*)
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Yard Cafe
8313 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Chicken Dippers
|$8.00
Panko-crusted chicken breast cut into strips, and fries served with choice of dipping sauce.
|Adobada Taco
|$5.00
House adobo marinated pork. Topped with pineapple habanero salsa, fresh onions and cilantro.
|Macha Prawn Taco
|$7.00
Arbol and garlic marinated spicy prawn. Topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and cilantro-lime crema
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gyro & More
1205 Dexter Ave N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Falafel Sandwich- 14
|$8.99
|House Baklawa
|$3.49
|Lamb Shawarma Plate - 4
|$14.99
Homegrown - University Village
2623 NE University Village St. #1013, Seattle
|Popular items
|Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
|Smoked Pastrami
|$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
|Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
|$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Salumi Deli Restaurant
404 Occidental Ave South, Seattle
|Popular items
|Salumi Muffo
|$12.50
Our Hot Sopressata salami, mortadella, provolone cheese, signature garlic spread, and olive tapenade on Macrina Giuseppe Bread
|Porchetta Sandwich
|$12.50
Salumi’s version of classic Italian slow roasted pork. Served in a giuseppe bread with our signature spreads, grilled onions and pickled green peppers.
|Leonetta's Meatballs
|$14.00
Leonetta's all pork meatballs with our signature spice blend, tomato sauce, provolone cheese, our signature sandwich spreads, grilled onion, pickled green peppers, and served on a Parisienne Bakery baguette
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Moon Burgers
2504 Alki Ave SW,, Seattle
|Popular items
|Double Cheese Burger Love
|$10.29
Two Beef Payyies, American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard & Pickles
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.79
Choose one side of sauce
|The Standard Burger
|$7.69
Beef Patty, Blue Moon Sauce, Lettuce, Red Onions& Pickles
The Stop
616 1st Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Melting Pot
|$13.00
Red bell pepper spread , chargrilled artichoke , roasted cherry tomato , zucchini & eggplant , served on Naan bread
|Dolce Vita
|$13.50
Prosciutto Di Parma , Fresh mozzarella . Roasted cherry tomatoes , Arugula on a baguette
|Parisien w/ Comté
|$11.00
Parisian ham, cornichons, sea salt butter ,Comté cheese ,served on a baguette
Homegrown - Downtown Seattle
999 3rd Ave, Plaza 2, Seattle
|Popular items
|Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
|$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
|Matcha Chicken Avocado
|$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
|Farmstead Cobb
|$14.95
mary’s free-range chicken, blue cheese, pasture-raised egg, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, farm greens & lemon avocado vinaigrette (D, E, GF)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
HoneyHole Sandwiches - Capitol Hill
703 E Pike St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Buford T. Justice
|$12.75
House smoked all natural pork, pulled and smothered in our sweet and tangy Pineapple BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and melted pepper jack on a demi baguette
|The Gooch
|$14.95
Thinly sliced house roasted hot tri-tip beef, red onions, sharp cheddah cheese, horseradish mayo, and a side of au jus on a demi baguette
|Fast Eddie
|$14.95
Thinly sliced in house roasted hot tri-tip beef, melted pepper jack, sautéed onions, Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, and aioli on a demi baguette
Jack's BBQ
238 9th Ave North, Seattle
|Popular items
|Rib Plate
|$21.00
Pork ribs smoked and dry rubbed with our custom spice blend-choice of two sides
|The Picnic
|$75.00
Our most popular way to feed a group. Lots of everything! 1/2lbs Brisket, 1lbs Ribs, 2x Sausage, 1/2lbs Pulled Pork, 1/2 Chicken and your choice of 4 sides.
|Hushpuppies
|$7.00
Our most popular appetizer! 8 delicious fried hushpuppies sprinkled with salt and served up with traditional tartar and/or honey butter.
box bar
5401 California Av SW., Seattle
|Popular items
|Mac and Cheese (contains cashews)
|$10.00
creamy cashew cheese over penne pasta topped with parm
|Tofu Bahn You
|$14.00
marinated tofu, cucumber, pickled vegetables, sriracha mayo on hoagie style roll
|Kale Caesar
|$13.00
lemon, garlic, miso dressed kale, avocado, croutons & hemp parm
(no croutons makes it gf)
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown - Queen Anne
2201 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Chicken Pesto
|$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, basil almond pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (N, GF*)
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$10.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
|Sonoran (vegan)
|$10.95
black beans, ancho roasted corn, avocado, pickled red onions, red cabbage, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & carrot lime habanero dressing (V, GF)
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown - South Lake Union
208 Westlake Ave N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Matcha Chicken Avocado
|$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
|Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
|$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
|Za’atar Smashed Chickpea
|$11.95
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)
Post Pike Bar & Cafe
212A Braodway E, SEATTLE
|Popular items
|#8 Hot Turkey
|$10.00
Hot turkey sandwich with cheddar, havarti, banana peppers, tomato, spinach, and chipotle mayo
|#3 Lox Bagel Sandwich
|$13.00
Lox, dill & black pepper shmear, pickled onions, cucumber
|#1 Scrambled Egg and Cheese
|$8.00
Scrambled eggs, plain shmear, cheddar on your choice of toasted bagel. Add bacon for $2
SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Mean Sandwich
1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle
|Popular items
|Buon Appetito w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins
|$15.00
Fried Chicken Po' Boy made from thighs that are buttermilk brined, dredged in our seasoned dredge and then deep fried and topped with lettuce, shop-made pickles, shop-made pickled Calabrian chili pepper relish and Buffalo mayo.
**Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included.
Relax, we'll text you when its ready!
|Mandarin Orange Fried Chicken Po'Boy
|$16.00
Buttermilk brined, breaded and then deep fried chicken thighs tossed in a sweet and savory shop-made mandarin orange sauce and stuffed into a french roll. This craveable beast is topped with toasted sesame dressed cabbage, fresh cilantro, mayonnaise, white onion and a little spice to bring it all together.
|Midnight at the Oasis w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins
|$14.00
Shop-made falafel and hummus, topped with harissa beets, and shop-made Persian pickles with crisp lettuce and our shop-made white sauce. (Need it Dairy Free? Just ask, we'll sub tahini for our white sauce.)
**Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included.
Relax, we'll text you when its ready!
Salumi Online Catering
404 Occidental Ave S, Seattle
|Popular items
|Large Premier Board (8-10 Servings)
|$200.00
A feast-worthy board with our Agrumi, Mole, Finocchiona, Salumi, Hot Sopressata, and Coppa cured meats, Orange and fennel marinated mixed olives, Giardiniera (preserved vegetable relish), Roasted Marcona almond, Heirloom Navel orange marmalade, Coro’s country mustard, Dried black mission fig, Rosemary Panzanella cracker and Fresh market produce.
|Small Premier Board (4-6 servings)
|$100.00
A feast-worthy board with our Agrumi, Mole, Finocchiona, Salumi, Hot Sopressata, and Coppa cured meats, Orange and fennel marinated mixed olives, Giardiniera (preserved vegetable relish), Roasted Marcona almond, Heirloom Navel orange marmalade, Coro’s country mustard, Dried black mission fig, Rosemary Panzanella cracker and Fresh market produce.
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$2.50
Good old homemade chocolate chip cookie
- 2