Seattle sandwich spots you'll love

Jack's BBQ image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Jack's BBQ

3924 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1945 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac And Cheese$4.50
Texas style Queso dip is our secret ingredient in this 8 oz. three cheese mac... Our most popular side.
1 lbs Pork Ribs$15.00
Smoked and dry rubbed with our custom spice blend. One rack (12 ribs) is about 3 lbs.
Double Trouble$28.00
Choice of any two meats and two sides! Our most popular!
More about Jack's BBQ
The Wing Dome - Seattle Center Armory image

 

The Wing Dome - Seattle Center Armory

305 Harrison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dome Burger$9.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, chedder cheese, and house sauce on a brioche bun. Bacon 1.00 | maket it a double 2.25
8 Tenders$18.95
Tossed in up to 2 sauces
12 Wings$18.95
Tossed in up to 2 sauces
More about The Wing Dome - Seattle Center Armory
Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union image

 

Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union

2121 6th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Open Faced Lox Sandwich$12.00
open faced lox, schmear, capers, red onion. PRO TIP - add Salmon Roe
Jalapeno Cheddar$2.50
Cheddar blistered over roasted jalapeño peppers
Sesame$2.50
Topped with organic brown sesame seeds and a light tossing of crunchy sea salt
More about Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union
Rubinstein Bagels Delivery image

 

Rubinstein Bagels Delivery

Serving Greater Seattle, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mixed Bag$25.00
4 Choices + Bonus Bagel
Little Mixed Bag$15.00
You pick 2 sets of 3.
Dozen Sesame$25.00
More about Rubinstein Bagels Delivery
uneeda burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

uneeda burger

4302 fremont ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2041 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom Burger$9.75
all-natural beef patty on our traditional bun, topped with savory grilled mushrooms, gruyere cheese, and truffle aioli.
Big Star Burger$10.75
all-natural beef patty on our traditional bun, topped with crispy-fried onions, bacon, cheddar, coleslaw, roasted fresno chili, and bbq sauce
Classic Burger$6.50
all-natural beef patty on a sesame-seed bun, topped with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and our house sauce.
More about uneeda burger
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

88 Yesler Way, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (5414 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
More about Fat Shack
Capitol Cider image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Capitol Cider

818 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2305 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Pound Burger$20.00
White cheddar, heirloom tomato, house dill pickle, lettuce, and aleppo aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with hand cut fries.
Crispy Calamari$12.00
Spicy House Creole, Honey Jalapeño Aioli, Cilantro Oil
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
A Cider classic: Buttermilk Brined Chicken Thigh, Heirloom Tomato, House Dill Pickles, Lettuce, and Aleppo Aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with Hand Cut Fries and Stoneground Mustard Aioli.
More about Capitol Cider
Consumer pic

 

HoneyHole Sandwiches - Central District

1305 East Jefferson Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Waverider$12.95
House roasted all natural turkey breast, homemade pesto, smoked gouda, red onion, Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, tomato, and mayo on a demi baguette
Buford T. Justice$12.75
House smoked all natural pork, pulled and smothered in our sweet and tangy Pineapple BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and melted pepper jack on a demi baguette
The Gooch$14.95
Thinly sliced house roasted hot tri-tip beef, red onions, sharp cheddah cheese, horseradish mayo, and a side of au jus on a demi baguette
More about HoneyHole Sandwiches - Central District
Jack's BBQ image

TACOS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Jack's BBQ

701 5th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ribs Plate$16.50
Dry rubbed and smoked with our custom spice blend. Served with a side of your choice.
Plain Caesar$7.00
Crisp romaine, parmesan, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy), and spiced cornbread croutons.
Brisket Plate$17.00
Double R Ranch "USDA Choice", seasoned with salt and pepper. Smoked low and slow. Served with one side.
More about Jack's BBQ
Beecher's Handmade Cheese image

 

Beecher's Handmade Cheese

17801 International Boulevard, SeaTac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Large$10.99
Made with our handcrafted Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, 16 ounces.
"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Small$6.49
Made with our handcrafted Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, 8 ounces.
Tomato Flagship Soup 16oz$7.50
Made daily with fresh tomatoes and Beecher's Flagship cheese
More about Beecher's Handmade Cheese
Beecher's Handmade Cheese image

PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

Beecher's Handmade Cheese

1600 Pike Place, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (2384 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tomato Flagship Soup 16oz$7.50
Made daily with fresh tomatoes and Beecher's Flagship cheese
Smoked Turkey$8.99
Nitrite-free smoked turkey, Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, fresh sliced tomatoes, Beecher's spread
Grilled Cheese$7.99
Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, melted to perfection
More about Beecher's Handmade Cheese
Georgetown Liquor Company image

 

Georgetown Liquor Company

5501 Airport Way S Ste.B, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (873 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
REUBEN$13.50
House made corned beef seitan, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing topped with sauerkraut on a New York marbled rye.
BLT$13.50
House made bacon seitan, romaine lettuce and tomatoes with roasted garlic aioli on a toasted ciabatta roll.
BBQ PULLED PORK$13.50
House made BBQ pulled pork soy curls and roasted garlic aioli topped with creamy coleslaw and tangy red onions on a French roll.
More about Georgetown Liquor Company
Can Bar image

SANDWICHES

Can Bar

9427 17TH AVE SW, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (221 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Deluxe Can Burger$16.00
Hand formed patty, house bacon, burger sauce, choice of swiss or cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear.
Shrimp Ceviche$14.00
Fresh shrimp, served with avocado, tomato and fresh tortillas chips.
Fish and Chips$18.00
Served with slaw and house made jalapeno tartar.
More about Can Bar
Aviv Hummus Bar image

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Aviv Hummus Bar

107 15th Ave East, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (886 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GREEN S'CHUG$1.00
fresh herbs & spicy peppers ground into a spread.
PLATED FALAFEL$14.00
the "falafel b'pita" sandwich but everything on the side, including the pita!
FALAFEL
crunchy on the outside, fluffy on the inside & all around herbaceous
More about Aviv Hummus Bar
Homegrown - Southcenter image

 

Homegrown - Southcenter

2800 Southcenter Mall, #532, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Combo$11.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Plus your choice of side.
Plant Powered$12.95
shredded carrots, roasted broccoli, chickpeas, shredded beets, sultanas, feta, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & lemon chermoula dressing (Vg, D, GF)
Chicken Pesto$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, basil almond pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (N, GF*)
More about Homegrown - Southcenter
The Yard Cafe image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Yard Cafe

8313 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1042 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Dippers$8.00
Panko-crusted chicken breast cut into strips, and fries served with choice of dipping sauce.
Adobada Taco$5.00
House adobo marinated pork. Topped with pineapple habanero salsa, fresh onions and cilantro.
Macha Prawn Taco$7.00
Arbol and garlic marinated spicy prawn. Topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and cilantro-lime crema
More about The Yard Cafe
Gyro & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro & More

1205 Dexter Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (363 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel Sandwich- 14$8.99
House Baklawa$3.49
Lamb Shawarma Plate - 4$14.99
More about Gyro & More
Homegrown - University Village image

 

Homegrown - University Village

2623 NE University Village St. #1013, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
Smoked Pastrami$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
More about Homegrown - University Village
Salumi Deli Restaurant image

 

Salumi Deli Restaurant

404 Occidental Ave South, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salumi Muffo$12.50
Our Hot Sopressata salami, mortadella, provolone cheese, signature garlic spread, and olive tapenade on Macrina Giuseppe Bread
Porchetta Sandwich$12.50
Salumi’s version of classic Italian slow roasted pork. Served in a giuseppe bread with our signature spreads, grilled onions and pickled green peppers.
Leonetta's Meatballs$14.00
Leonetta's all pork meatballs with our signature spice blend, tomato sauce, provolone cheese, our signature sandwich spreads, grilled onion, pickled green peppers, and served on a Parisienne Bakery baguette
More about Salumi Deli Restaurant
Blue Moon Burgers image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Moon Burgers

2504 Alki Ave SW,, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Cheese Burger Love$10.29
Two Beef Payyies, American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard & Pickles
Chicken Tenders$8.79
Choose one side of sauce
The Standard Burger$7.69
Beef Patty, Blue Moon Sauce, Lettuce, Red Onions& Pickles
More about Blue Moon Burgers
The Stop image

 

The Stop

616 1st Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Melting Pot$13.00
Red bell pepper spread , chargrilled artichoke , roasted cherry tomato , zucchini & eggplant , served on Naan bread
Dolce Vita$13.50
Prosciutto Di Parma , Fresh mozzarella . Roasted cherry tomatoes , Arugula on a baguette
Parisien w/ Comté$11.00
Parisian ham, cornichons, sea salt butter ,Comté cheese ,served on a baguette
More about The Stop
Homegrown - Downtown Seattle image

 

Homegrown - Downtown Seattle

999 3rd Ave, Plaza 2, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Matcha Chicken Avocado$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
Farmstead Cobb$14.95
mary’s free-range chicken, blue cheese, pasture-raised egg, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, farm greens & lemon avocado vinaigrette (D, E, GF)
More about Homegrown - Downtown Seattle
Consumer pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

HoneyHole Sandwiches - Capitol Hill

703 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2356 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buford T. Justice$12.75
House smoked all natural pork, pulled and smothered in our sweet and tangy Pineapple BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and melted pepper jack on a demi baguette
The Gooch$14.95
Thinly sliced house roasted hot tri-tip beef, red onions, sharp cheddah cheese, horseradish mayo, and a side of au jus on a demi baguette
Fast Eddie$14.95
Thinly sliced in house roasted hot tri-tip beef, melted pepper jack, sautéed onions, Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, and aioli on a demi baguette
More about HoneyHole Sandwiches - Capitol Hill
Jack's BBQ image

 

Jack's BBQ

238 9th Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rib Plate$21.00
Pork ribs smoked and dry rubbed with our custom spice blend-choice of two sides
The Picnic$75.00
Our most popular way to feed a group. Lots of everything! 1/2lbs Brisket, 1lbs Ribs, 2x Sausage, 1/2lbs Pulled Pork, 1/2 Chicken and your choice of 4 sides.
Hushpuppies$7.00
Our most popular appetizer! 8 delicious fried hushpuppies sprinkled with salt and served up with traditional tartar and/or honey butter.
More about Jack's BBQ
box bar image

 

box bar

5401 California Av SW., Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac and Cheese (contains cashews)$10.00
creamy cashew cheese over penne pasta topped with parm
Tofu Bahn You$14.00
marinated tofu, cucumber, pickled vegetables, sriracha mayo on hoagie style roll
Kale Caesar$13.00
lemon, garlic, miso dressed kale, avocado, croutons & hemp parm
(no croutons makes it gf)
More about box bar
Homegrown - Queen Anne image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown - Queen Anne

2201 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (4982 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pesto$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, basil almond pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (N, GF*)
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
Sonoran (vegan)$10.95
black beans, ancho roasted corn, avocado, pickled red onions, red cabbage, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & carrot lime habanero dressing (V, GF)
More about Homegrown - Queen Anne
Homegrown - South Lake Union image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown - South Lake Union

208 Westlake Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1367 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Matcha Chicken Avocado$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Za’atar Smashed Chickpea$11.95
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)
More about Homegrown - South Lake Union
Post Pike Bar & Cafe image

 

Post Pike Bar & Cafe

212A Braodway E, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#8 Hot Turkey$10.00
Hot turkey sandwich with cheddar, havarti, banana peppers, tomato, spinach, and chipotle mayo
#3 Lox Bagel Sandwich$13.00
Lox, dill & black pepper shmear, pickled onions, cucumber
#1 Scrambled Egg and Cheese$8.00
Scrambled eggs, plain shmear, cheddar on your choice of toasted bagel. Add bacon for $2
More about Post Pike Bar & Cafe
Mean Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • SUBS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mean Sandwich

1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (727 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buon Appetito w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins$15.00
Fried Chicken Po' Boy made from thighs that are buttermilk brined, dredged in our seasoned dredge and then deep fried and topped with lettuce, shop-made pickles, shop-made pickled Calabrian chili pepper relish and Buffalo mayo.
**Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included.
Relax, we'll text you when its ready!
Mandarin Orange Fried Chicken Po'Boy$16.00
Buttermilk brined, breaded and then deep fried chicken thighs tossed in a sweet and savory shop-made mandarin orange sauce and stuffed into a french roll. This craveable beast is topped with toasted sesame dressed cabbage, fresh cilantro, mayonnaise, white onion and a little spice to bring it all together.
Midnight at the Oasis w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins$14.00
Shop-made falafel and hummus, topped with harissa beets, and shop-made Persian pickles with crisp lettuce and our shop-made white sauce. (Need it Dairy Free? Just ask, we'll sub tahini for our white sauce.)
**Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included.
Relax, we'll text you when its ready!
More about Mean Sandwich
Salumi Online Catering image

 

Salumi Online Catering

404 Occidental Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Premier Board (8-10 Servings)$200.00
A feast-worthy board with our Agrumi, Mole, Finocchiona, Salumi, Hot Sopressata, and Coppa cured meats, Orange and fennel marinated mixed olives, Giardiniera (preserved vegetable relish), Roasted Marcona almond, Heirloom Navel orange marmalade, Coro’s country mustard, Dried black mission fig, Rosemary Panzanella cracker and Fresh market produce.
Small Premier Board (4-6 servings)$100.00
A feast-worthy board with our Agrumi, Mole, Finocchiona, Salumi, Hot Sopressata, and Coppa cured meats, Orange and fennel marinated mixed olives, Giardiniera (preserved vegetable relish), Roasted Marcona almond, Heirloom Navel orange marmalade, Coro’s country mustard, Dried black mission fig, Rosemary Panzanella cracker and Fresh market produce.
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.50
Good old homemade chocolate chip cookie
More about Salumi Online Catering

