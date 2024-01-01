Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seattle Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Seattle

Zuba image

FRENCH FRIES

Zuba - Westlake Center

400 Pine Street, #3050, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (20 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lamb & Beef Gyro Wrap$10.50
Mixed lamb & beef meat with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, lettuce, with tzatziki sauce in a tortilla wrap.
Chicken Shawerma Wrap$10.99
Marinated grilled strips with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, parsley, and garlic sauce.
French Fries$3.99
More about Zuba - Westlake Center
Serafina Osteria image

 

Serafina Osteria

2043 Eastlake Ave East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cavatelli$32.00
foraged mushroom, porcini crema, spinach, Marsala, caciocavallo
Pane$5.50
house focaccia, infused olive oil
Rigatoni Bolognese$32.00
pork and beef sugo, tomato, chili, rosemary, mascarpone, Pecorino
More about Serafina Osteria
Mondello Ristorante Italiano image

 

Mondello Ristorante

2425 33rd Avenue West, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mondello Ristorante
Stoneburner image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Stoneburner

5214 BALLARD AVE NW, SEATTLE

Avg 4.7 (2224 reviews)
Digital Dine-In
More about Stoneburner
Itsumono image

 

Itsumono

610 S Jackson st, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Itsumono
Consumer pic

 

Electric Cello

6003 12th Avenue South, Seattle

No reviews yet
More about Electric Cello
Restaurant banner

TAPAS

List Restaurant

2226 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (2728 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gnocchi$10.00
Handmade Gnocchi with black truffle cream
Chicken$9.00
Pan roasted natural chicken, local mushrooms, marsala
More about List Restaurant
Homer image

 

Homer - 3013 Beacon Avenue South

3013 Beacon Avenue South, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (507 reviews)
More about Homer - 3013 Beacon Avenue South
Ciudad image

 

Ciudad - 6118 12th ave s

6118 12th ave s, seattle

No reviews yet
More about Ciudad - 6118 12th ave s
Main pic

 

North City Bistro & Wine Shop - Main

1520 NE 177th st, shoreline

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about North City Bistro & Wine Shop - Main

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Seattle

Salmon

Cake

Chili

Curry

Tacos

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1171 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (561 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (702 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (758 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston