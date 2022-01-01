Seattle Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Seattle
The Matador
5410 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Dip Flight
|$13.50
All of our favorite dips – Creamy three cheese queso, fresh guacamole, hearty black bean queso served with house chips and salsa. (gf)
|Habanero Steak Enchiladas
|$14.50
Fiery hot and creamy habanero salsa, grilled carne asada, flour tortillas and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
|Grilled Stuffed Jalapenos
|$11.50
Bacon wrapped jalapenos, stuffed with garlic three cheese blend, served with ranch dressing (gf)
Poquitos Capitol Hill
1000 E Pike St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$14.00
Pasilla chile chicken broth, tinga marinated chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips, diced onions, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, and lime.
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Seasonal mixed greens, avocado, sliced radish, queso fresco, grilled corn, pico de gallo, black beans, and house-made tortilla strips in a Mexican oregano vinaigrette. (v)
|Chicken Enchilada Roja
|$18.00
Chicken enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a guajillo chile sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans.
Gracia
5313 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Arroz Blanco
|$3.00
White rice with garlic & chicken stock
|Vegetarian Arroz Rojo
|$3.00
Rice marinated with tomato, garlic, onion, adobo
|Cup of Salsa
|$4.00
Your choice of one cup of house made salsa
Rosita's Mexican Restaurant
7210 Woodlawn Ave NE, Seattle
|Popular items
|Fajitas
Served in a sizzling skillet with bell peppers and onions. House-made guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and tortillas on the side.
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$16.50
Marinated pork with chilies and spices served in corn tortillas and topped with onions, cilantro and lime. Served with Spanish rice and whole pinto beans .
|Quesadilla Mexicana
|$11.00
Flour tortilla filled with melted Jack cheese. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
The Matador
4546 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Southwest Enchiladas
|$14.50
Vegetarian Enchiladas- Medium and smoky salsa roja, flour tortillas, sautéed onions and peppers, fire roasted corn and Monterey jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. (vg)
|Dip Flight
|$13.50
All of our favorite dips – Creamy three cheese queso, fresh guacamole, hearty black bean queso served with house chips and salsa. (gf)
|Matador Quesadilla
|$9.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.
Jack's BBQ
701 5th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Ribs Plate
|$16.50
Dry rubbed and smoked with our custom spice blend. Served with a side of your choice.
|Plain Caesar
|$7.00
Crisp romaine, parmesan, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy), and spiced cornbread croutons.
|Brisket Plate
|$17.00
Double R Ranch "USDA Choice", seasoned with salt and pepper. Smoked low and slow. Served with one side.
EL CAMINO
607 N 35th St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$18.50
Grilled Harris Ranch all natural skirt steak, flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, four Mexican cheeses, sour cream, our infamous Mole Coloradito Sauce! NOTE: Sour cream and sauce come on the side.
|Taco Plate
|$4.00
2 or more corn tortilla tacos of your choice, with Spanish rice and choice of beans
|Quesadilla Appetizer
|$10.50
grilled, hand made masa tortillas, four
mexican cheeses, cilantro pesto, guacamole
(GF) (VEG)
Pablo - Wallingford
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE
|Popular items
|CHIPS & SALSA
|$3.50
choose from pico de gallo, cascabel, roasted jalapeno, salsa verde
|GUACAMOLE
|$11.00
onion, serrano, cilantro, tortilla chips
|CLASSIC NACHOS
|$15.00
queso, pickled jalapeños, cascabel salsa, crema, tomato salsa, guacamole, cilantro, thick corn tortilla chips
El Buho
9640 A 16th ave SW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Lie-with-me (alcoholic bev)
|$12.00
A tropical delight with a hint of smoke. Mezcal, lychee liquer, lime, and triple sec.
|Chips
|A Pair of Tacos
Fonda La Catrina
5905 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Popular items
|Salsa
|$2.00
House made, roasted tomato salsa.
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Flour tortilla, monterrey jack cheese, guacamole & pico
|Tacos Asada
|$14.00
Painted Hills beef, grilled, topped with onions & cilantro.
Agua Verde Cafe
1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|Guacamole & Chips
|$11.00
avocado, onion, garlic, cilantro, serrano peppers, fresh lime juice
|*Mangodilla
|$10.50
quesadilla with mango, poblano peppers, green onions
|Carne Tacos
|$16.00
grilled steak, onions, cilantro, radish, avocado salsa
Fogon Cocina Mexicana
600 E Pine Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$18.00
Large flour tortilla filled with flame broiled carne asada. whole beans and rice topped with mild salsa roja. queso ranchero, pico de Gallo and guacamole.
|CARNE ASADA
|$18.00
Thin cut flame broiled skirt steak served with refried beans, spanish rice, grilled jalapeño, guacamole, grilled scallions and hand made tortillas.
|STREET TACOS
|$12.00
Three authentic tacos made with hand made tortillas, of your choice of meat topped with onions, cilantro and salsa.
lime and radish on the side.
Cactus Restaurant
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE
|Popular items
|*Smoked Chicken Chop Chop Salad
|$16.50
Romaine hearts, bacon, red pepper, radish, olives, panela
cheese, garbanzo beans, pico de gallo, pepitas, cotija cheese,
chipotle–balsamic vinaigrette.
|Guacamole (Only)
|$5.00
This is only guacamole. If you want chips or salsa, those items also need to be selected and purchased.
|Green Enchilada
|$15.50
Blue corn tortillas, shredded chicken, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, sour cream.
The Yard Cafe
8313 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Chicken Dippers
|$8.00
Panko-crusted chicken breast cut into strips, and fries served with choice of dipping sauce.
|Adobada Taco
|$5.00
House adobo marinated pork. Topped with pineapple habanero salsa, fresh onions and cilantro.
|Macha Prawn Taco
|$7.00
Arbol and garlic marinated spicy prawn. Topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and cilantro-lime crema
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|Popular items
|Mexican Grilled Corn
|$9.99
Mexican street corn, grilled with cotija cheese, crema, chile spice, cilantro
|Guacamole Dip
|$9.49
Our perfect recipe made with ripe avocados, lime, cilantro, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cotija cheese
|Fiesta Queso Dip
|$9.49
Tex-Mex cheese dip with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and cilantro
TnT Taqueria
2114 N 45th Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|Al Pastor Burrito
|$9.75
Al pastor with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
|Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito
|$11.25
Carne asada breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
|Taco Platter
|$11.75
3 tacos on double corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro with a side of arroz roja & frijoles pntos
Mercado Luna
422 E Pine St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Burritos
|$6.00
Burrito includes large flour tortilla, beans, red rice, pico de gallo, crema, salsa roja, queso fresco, and your choice of protein.
|Taco de Camaron
|$6.00
Sautéed, with cabbage, pico, carrots, avocado, and chipotle aioli.
|Taco de Asada
|$6.00
Grilled Bavette steak, cilantro leaves, onions, and red salsa.
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Popular items
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.50
House made chips with red and green salsa.. ( if you are seated at a table and ordered from your phone let your server know!)
|Brisket Chimichanga
|$18.50
Fried flour tortilla with shredded brisket, rice, crema, pico & queso. Choice of red, green or habanero cream sauce
|Taco Truck Tacos
|$12.25
3 small corn tortillas with choice of meat, topped with cilantro & onions
box bar
5401 California Av SW., Seattle
|Popular items
|Mac and Cheese (contains cashews)
|$10.00
creamy cashew cheese over penne pasta topped with parm
|Tofu Bahn You
|$14.00
marinated tofu, cucumber, pickled vegetables, sriracha mayo on hoagie style roll
|Kale Caesar
|$13.00
lemon, garlic, miso dressed kale, avocado, croutons & hemp parm
(no croutons makes it gf)
La Palmera
901 Mercer St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Fajitas
|$19.00
Choice of marinated meat sautéed with bell peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole, sour cream, and tortillas. *Only ONE meat choice allowed. If you wish to select two types of meat, you MUST order our Fajitas for 2 dish. No exceptions.*
|California Burrito
|$18.00
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
|Vallarta Quesadilla
|$17.00
Two Large flour tortillas filled with choice of meat, Jack cheese and garnished with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, onions, olives, guacamole and sour cream.
Cactus Restaurant
350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle
|Popular items
|Chips (Only)
|$2.00
This is only for chips. If you want guacamole or salsa, those items also need to be selected and purchased.
|Green Enchilada
|$15.50
Blue corn tortillas, shredded chicken, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, sour cream.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$15.00
Bacon, poblano chile rajas, jack cheese, buttermilk crema, green onions, charred tomato salsa.
El Sirenito
5901 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos (1)
|$5.00
Wild caught rockfish battered and fried, served on a house made tortilla topped with crema, avocado mousse, cabbage, pickled onions & pico de gallo.
|Chips Salsa Guac
|$9.00
house-made corn tortilla chips, salsa & guac
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$10.00
three hand-made corn tortillas enchiladas with tomatillo serrano salsa, queso fresco, lettuce, crema and your choice of filling.
BARRIO
1420 12th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|AL PASTOR TACO
|$5.50
caramelized pineapple, cilantro, avocado salsa, shaved red onion
|STEAK TACO
|$6.50
onion, cilantro, cascabel salsa, and avocado
|BAJA FISH TACO
|$6.00
cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aïoli, cilantro
Cactus Restaurant
4220 East Madison, Seattle
|Popular items
|Salsa (Only)
|$2.00
This is only for salsa. If you want guacamole or chips, those items also need to be selected and purchased.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$19.00
All natural grilled chicken breast served with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and caramelized onions. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
|Green Enchilada
|$15.50
Blue corn tortillas, shredded chicken, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, sour cream.
Little Water Cantina
2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle
|Popular items
|Veggie Burrito
|$11.00
Grilled chayote squash, corn, poblano chilies, crimini mushrooms, onions, vegetarian black beans, red rice, pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, and cilantro in a grilled flour tortilla with a side of 3-chile sauce.
|Cantina Nachos
|$13.00
Corn tortilla chips topped with a mix of queso fundido & Monterey jack cheese, Cantina beans(contains pork), pico de gallo, cotija cheese, guacamole, and crema.
|Carnitas Burrito
|$12.00
Traditional citrus, guajillo & garlic-braised pork, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, and Monterrey jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla with a side of spicy 3-chile sauce.
The Sitting Room
108 W Roy St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Taco al Pastor
|$3.75
Marinated Carlton Farms Organic Pork, House green and red salsa, pineapple, corn tortillas. Single taco.
|Crunchywrap
|$10.50
Choice of Meat, layered with queso, tostada, lettuce, tomato, chipotle crema, wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled. Salsa on the side.
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Flour tortilla filled with mixed cheese and grilled.
Salsa & Sour Cream on the Side.
Rocket Taco
602 19th Ave. E., Seattle
|Popular items
|Deluxe Carnitas Tacos
|$13.00
Three hand-made tortillas filled with oven braised pork, topped with guacamole, pickled onions and Rocket sauce. Served with a side of smoky beans.
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, dressed with garlic lime dressing. Topped with, pinto beans crushed chips, pico de gallo, queso fresco, Rocket Sauce and your choice of filling.
|Kid's Quesadilla
|$6.00
10" Flour tortilla filled with melted Mexican cheese, served with a side of smoky beans.
Azteca Mexican Restaurant
17555 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila