Seattle pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Seattle

Cafe Lago image

PIZZA

Cafe Lago

2305 24th Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.9 (318 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Margherita$17.00
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, garlic, basil
Lasagne$24.00
Fresh pasta layered with ricotta, bechamel, tomato sauce
Gnocchi$27.00
Potato dumpling pasta with a ragu of pasture raised duck, sofrito, herbs, wine, orange and parmesan. Always available with our classic vodka tomato cream sauce, just ask!
More about Cafe Lago
Fiasco image

 

Fiasco

3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CLASSIC PEP$17.00
pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella
MARGHERITA PIZZA$17.00
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
LIV & BUDDY$19.00
pepperoni, sausage, ricotta, tomato sauce
More about Fiasco
Elemental Pizza image

PIZZA

Elemental Pizza

701 5th Ave, Seattle

Avg 3.8 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Prosciuto & Arugula$10.50
Garlic oil base, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula
Carnivorous$10.50
Tomato sauce base, shredded mozzarella, Zoe's Pepperoini, sausage, bacon & salami
Build Your Own Pizza$9.50
Choose 1 Sauce, Choose 1 Cheese, Choose 3 Toppings additional toppings are $1.00 each
More about Elemental Pizza
Big Mario's Pizza - Queen Anne image

PIZZA • SALADS

Big Mario's Pizza - Queen Anne

815 5th Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad$7.99
18" LARGE$4.00
Soda Can$2.00
More about Big Mario's Pizza - Queen Anne
Modena image

 

Modena

8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD$9.95
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, home made organic croutons, Parmesan cheese and lemon wedges.
PENNE CHICKEN PESTO$15.95
Penne noodles and sautéed chicken with creamy Pesto sauce , topped with Parmesan cheese and fresh Italian parsley.
ITALIAN SALAD$9.95
Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, Kalamata olives and Feta cheese.
More about Modena
Bar Cotto image

PIZZA

Bar Cotto

1550 15th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Diavola Pizza$18.00
Hot Soppresatta, Calabrian Chili, mozzarella, , oregano, honey
Margherita$18.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, San Marzano, Basil, Grana
Parma Pizza$18.00
Prosciutto di Parma, Arugula, Mozzarella, Grana
More about Bar Cotto
Southpaw Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Southpaw Wood Fired Pizza

926 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Tropic Thunder$20.00
Pineapple and bacon, plus caramelized onions and pickled jalapeños on classic red sauce and mozzarella base
Whole Contender$21.00
Fennel sausage, basil green chickpea pesto, feta cheese, cumin za' atar (spice mix), caramelized onions, basil and mint
Arugula, Apple, Blue Cheese Salad$10.00
Arugula, apple, oregonzola blue cheese, toasted pépites, with our sherry vinaigrette
*occasionally we substitute toasted nuts on this salad.
More about Southpaw Wood Fired Pizza
South Town Pie image

PIZZA

South Town Pie

8611 14th Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (924 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
18" SUPREME Whole Pie$29.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, Zoe's pepperoni, house made sausage, onion, mushrooms, green pepper, black olives
18" CHEESE Whole Pie$21.99
tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, provolone, romano, parmesan cheeses
18" PEPPERONI Whole Pie$25.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, Zoe's pepperoni
More about South Town Pie
The Local 104 image

 

The Local 104

18498 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$12.00
Red Dog Farms chicories, herbed croutons, pecorino toscano, parsley, roasted lemon vinaigrette
Wedge Salad$15.00
iceberg lettuce, radish, house cured lardon, Twin Sisters Whatcom Blue, buttermilk herbed dressing
Margherita$18.00
tomato sauce, fior di latte, basil, parmesan
More about The Local 104
Ballard Pizza Company image

PIZZA • SALADS

Ballard Pizza Company

5107 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1497 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large Ballard Bridge$30.00
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olive.
Large Chef's Pie$34.00
pecorino, fontina, goat cheese, arugula, local WA Bosc pears, charcuterie and cipollini agrodolce on an olive oil base. designed by ESR's Chef Will Richey
Medium Ballard Bridge$23.00
Shredded mozzarella, pecorino, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olive, tomato sauce.
More about Ballard Pizza Company
Willmott's Ghost image

PIZZA

Willmott's Ghost

2100 6th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (179 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$25.00
Classic Margherita pizza, rossa sauce, fresh mozzarella ball, fresh basil leaf, and olive oil.
Sausage Pizza$25.00
Sausage, tomato, pecorino, mozzarella, preserved lemon, chili flake
Pepperoni Pizza$25.00
rossa sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, and oregano.
More about Willmott's Ghost
Big Mario's Pizza - Capitol Hill image

PIZZA • SALADS

Big Mario's Pizza - Capitol Hill

1009 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1011 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni Slice$4.75
Greek Salad$7.99
18" LARGE$4.00
More about Big Mario's Pizza - Capitol Hill
Gyro & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro & More

1205 Dexter Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (363 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel Sandwich- 14$8.99
House Baklawa$3.49
Lamb Shawarma Plate - 4$14.99
More about Gyro & More
Zeeks Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Zeeks Pizza

1915 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (420 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tree Hugger
tomato sauce // sun-dried tomato • spinach • mushroom • artichoke • roma tomato • broccoli • black olive • fresh garlic // remove mozzarella for a killer vegan pie
Caesar Salad
romaine // grated parmesan • homemade croutons // house-made caesar dressing
pFriem Pilsner
German-Style Pilsner • Hood River, OR • ABV 4.9%
More about Zeeks Pizza
Rione XIII image

PIZZA • PASTA

Rione XIII

401 15th Ave East, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (775 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
HH Beets$11.00
HH Roasted Beets with Lemon Ricotta, and Pistachio
Gnocchi alla Romana$21.00
Semolina Dumplings, Tomato, Mozzarella (vegetarian)
Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe Package for Two
Cacio e Pepe Package includes: ● INSALATA MISTA, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Radish, Pecorino ● BURRATA, Fig, Balsamic, Mint, Crackers ● TONNARELLI CACIO E PEPE, Cracked Black Pepper, Pecorino ● Chocolate Pistachio Cookie
More about Rione XIII
Queen Margherita Pizzeria image

 

Queen Margherita Pizzeria

3111 W McGraw #103, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Funghi large 12"$20.00
extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella,
portobello mushrooms, button mushrooms,
thyme, truffle oil, grana padano
Mamma Mia large 12"$21.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage,
pancetta, mama lil’s peppers, grana padano
Insalata Mista small$11.00
mixed greens, grape tomatoes, pecans, crumbled gorgonzola,
balsamic vinaigrette, balsamic reduction
More about Queen Margherita Pizzeria
Trailbend Taproom image

PIZZA • SALADS

Trailbend Taproom

1118 NW 50th St., Seattle

Avg 4.2 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel Knots$9.00
Served with beer cheese and a selection of mustards.
Garlic Boat$13.00
House dough, roasted garlic, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara.
Chicken Wings$13.00
Your choice of flavor. Served with glazed carrot, celery and choice of dipping sauce. Can sub cauliflower on request.
More about Trailbend Taproom
Sunny Hill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Sunny Hill

3127 NW 85th St, seattle

Avg 4.6 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crunchy Lettuces$13.00
white balsamic vin / pecorino romano
Warchild Round Pie$24.00
black trumpet mushroom / roasted leeks / truffle cheese
Square Pies
Loyal, Arcade, Lord General or Death By Stereo.
More about Sunny Hill
PETOSKEY'S image

 

PETOSKEY'S

125 North 36 Street, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HAT TRICK MAC N CHEESE$24.00
PEPPERONI, PETOSKEY’S HAT TRICK MAC N CHEESE
CHEESE CURDS$12.00
Crispy breading on the outside with soft, savory melted mozzarella cheese on the inside.
- Marinara Sauce
GREAT MIKE PETOSKEY$25.00
PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, BLACK OLIVE, BELL PEPPER, MUSHROOM, ONION
More about PETOSKEY'S
Fast Fashion image

 

Fast Fashion

730 N 34th st, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fast Fashion Perpetual Stew - 4/Pack$22.00
"Perpetual Stew" DDH IPA.
Brewed with El Dorado, Sabro, Idaho 7, and Freestyle Motueka. 7.2% alc. vol.
Fast Fashion Yesterday's Wine - 4pack$28.00
Yesterday's Wine. Triple Dry Hopped Triple India Pale Ale.
With Freestyle Cascade, Motueka, Nelson, and Phantasm Powder.
10% alc. vol.
Fast Fashion Hot Pizza With Anchovy - 4/pack$22.00
“Hot Pizza With Anchovy” DDH IPA.
With Citra Lupomax, Sabro Lupomax, Mosaic Lupomax, and Segal Ranch Anchovy Hops
7.2% alc. vol.
More about Fast Fashion
Elemental Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL

Elemental Pizza

2634 NE University Village St., Seattle

Avg 4.4 (859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Truffled Mushroom Pizza$18.00
Garlic oil, crimini mushrooms, fontal, parmesan finished with parsley & truffle oil.
Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza$18.25
Garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, Zoe's prosciutto, arugula & balsamic reduction.
Pepperoni Pizza$10.50
Tomato sauce, Zoe's pepperoni & shredded mozzarella.
More about Elemental Pizza
Bar Taglio image

 

Bar Taglio

822 1st Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni$29.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pecorino
Burrata$30.00
- VEGETARIAN - red sauce, mozzarella, burrata, olive oil, basil
Cheese$27.00
- VEGETARIAN - red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
More about Bar Taglio
The Masonry image

PIZZA

The Masonry

20 Roy St, Seattle, WA 98109, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1082 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$20.00
Fresh mozz, basil, garlic, tomato sauce.
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, focaccia crouton, parmesan.
More about The Masonry
Johnny Mo's Pizzeria image

 

Johnny Mo's Pizzeria

3272 Fuhrman Avenue, East Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
18" BYO NY 1/2 and 1/2$24.00
Create your own 1/2 & 1/2 pizza. You add the toppings to each side. Don't overload you pizza. We recommend 5 toppings max for the best performing NY crust.
8 slices (feeds 3 - 4 adults)
Cheesy Garlic Bread$10.00
toasty garlic bread, made fresh with grated mozzarella, parmesan cheese, served with marinara dipping sauce
14" Classic NY Pepperoni$22.00
fresh shredded mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes
More about Johnny Mo's Pizzeria
Talaricos Fremont image

PIZZA

Talaricos Fremont

456 N 36th St, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Slice$6.74
Pepperoni, mozzarella & marinara.
Cheese Slice$5.99
Mozzarella & House made marinara. Feel free to add toppings to create your own.
Al Pastor Slice$7.99
Marinated pork, pineapple, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella & marinara. Served with a side of salsa.
More about Talaricos Fremont
Frelard Pizza Company image

PIZZA • SALADS

Frelard Pizza Company

4010 Leary Way NW, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1259 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large Margherita$27.00
Tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella.
Caesar$12.00
fresh romaine heart, croutons, pecorino, caesar dressing.
Large Build Your Own (Half & Half)$23.00
Choose HALF & HALF of two specialty pies, or create your own masterpiece. One Side is (A) the other is (B). If you do not select a whole pizza topping and select toppings for one side only we will assume the other 1/2 is plain cheese.
More about Frelard Pizza Company
The Masonry image

PIZZA

The Masonry

730 N 34th St, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (614 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$9.00
wood roasted brussels sprouts, maple mustard vinaigrette, ras el hanout, almonds, pine nuts, golden raisins
*contains nuts* vegan
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine, focaccia crouton, parmesan
Meatballs$15.00
Pure Country Farms pork and dry aged beef meatballs. So tender...a little spicy
More about The Masonry
MOTO image

PIZZA

MOTO

4526 42ND AVE SW, Seattle

Avg 5 (56 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
ROOT$15.00
cheese blend, mushrooms, caramelized onions, black olives, balsamic glaze, tomato sauce.
CRAB$28.00
cheese blend, lemon, thyme , dill, Dungeness Crab.
Pepperoni$19.00
cheese blend, pepperoni, tomato sauce
More about MOTO
Big Mario's Pizza - Fremont image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Big Mario's Pizza - Fremont

4350 Leary Way NW, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1025 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Arugula Salad$6.99
Soda Can$2.00
14" MEDIUM
More about Big Mario's Pizza - Fremont
Little Maria's / Timbre Room image

 

Little Maria's / Timbre Room

1809 MINOR AVENUE STE 101, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Little Maria's / Timbre Room

Caesar Salad

Chopped Salad

Reuben

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Fried Rice

French Fries

