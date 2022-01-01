Seattle pizza restaurants you'll love
Cafe Lago
2305 24th Ave E, Seattle
|Pizza Margherita
|$17.00
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, garlic, basil
|Lasagne
|$24.00
Fresh pasta layered with ricotta, bechamel, tomato sauce
|Gnocchi
|$27.00
Potato dumpling pasta with a ragu of pasture raised duck, sofrito, herbs, wine, orange and parmesan. Always available with our classic vodka tomato cream sauce, just ask!
Fiasco
3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE
|CLASSIC PEP
|$17.00
pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella
|MARGHERITA PIZZA
|$17.00
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
|LIV & BUDDY
|$19.00
pepperoni, sausage, ricotta, tomato sauce
Elemental Pizza
701 5th Ave, Seattle
|Prosciuto & Arugula
|$10.50
Garlic oil base, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula
|Carnivorous
|$10.50
Tomato sauce base, shredded mozzarella, Zoe's Pepperoini, sausage, bacon & salami
|Build Your Own Pizza
|$9.50
Choose 1 Sauce, Choose 1 Cheese, Choose 3 Toppings additional toppings are $1.00 each
PIZZA • SALADS
Big Mario's Pizza - Queen Anne
815 5th Ave N, Seattle
|Caesar Salad
|$7.99
|18" LARGE
|$4.00
|Soda Can
|$2.00
Modena
8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle
|CAESAR SALAD
|$9.95
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, home made organic croutons, Parmesan cheese and lemon wedges.
|PENNE CHICKEN PESTO
|$15.95
Penne noodles and sautéed chicken with creamy Pesto sauce , topped with Parmesan cheese and fresh Italian parsley.
|ITALIAN SALAD
|$9.95
Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, Kalamata olives and Feta cheese.
Bar Cotto
1550 15th Ave, Seattle
|Diavola Pizza
|$18.00
Hot Soppresatta, Calabrian Chili, mozzarella, , oregano, honey
|Margherita
|$18.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, San Marzano, Basil, Grana
|Parma Pizza
|$18.00
Prosciutto di Parma, Arugula, Mozzarella, Grana
Southpaw Wood Fired Pizza
926 12th Ave, Seattle
|Whole Tropic Thunder
|$20.00
Pineapple and bacon, plus caramelized onions and pickled jalapeños on classic red sauce and mozzarella base
|Whole Contender
|$21.00
Fennel sausage, basil green chickpea pesto, feta cheese, cumin za' atar (spice mix), caramelized onions, basil and mint
|Arugula, Apple, Blue Cheese Salad
|$10.00
Arugula, apple, oregonzola blue cheese, toasted pépites, with our sherry vinaigrette
*occasionally we substitute toasted nuts on this salad.
South Town Pie
8611 14th Ave S, Seattle
|18" SUPREME Whole Pie
|$29.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, Zoe's pepperoni, house made sausage, onion, mushrooms, green pepper, black olives
|18" CHEESE Whole Pie
|$21.99
tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, provolone, romano, parmesan cheeses
|18" PEPPERONI Whole Pie
|$25.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella blend, Zoe's pepperoni
The Local 104
18498 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park
|House Salad
|$12.00
Red Dog Farms chicories, herbed croutons, pecorino toscano, parsley, roasted lemon vinaigrette
|Wedge Salad
|$15.00
iceberg lettuce, radish, house cured lardon, Twin Sisters Whatcom Blue, buttermilk herbed dressing
|Margherita
|$18.00
tomato sauce, fior di latte, basil, parmesan
Ballard Pizza Company
5107 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Large Ballard Bridge
|$30.00
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olive.
|Large Chef's Pie
|$34.00
pecorino, fontina, goat cheese, arugula, local WA Bosc pears, charcuterie and cipollini agrodolce on an olive oil base. designed by ESR's Chef Will Richey
|Medium Ballard Bridge
|$23.00
Shredded mozzarella, pecorino, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olive, tomato sauce.
Willmott's Ghost
2100 6th Ave, Seattle
|Margherita Pizza
|$25.00
Classic Margherita pizza, rossa sauce, fresh mozzarella ball, fresh basil leaf, and olive oil.
|Sausage Pizza
|$25.00
Sausage, tomato, pecorino, mozzarella, preserved lemon, chili flake
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$25.00
rossa sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, and oregano.
Big Mario's Pizza - Capitol Hill
1009 E Pike St, Seattle
|Pepperoni Slice
|$4.75
|Greek Salad
|$7.99
|18" LARGE
|$4.00
Gyro & More
1205 Dexter Ave N, Seattle
|Falafel Sandwich- 14
|$8.99
|House Baklawa
|$3.49
|Lamb Shawarma Plate - 4
|$14.99
Zeeks Pizza
1915 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle
|Tree Hugger
tomato sauce // sun-dried tomato • spinach • mushroom • artichoke • roma tomato • broccoli • black olive • fresh garlic // remove mozzarella for a killer vegan pie
|Caesar Salad
romaine // grated parmesan • homemade croutons // house-made caesar dressing
|pFriem Pilsner
German-Style Pilsner • Hood River, OR • ABV 4.9%
Rione XIII
401 15th Ave East, Seattle
|HH Beets
|$11.00
HH Roasted Beets with Lemon Ricotta, and Pistachio
|Gnocchi alla Romana
|$21.00
Semolina Dumplings, Tomato, Mozzarella (vegetarian)
|Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe Package for Two
Cacio e Pepe Package includes: ● INSALATA MISTA, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Radish, Pecorino ● BURRATA, Fig, Balsamic, Mint, Crackers ● TONNARELLI CACIO E PEPE, Cracked Black Pepper, Pecorino ● Chocolate Pistachio Cookie
Queen Margherita Pizzeria
3111 W McGraw #103, Seattle
|Funghi large 12"
|$20.00
extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella,
portobello mushrooms, button mushrooms,
thyme, truffle oil, grana padano
|Mamma Mia large 12"
|$21.00
pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, italian sausage,
pancetta, mama lil’s peppers, grana padano
|Insalata Mista small
|$11.00
mixed greens, grape tomatoes, pecans, crumbled gorgonzola,
balsamic vinaigrette, balsamic reduction
Trailbend Taproom
1118 NW 50th St., Seattle
|Pretzel Knots
|$9.00
Served with beer cheese and a selection of mustards.
|Garlic Boat
|$13.00
House dough, roasted garlic, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara.
|Chicken Wings
|$13.00
Your choice of flavor. Served with glazed carrot, celery and choice of dipping sauce. Can sub cauliflower on request.
Sunny Hill
3127 NW 85th St, seattle
|Crunchy Lettuces
|$13.00
white balsamic vin / pecorino romano
|Warchild Round Pie
|$24.00
black trumpet mushroom / roasted leeks / truffle cheese
|Square Pies
Loyal, Arcade, Lord General or Death By Stereo.
PETOSKEY'S
125 North 36 Street, seattle
|HAT TRICK MAC N CHEESE
|$24.00
PEPPERONI, PETOSKEY’S HAT TRICK MAC N CHEESE
|CHEESE CURDS
|$12.00
Crispy breading on the outside with soft, savory melted mozzarella cheese on the inside.
- Marinara Sauce
|GREAT MIKE PETOSKEY
|$25.00
PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, BLACK OLIVE, BELL PEPPER, MUSHROOM, ONION
Fast Fashion
730 N 34th st, Seattle
|Fast Fashion Perpetual Stew - 4/Pack
|$22.00
"Perpetual Stew" DDH IPA.
Brewed with El Dorado, Sabro, Idaho 7, and Freestyle Motueka. 7.2% alc. vol.
|Fast Fashion Yesterday's Wine - 4pack
|$28.00
Yesterday's Wine. Triple Dry Hopped Triple India Pale Ale.
With Freestyle Cascade, Motueka, Nelson, and Phantasm Powder.
10% alc. vol.
|Fast Fashion Hot Pizza With Anchovy - 4/pack
|$22.00
“Hot Pizza With Anchovy” DDH IPA.
With Citra Lupomax, Sabro Lupomax, Mosaic Lupomax, and Segal Ranch Anchovy Hops
7.2% alc. vol.
Elemental Pizza
2634 NE University Village St., Seattle
|The Truffled Mushroom Pizza
|$18.00
Garlic oil, crimini mushrooms, fontal, parmesan finished with parsley & truffle oil.
|Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza
|$18.25
Garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, Zoe's prosciutto, arugula & balsamic reduction.
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$10.50
Tomato sauce, Zoe's pepperoni & shredded mozzarella.
Bar Taglio
822 1st Avenue, Seattle
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$29.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pecorino
|Burrata
|$30.00
- VEGETARIAN - red sauce, mozzarella, burrata, olive oil, basil
|Cheese
|$27.00
- VEGETARIAN - red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
The Masonry
20 Roy St, Seattle, WA 98109, Seattle
|Margherita Pizza
|$20.00
Fresh mozz, basil, garlic, tomato sauce.
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine, focaccia crouton, parmesan.
Johnny Mo's Pizzeria
3272 Fuhrman Avenue, East Seattle
|Popular items
|18" BYO NY 1/2 and 1/2
|$24.00
Create your own 1/2 & 1/2 pizza. You add the toppings to each side. Don't overload you pizza. We recommend 5 toppings max for the best performing NY crust.
8 slices (feeds 3 - 4 adults)
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$10.00
toasty garlic bread, made fresh with grated mozzarella, parmesan cheese, served with marinara dipping sauce
|14" Classic NY Pepperoni
|$22.00
fresh shredded mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes
Talaricos Fremont
456 N 36th St, Seattle
|Pepperoni Slice
|$6.74
Pepperoni, mozzarella & marinara.
|Cheese Slice
|$5.99
Mozzarella & House made marinara. Feel free to add toppings to create your own.
|Al Pastor Slice
|$7.99
Marinated pork, pineapple, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella & marinara. Served with a side of salsa.
Frelard Pizza Company
4010 Leary Way NW, Seattle
|Large Margherita
|$27.00
Tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella.
|Caesar
|$12.00
fresh romaine heart, croutons, pecorino, caesar dressing.
|Large Build Your Own (Half & Half)
|$23.00
Choose HALF & HALF of two specialty pies, or create your own masterpiece. One Side is (A) the other is (B). If you do not select a whole pizza topping and select toppings for one side only we will assume the other 1/2 is plain cheese.
The Masonry
730 N 34th St, Seattle
|Roasted Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
wood roasted brussels sprouts, maple mustard vinaigrette, ras el hanout, almonds, pine nuts, golden raisins
*contains nuts* vegan
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
romaine, focaccia crouton, parmesan
|Meatballs
|$15.00
Pure Country Farms pork and dry aged beef meatballs. So tender...a little spicy
MOTO
4526 42ND AVE SW, Seattle
|ROOT
|$15.00
cheese blend, mushrooms, caramelized onions, black olives, balsamic glaze, tomato sauce.
|CRAB
|$28.00
cheese blend, lemon, thyme , dill, Dungeness Crab.
|Pepperoni
|$19.00
cheese blend, pepperoni, tomato sauce
Big Mario's Pizza - Fremont
4350 Leary Way NW, Seattle
|Arugula Salad
|$6.99
|Soda Can
|$2.00
|14" MEDIUM
- 2